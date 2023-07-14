Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stock, depositary receipts, warrants and rights) issued by large U.S. companies.

The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. common stocks with lower prices relative to fundamental valuation characteristics, as determined by SIMC. Value investing is an investment strategy that seeks to acquire securities that are underpriced compared to market and sector averages, with the expectation that the price of such securities or the earnings from such securities will, over time, revert to such securities' average valuations. SIMC uses a quantitative-based, active stock selection investment strategy to construct the Fund's portfolio. SIMC's quantitative model and rules-based screening process evaluates all of the securities in the investment universe of U.S. large-capitalization stocks based on various factors, which may include earnings, cash flow, sales, and asset-based valuation characteristics, such as price-to-earnings ratio or price-to-cash flows. The optimization process seeks to build a portfolio with high primary exposure to equity securities of superior value, while concurrently managing secondary exposures to other factors, including momentum, quality and low volatility, in tandem with certain investment restrictions.