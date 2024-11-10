Under normal circumstances, the SEI Select Small Cap ETF (the Fund) will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small companies. For purposes of this Fund, a small company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index (between $17 million and $10.8 billion as of June 30, 2024) (the Index), as determined at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Index are subject to change, and the Fund is not limited to investing only in companies within the Index. The Fund may also invest in securities of mid capitalization companies, which will not be considered "small companies" to the extent they fall outside the market capitalization range of the Index for purposes of the Fund's 80% policy.

The Fund will utilize an integrated management approach where SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser) will combine its own proprietary quantitative-based, active stock portfolio, with model portfolios from one or more Sub-Advisers to construct the Fund's portfolio.

SIMC's quantitative model evaluates all of the securities in the investment universe of small capitalization issuers based on certain characteristics (Factors) that are determined by the Adviser, such as Value, Momentum, Quality and Low Volatility. Each of these factor families are described in further detail in the "More Information About the Funds — Factors" section. The Adviser uses its own judgment and model-based systems to assess which Factors to use and to determine what portion of the Fund's assets should be invested in each security identified. However, based on perceived market opportunities, the Adviser may reallocate the Fund's assets to tilt in favor of one or more Factors. The Adviser may add, remove or modify certain Factors in its model based on investment research or in response to changes in market conditions.

SIMC will select Sub-Advisers who on an ongoing basis provide a model portfolio composed of the Sub-Adviser's recommendations as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund (the Sub-Adviser's securities list). Taking into account the investment objective of the Fund, SIMC may incorporate the recommendations contained in the Sub-Adviser's securities list, in whole or in part, when it trades securities within the Fund in the aggregate. Securities recommended or suggested for purchase within the Sub-Adviser's securities list are assessed by SIMC and considered alongside securities identified by SIMC for purchase or sale in the Fund. SIMC will determine the constituents and weightings of securities held by the Fund and the securities held within the Fund may not have the same weightings of securities as those contained within the Sub-Adviser's securities list as SIMC may choose, whether substantially or entirely to disregard the Sub-Adviser's securities list when implementing trades in aggregate within the Fund. The Adviser may adjust the securities in the Fund to implement its forward-looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics, or for risk management purposes.