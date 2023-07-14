Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$15 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.6%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stock, depositary receipts, warrants and rights) issued by large U.S. companies.
The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. common stocks with superior quality, as determined by SIMC. Quality investing is a long-term buy and hold strategy that is based on acquiring stocks with superior and stable profitability, often exhibiting high barriers of entry. SIMC uses a quantitative-based, active stock selection investment strategy combined with portfolio optimization to construct the Fund's portfolio. SIMC's quantitative model evaluates all of the securities in the investment universe of U.S. large-capitalization stocks based on various quality, profitability and risk factors, which may include various sales-based profitability ratios such as profit margins, and investment-based metrics, such as return on assets. SIMC may also evaluate balance sheet quality (such as leverage) and accounting quality (such as accruals). The optimization process seeks to build a portfolio with high primary exposure to equity securities of superior quality, while concurrently managing secondary exposures to other factors, including momentum, value and low volatility, in tandem with certain investment restrictions.
|Period
|SEIQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SEIQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|SEIQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SEIQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|SEIQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEIQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|15 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|97.34%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|4154
|74.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.83 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|95.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.59%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|15.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEIQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.87%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|30.43%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|67.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|57.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|57.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|55.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|55.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEIQ % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|93.07%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|3.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|94.05%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|83.40%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|7.63%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|95.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|92.72%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|32.70%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|5.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|62.54%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|97.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEIQ % Rank
|US
|99.87%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|35.13%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|50.76%
|SEIQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|90.99%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|14.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SEIQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SEIQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SEIQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|SEIQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEIQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.17%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|77.70%
|SEIQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SEIQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEIQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|SEIQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2023
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2023
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Jianan Chen, CFA, is responsible for research and co-management of internally managed quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he was an analyst on Schroders Quantitative Equity Product investment team, where he researched alpha signals and portfolio construction methodologies. Mr. Chen earned his Master of Science in Financial Mathematics with distinction from King's College London. He became a CFA charterholder in 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Geroge Tyrakis, FIA, is responsible for research and co-management of internally managed quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he researched equity managers and provided asset allocation advice to institutional clients at SEI. Prior to joining SEI in 2014, Mr. Tyrakis worked at Moody's Analytics as a solutions specialist. Mr. Tyrakis earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Actuarial Science from the University of Southampton and his Master of Science in Applied Actuarial Science from the University of Kent. He qualified as a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Ioan Mirciov, PhD, is responsible for research and co-management of internally managed quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst at Schroders, Aspect Capital and Macquarie, where he oversaw portfolios and researched factors and portfolio construction techniques. Mr. Mirciov earned a PhD in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management, and holds engineering degrees from École Polytechnique and École des Mines in Paris.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...