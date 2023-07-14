Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stock, depositary receipts, warrants and rights) issued by large U.S. companies.

The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. common stocks with superior quality, as determined by SIMC. Quality investing is a long-term buy and hold strategy that is based on acquiring stocks with superior and stable profitability, often exhibiting high barriers of entry. SIMC uses a quantitative-based, active stock selection investment strategy combined with portfolio optimization to construct the Fund's portfolio. SIMC's quantitative model evaluates all of the securities in the investment universe of U.S. large-capitalization stocks based on various quality, profitability and risk factors, which may include various sales-based profitability ratios such as profit margins, and investment-based metrics, such as return on assets. SIMC may also evaluate balance sheet quality (such as leverage) and accounting quality (such as accruals). The optimization process seeks to build a portfolio with high primary exposure to equity securities of superior quality, while concurrently managing secondary exposures to other factors, including momentum, value and low volatility, in tandem with certain investment restrictions.