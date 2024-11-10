Home
Name

As of 10/11/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Select International Equity ETF

SEIE | ETF

$25.26

-

-

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.16
$25.26

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SEIE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Select International Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the SEI Select International Equity ETF (the Fund) will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.

Equity securities may include common stocks, participation notes and depositary receipts. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities of issuers of all capitalization ranges that are located in at least three countries other than the U.S. It is expected that at least 40% of the Fund's assets will be invested outside the U.S. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets.

The Fund will utilize an integrated management approach where SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser) will combine its own proprietary quantitative-based, active stock portfolio, with model portfolios from one or more Sub-Advisers to construct the Fund's portfolio.

SIMC's quantitative model evaluates all of the securities in the investment universe of international issuers based on certain characteristics (Factors) that are determined by the Adviser, such as Value, Momentum, Quality and Low Volatility. Each of these factor families are described in further detail in the "More Information About the Funds — Factors" section. The Adviser uses its own judgment and model-based systems to assess which Factors to use and to determine what portion of the Fund's assets should be invested in each security identified. However, based on perceived market opportunities, the Adviser may reallocate the Fund's assets to tilt in favor of one or more Factors. The Adviser may add, remove or modify certain Factors in its model based on investment research or in response to changes in market conditions.

SIMC will select Sub-Advisers who on an ongoing basis provide a model portfolio composed of the Sub-Adviser's recommendations as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund (the Sub-Adviser's securities list). Taking into account the investment objective of the Fund, SIMC may incorporate the recommendations contained in the Sub-Adviser's securities list, in whole or in part, when it trades securities within the Fund in the aggregate. Securities recommended or suggested for purchase within the Sub-Adviser's securities list are assessed by SIMC and considered alongside securities identified by SIMC for purchase or sale in the Fund. SIMC will determine the constituents and weightings of securities held by the Fund and the securities held within the Fund may not have the same weightings of securities as those contained within the Sub-Adviser's securities list as SIMC may choose, whether substantially or entirely to disregard the Sub-Adviser's securities list when implementing trades in aggregate within the Fund. The Adviser may adjust the securities in the Fund to implement its forward-looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics, or for risk management purposes.

SEIE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SEIE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SEIE Category Low Category High SEIE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SEIE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SEIE - Expenses

Operational Fees

SEIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SEIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SEIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

SEIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SEIE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SEIE Category Low Category High SEIE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SEIE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SEIE Category Low Category High SEIE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SEIE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

SEIE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

