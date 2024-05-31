The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securitized assets, which include commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The Fund’s securitized credit securities may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate securities. The Fund may invest in agency mortgaged-backed securities (MBS), which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in pools of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises such as Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMLMC). The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income instruments, which include bonds, debt instruments, and money market and short-term securities issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public

or private sector entities. The Fund may invest in interest-only (IO), principal-only (PO), or inverse floating rate debt securities. The Fund may hold long or short positions in mortgage dollar rolls, to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities transactions, variable rate notes and floating rate notes.

The Fund will generally seek to maintain a weighted average duration within 1.5 years (plus or minus) of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Securitized Index. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration and securities that may have fixed, floating, or variable rates.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such securities rated lower than BBB- and Baa3) or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by MacKay Shields LLC (the “Subadvisor”). Securities that are rated below investment grade by NRSROs are commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds.” If NRSROs assign different ratings for the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the credit quality.

The Fund may also invest in derivatives, such as futures, forwards, options, forward commitments and swap agreements, including interest rate, total return and credit default swap agreements, to seek to enhance returns or to reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings or manage duration.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor utilizes a top-down and bottom-up approach in its investment decision-making process. The top-down element of the investment process incorporates an analysis of the important economic underpinnings of the market’s risk cycle, including taking into consideration monetary policy and its impact on the capital markets. The bottom-up component of the investment process feeds into the Subadvisor’s macro analysis to help identify significant changes in financial market conditions, real economic developments and areas of credit excess.

Investment selection is based on a rigorous analysis in order to gauge the security’s potential for total return, as well as its sensitivities to changes in interest rates, volatility, the shape of the Treasury yield curve (i.e., differences in yield between securities of different maturities), and prepayment variations. The quality of the collateral and that of the issuer or servicer is also taken into consideration.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the condition of the domestic and foreign economies, and meaningful changes in the issuer’s financial condition, including changes in the issuer’s credit risk and competitiveness.