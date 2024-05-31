Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

IQ MacKay Securitized Income ETF

ETF
SECR
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1328 +25.13 +0%
primary theme
N/A
SECR (ETF)

IQ MacKay Securitized Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1328 +25.13 +0%
primary theme
N/A
SECR (ETF)

IQ MacKay Securitized Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1328 +25.13 +0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 05/31/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

IQ MacKay Securitized Income ETF

SECR | ETF

$25.13

-

-

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$25.13
$25.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 05/31/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

IQ MacKay Securitized Income ETF

SECR | ETF

$25.13

-

-

0.71%

SECR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IQ MacKay Securitized Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    IndexIQ
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securitized assets, which include commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The Fund’s securitized credit securities may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate securities. The Fund may invest in agency mortgaged-backed securities (MBS), which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in pools of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises such as Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMLMC). The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income instruments, which include bonds, debt instruments, and money market and short-term securities issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public

or private sector entities. The Fund may invest in interest-only (IO), principal-only (PO), or inverse floating rate debt securities. The Fund may hold long or short positions in mortgage dollar rolls, to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities transactions, variable rate notes and floating rate notes.

The Fund will generally seek to maintain a weighted average duration within 1.5 years (plus or minus) of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Securitized Index. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration and securities that may have fixed, floating, or variable rates.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such securities rated lower than BBB- and Baa3) or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by MacKay Shields LLC (the “Subadvisor”). Securities that are rated below investment grade by NRSROs are commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds.” If NRSROs assign different ratings for the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the credit quality.

The Fund may also invest in derivatives, such as futures, forwards, options, forward commitments and swap agreements, including interest rate, total return and credit default swap agreements, to seek to enhance returns or to reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings or manage duration.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor utilizes a top-down and bottom-up approach in its investment decision-making process. The top-down element of the investment process incorporates an analysis of the important economic underpinnings of the market’s risk cycle, including taking into consideration monetary policy and its impact on the capital markets. The bottom-up component of the investment process feeds into the Subadvisor’s macro analysis to help identify significant changes in financial market conditions, real economic developments and areas of credit excess.

Investment selection is based on a rigorous analysis in order to gauge the security’s potential for total return, as well as its sensitivities to changes in interest rates, volatility, the shape of the Treasury yield curve (i.e., differences in yield between securities of different maturities), and prepayment variations. The quality of the collateral and that of the issuer or servicer is also taken into consideration.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the condition of the domestic and foreign economies, and meaningful changes in the issuer’s financial condition, including changes in the issuer’s credit risk and competitiveness.

Read More

SECR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SECR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SECR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SECR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SECR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SECR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SECR Category Low Category High SECR % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SECR % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SECR - Expenses

Operational Fees

SECR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SECR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SECR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SECR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SECR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SECR Category Low Category High SECR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SECR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SECR Category Low Category High SECR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SECR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SECR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×