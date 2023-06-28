The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in first lien secured (senior) floating rate loans and fixed income securities (bonds). The term “first lien secured,” refers to debt instruments that rank highest in the order of repayment over any other loans or bonds issued by the company. Floating rate loans (often referred to as “bank loans”) are arranged through private negotiations between a corporation or other institution that is the borrower and one or more financial institutions that are the lenders. Loans can be acquired directly through the agent of the lender, by assignment from another holder of the loan, or as a participation interest in another holder's portion of the loan. A significant portion of the bank loans held by the Fund may be “covenant lite” loans that contain fewer or less restrictive constraints on the borrower or other borrower-friendly characteristics and offer less protections for investors (such as the Fund) than covenant loans.

The Fund’s adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to purchase floating rate loans and corporate bonds at a discount primarily in the secondary market but on occasion on an “OID” basis (original issue discount) to receive income and generate potential capital gains from those securities until such time they are refinanced, mature, or are sold.

The Adviser seeks to take advantage of the fact that most fixed income investors continue to use ratings as one of their primary investment tools. The Adviser, however, believes that the focus should be on the fundamentals of the businesses issuing the securities in which the Fund invests rather than their ratings. In particular, the Adviser believes that, among other things, credit rating agencies often place too much weight on the size of a company’s revenues. The Adviser views credit as binary – that is, either a company pays or it does not. Due to this investment ideology, the Adviser places limited value on credit ratings and instead focuses on credit health and cash flow of the underlying issuer while looking to buy credit instruments at prices that it feels provide a margin of safety (as described more below). The Adviser considers additional factors when constructing the Fund’s portfolio, including, but not limited to, whether a potential company has excess cash on its balance sheet and/or a history of producing free cash flow, as well as a capital structure that, in the Adviser’s assessment can be sustained on conservative forecasts. As a result, the Fund will invest in securities that are rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”) or unrated senior loans or bonds of comparable quality at the time of purchase as determined by the Adviser.

The Adviser believes a business which generates economic profit after all expenditures (free cash flow) creates a margin of safety for an investment. The Adviser does not define free cash flow as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization); rather, it defines free cash flow as cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. The Adviser reverse engineers the traditional financial analysis process when reviewing each issuer’s creditworthiness. Analysis begins with the Statement of Cash Flows, moves to the Balance Sheet and then to the Income Statement. The investment team looks at a complete appraisal of the business’ intrinsic value, rather than just traditional credit analysis or relative value through credit ratings. The investment team views a business’s enterprise value as crucial and, therefore, considers each candidate’s equity value as part of its analysis process. The team essentially equates a company’s equity value with its free cash flow generation after all expenses (including capital expenses). As part of the team’s fundamental credit process, the portfolio managers internally determine what the total enterprise value of the company is in a range of scenarios. The investment team makes credit quality determinations based on several factors - primarily, total leverage through the tranche in which the Fund will invest (debt/EBITDA) and the business’ free cash flow. Through fundamental and valuation analysis, the Adviser not only determines whether an investment should be made in a certain company, but also where in the capital structure (secured, senior, or subordinate) the risk/return is most attractive.

The Fund’s portfolio will be comprised of approximately 50-100 individual instruments, with a target allocation of one to two percent of the Fund’s portfolio to any specific company. The Fund will generally invest at least 90% of its assets in securities issued by companies and in bank loans made to companies domiciled in the United States and Canada. The Fund’s securities will be exclusively U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund’s portfolio may include privately placed securities. The Fund will not target a specific duration or maturity for its portfolio. The Fund will typically hold investments to maturity or a refinancing of the investment.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt instruments that are senior secured obligations. Senior secured obligations are debt instruments that rank highest in the order of repayment. The Fund’s “80%” policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.