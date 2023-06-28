Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Senior Secured Credit Opportunities ETF

ETF
SECD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.985 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
N/A
SECD (ETF)

Senior Secured Credit Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.985 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
N/A
SECD (ETF)

Senior Secured Credit Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.985 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Senior Secured Credit Opportunities ETF

SECD | ETF

$19.99

$500 K

5.03%

$1.01

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$500 K

Holdings in Top 10

108.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.0
$19.69
$20.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Senior Secured Credit Opportunities ETF

SECD | ETF

$19.99

$500 K

5.03%

$1.01

0.95%

SECD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Senior Secured Credit Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in first lien secured (senior) floating rate loans and fixed income securities (bonds). The term “first lien secured,” refers to debt instruments that rank highest in the order of repayment over any other loans or bonds issued by the company. Floating rate loans (often referred to as “bank loans”) are arranged through private negotiations between a corporation or other institution that is the borrower and one or more financial institutions that are the lenders. Loans can be acquired directly through the agent of the lender, by assignment from another holder of the loan, or as a participation interest in another holder's portion of the loan. A significant portion of the bank loans held by the Fund may be “covenant lite” loans that contain fewer or less restrictive constraints on the borrower or other borrower-friendly characteristics and offer less protections for investors (such as the Fund) than covenant loans.

The Fund’s adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to purchase floating rate loans and corporate bonds at a discount primarily in the secondary market but on occasion on an “OID” basis (original issue discount) to receive income and generate potential capital gains from those securities until such time they are refinanced, mature, or are sold.

The Adviser seeks to take advantage of the fact that most fixed income investors continue to use ratings as one of their primary investment tools. The Adviser, however, believes that the focus should be on the fundamentals of the businesses issuing the securities in which the Fund invests rather than their ratings. In particular, the Adviser believes that, among other things, credit rating agencies often place too much weight on the size of a company’s revenues. The Adviser views credit as binary – that is, either a company pays or it does not. Due to this investment ideology, the Adviser places limited value on credit ratings and instead focuses on credit health and cash flow of the underlying issuer while looking to buy credit instruments at prices that it feels provide a margin of safety (as described more below). The Adviser considers additional factors when constructing the Fund’s portfolio, including, but not limited to, whether a potential company has excess cash on its balance sheet and/or a history of producing free cash flow, as well as a capital structure that, in the Adviser’s assessment can be sustained on conservative forecasts. As a result, the Fund will invest in securities that are rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”) or unrated senior loans or bonds of comparable quality at the time of purchase as determined by the Adviser.

The Adviser believes a business which generates economic profit after all expenditures (free cash flow) creates a margin of safety for an investment. The Adviser does not define free cash flow as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization); rather, it defines free cash flow as cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. The Adviser reverse engineers the traditional financial analysis process when reviewing each issuer’s creditworthiness. Analysis begins with the Statement of Cash Flows, moves to the Balance Sheet and then to the Income Statement. The investment team looks at a complete appraisal of the business’ intrinsic value, rather than just traditional credit analysis or relative value through credit ratings. The investment team views a business’s enterprise value as crucial and, therefore, considers each candidate’s equity value as part of its analysis process. The team essentially equates a company’s equity value with its free cash flow generation after all expenses (including capital expenses). As part of the team’s fundamental credit process, the portfolio managers internally determine what the total enterprise value of the company is in a range of scenarios. The investment team makes credit quality determinations based on several factors - primarily, total leverage through the tranche in which the Fund will invest (debt/EBITDA) and the business’ free cash flow. Through fundamental and valuation analysis, the Adviser not only determines whether an investment should be made in a certain company, but also where in the capital structure (secured, senior, or subordinate) the risk/return is most attractive.

The Fund’s portfolio will be comprised of approximately 50-100 individual instruments, with a target allocation of one to two percent of the Fund’s portfolio to any specific company. The Fund will generally invest at least 90% of its assets in securities issued by companies and in bank loans made to companies domiciled in the United States and Canada. The Fund’s securities will be exclusively U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund’s portfolio may include privately placed securities. The Fund will not target a specific duration or maturity for its portfolio. The Fund will typically hold investments to maturity or a refinancing of the investment.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt instruments that are senior secured obligations. Senior secured obligations are debt instruments that rank highest in the order of repayment. The Fund’s “80%” policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

SECD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SECD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SECD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SECD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SECD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SECD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SECD Category Low Category High SECD % Rank
Net Assets 500 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 10 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 541 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 108.72% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligations Fund 58.58%
  2. Varex Imaging Corp 10.01%
  3. Winnebago Industries Inc 4.89%
  4. Adtalem Global Education Inc 4.80%
  5. Vector Group Ltd 4.52%
  6. Titan International Inc 4.52%
  7. LSB Industries Inc 4.45%
  8. BlueLinx Holdings Inc 4.22%
  9. Unisys Corp 3.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SECD % Rank
Cash 		57.44% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		51.28% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SECD % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		57.44% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SECD % Rank
US 		51.28% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SECD - Expenses

Operational Fees

SECD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SECD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SECD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SECD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SECD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SECD Category Low Category High SECD % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.03% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SECD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SECD Category Low Category High SECD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SECD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SECD - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×