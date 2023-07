Portfolio managers assess current and anticipated interest rates and economic conditions, and then select short duration debt securities for the fund that satisfy the fund’s credit quality standards and meet the fund’s maturity requirements. The weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio must be three years or shorter. Duration is an indication of the relative sensitivity of a security’s market value to changes in interest rates. The longer the weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio, the more sensitive its market value is to interest rate fluctuations. Duration is different from maturity in that it attempts to measure the interest rate sensitivity of a security, as opposed to its expected final maturity. For example, if the weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio is two years, a 2% change in the value of the fund’s portfolio would be expected for every 1% change in interest rates.

The fund invests in both investment-grade and high-yield, short duration debt securities. These securities may include corporate bonds and notes, government securities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. Investment grade securities are those that have been rated in one of the top four credit quality categories by an independent rating agency or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. High-yield securities, which are also known as “junk bonds”, are those that have been rated by an independent rating agency below the highest four categories or determined by the advisor to be of similar quality.

The debt securities in which the fund invests may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies.

The fund may also invest in certain equity securities such as preferred stock, convertible securities or equity equivalents provided that such investments are consistent with the fund’s investment objectives.

The fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Ginnie Mae is supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, they are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations.

In addition to the securities listed above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.

The fund may also utilize derivative instruments provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objectives. Such derivative instruments may include currency forwards and swaps (such as credit default swaps either on a single issuer or a securities index). The fund may invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage- or asset- backed securities, and other similarly structured investments. The fund may use foreign currency exchange contracts to shift investment exposure from one currency into another for hedging purposes or to enhance returns.

To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments and interest rates.

The portfolio managers may engage in hedging of portfolio positions, which usually involves entering into a derivative transaction that has the opposite characteristic of the position being hedged. The net effect of the two positions is intended to reduce or eliminate the exposure created by the first position.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.