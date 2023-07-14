Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.4%
1 yr return
2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
Net Assets
$1.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.9%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the highest dividend paying stocks (i.e. “Dividend Dogs”) in the S-Network US Equity WR Large-Cap 500 Index (the “S-Net 500”) on a sector-by-sector basis. “Dividend Dogs” refers to the five stocks in each of the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net 500 which offer the highest dividend yields.
The Underlying Index generally consists of 50 stocks on each annual reconstitution date, which is the third Friday of December each year. The Underlying Index’s stocks must be constituents of the S-Net 500, a benchmark of the 500 largest stocks. The Underlying Index methodology selects the five stocks in ten of the eleven GICS sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net 500 which offer the highest dividend yields as of the last business day of November. Dividend yield is computed based on the regular cash dividends paid by the company over the previous twelve month period, divided by the share price. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted. If a GICS sector does not contain five stocks which offer dividend yields as computed in the manner described above, then only those stocks in the sector which offer such dividend yields will be included in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.
|Period
|SDOG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.4%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|93.63%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|54.97%
|3 Yr
|14.0%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|7.07%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|10.44%
|10 Yr
|8.3%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|5.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|SDOG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|1.68%
|2021
|11.6%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|14.64%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|53.87%
|2019
|5.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|20.05%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|21.21%
|Period
|SDOG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|37.20%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|44.73%
|3 Yr
|15.9%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|5.52%
|5 Yr
|9.8%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|6.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|9.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|SDOG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|1.68%
|2021
|11.6%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|14.64%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|53.78%
|2019
|5.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|20.05%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|51.59%
|SDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDOG % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.19 B
|1 M
|151 B
|41.59%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|1727
|79.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|300 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|45.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.92%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|76.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDOG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.49%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|24.86%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|73.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|95.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|94.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|95.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|95.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDOG % Rank
|Healthcare
|12.27%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|89.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.01%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|5.31%
|Energy
|11.24%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|14.77%
|Consumer Defense
|10.42%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|26.56%
|Utilities
|10.41%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|4.65%
|Communication Services
|10.22%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|5.64%
|Industrials
|10.16%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|66.06%
|Technology
|9.36%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|62.41%
|Financial Services
|7.87%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|98.67%
|Basic Materials
|6.03%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|11.95%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|99.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDOG % Rank
|US
|95.29%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|38.23%
|Non US
|4.20%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|50.29%
|SDOG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|92.57%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|21.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SDOG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SDOG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SDOG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|61.54%
|SDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDOG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.36%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|1.98%
|SDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDOG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.43%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|1.28%
|SDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.550
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.544
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.491
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.521
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.535
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.521
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.484
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.476
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.461
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.420
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.379
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.345
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2014
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2013
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2013
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2012
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
