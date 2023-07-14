ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the highest dividend paying stocks (i.e. “Dividend Dogs”) in the S-Network US Equity WR Large-Cap 500 Index (the “S-Net 500”) on a sector-by-sector basis. “Dividend Dogs” refers to the five stocks in each of the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net 500 which offer the highest dividend yields.

The Underlying Index generally consists of 50 stocks on each annual reconstitution date, which is the third Friday of December each year. The Underlying Index’s stocks must be constituents of the S-Net 500, a benchmark of the 500 largest stocks. The Underlying Index methodology selects the five stocks in ten of the eleven GICS sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net 500 which offer the highest dividend yields as of the last business day of November. Dividend yield is computed based on the regular cash dividends paid by the company over the previous twelve month period, divided by the share price. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted. If a GICS sector does not contain five stocks which offer dividend yields as computed in the manner described above, then only those stocks in the sector which offer such dividend yields will be included in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.