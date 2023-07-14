Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-2.4%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$1.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.2
$45.16
$56.40

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SDOG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    23434141
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the highest dividend paying stocks (i.e. “Dividend Dogs”) in the S-Network US Equity WR Large-Cap 500 Index (the “S-Net 500”) on a sector-by-sector basis. “Dividend Dogs” refers to the five stocks in each of the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net 500 which offer the highest dividend yields.

The Underlying Index generally consists of 50 stocks on each annual reconstitution date, which is the third Friday of December each year. The Underlying Index’s stocks must be constituents of the S-Net 500, a benchmark of the 500 largest stocks. The Underlying Index methodology selects the five stocks in ten of the eleven GICS sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Net 500 which offer the highest dividend yields as of the last business day of November. Dividend yield is computed based on the regular cash dividends paid by the company over the previous twelve month period, divided by the share price. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted. If a GICS sector does not contain five stocks which offer dividend yields as computed in the manner described above, then only those stocks in the sector which offer such dividend yields will be included in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

Read More

SDOG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -12.7% 217.8% 93.63%
1 Yr 2.8% -58.4% 200.0% 54.97%
3 Yr 14.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 7.07%
5 Yr 6.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 10.44%
10 Yr 8.3%* -17.0% 13.3% 5.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.2% -65.1% 22.3% 1.68%
2021 11.6% -25.3% 25.5% 14.64%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 53.87%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 20.05%
2018 -2.4% -9.4% 3.1% 21.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -12.7% 217.8% 37.20%
1 Yr 6.4% -58.4% 200.0% 44.73%
3 Yr 15.9%* -23.0% 64.4% 5.52%
5 Yr 9.8%* -14.9% 32.0% 6.21%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 9.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.2% -65.1% 22.3% 1.68%
2021 11.6% -25.3% 25.5% 14.64%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 53.78%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 20.05%
2018 -2.4% -8.9% 3.3% 51.59%

SDOG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDOG Category Low Category High SDOG % Rank
Net Assets 1.19 B 1 M 151 B 41.59%
Number of Holdings 51 2 1727 79.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 300 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 45.17%
Weighting of Top 10 22.92% 5.0% 99.2% 76.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Omnicom Group, Inc. 2.38%
  2. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC 2.37%
  3. LyondellBasell Industries NV 2.34%
  4. The Dow Chemical Co. 2.26%
  5. Citigroup, Inc. 2.24%
  6. Paramount Global 2.24%
  7. Truist Financial Corp. 2.21%
  8. Franklin Resources, Inc. 2.20%
  9. Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. 2.20%
  10. Newell Brands, Inc. 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDOG % Rank
Stocks 		99.49% 28.02% 125.26% 24.86%
Cash 		0.52% -88.20% 71.98% 73.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 95.54%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 94.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 95.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 95.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDOG % Rank
Healthcare 		12.27% 0.00% 30.08% 89.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.01% 0.00% 22.74% 5.31%
Energy 		11.24% 0.00% 54.00% 14.77%
Consumer Defense 		10.42% 0.00% 34.10% 26.56%
Utilities 		10.41% 0.00% 27.04% 4.65%
Communication Services 		10.22% 0.00% 26.58% 5.64%
Industrials 		10.16% 0.00% 42.76% 66.06%
Technology 		9.36% 0.00% 54.02% 62.41%
Financial Services 		7.87% 0.00% 58.05% 98.67%
Basic Materials 		6.03% 0.00% 21.69% 11.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 99.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDOG % Rank
US 		95.29% 24.51% 121.23% 38.23%
Non US 		4.20% 0.00% 41.42% 50.29%

SDOG - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.04% 45.41% 92.57%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 21.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

SDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 61.54%

SDOG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDOG Category Low Category High SDOG % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.36% 0.00% 41.61% 1.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDOG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDOG Category Low Category High SDOG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.43% -1.51% 4.28% 1.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDOG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SDOG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

