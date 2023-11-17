Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF

ETF
SDCP
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.355 -0.04 -0.14%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 11/17/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF

SDCP | ETF

$25.36

-

-

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
$25.36
$25.39

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 11/17/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF

SDCP | ETF

$25.36

-

-

0.40%

SDCP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Nov 16, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Newfleet Asset Management (“Newfleet”) a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, seeks current income with an emphasis on maintaining low volatility and overall short duration (within a range of 1-3 years) by investing primarily in investment grade, more liquid (i.e., considered by Newfleet to be highly traded) fixed income securities of U.S. issuers. Newfleet considers investment-grade securities to be those with credit ratings within the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Newfleet. Newfleet seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective by applying a time-tested approach (i.e., one based on its historical expertise) of active fixed-income sector rotation, extensive credit research and disciplined risk management designed to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the fixed income markets (also referred to as fixed income sectors).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income debt obligations. The fixed income debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include:

U.S. corporate bonds.
Treasury notes and bonds issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities.
Mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and asset backed securities (“ABS”) issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as those issued by private issuers, which are not guaranteed as to principal and interest payments (also referred to as “non-agency” instruments). The ABS and MBS in which the Fund invests are generally purchased pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and are therefore subject to certain resale restrictions.
Bonds issued by foreign issuers, including foreign governments and their political subdivisions and companies incorporated outside of the U.S. The Fund’s non-U.S. investments will primarily be denominated in U.S. dollars but may also be denominated in foreign currencies.

The foregoing investments will generally be rated investment grade by an NRSRO at the time of purchase, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Newfleet. Any fixed income debt obligations in which the Fund invests that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase (also known as “junk” bonds) will be limited to 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may continue to hold a fixed income debt obligation notwithstanding any change to its credit rating.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors.

Read More

SDCP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SDCP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDCP Category Low Category High SDCP % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDCP % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SDCP - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SDCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SDCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SDCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SDCP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDCP Category Low Category High SDCP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDCP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDCP Category Low Category High SDCP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDCP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SDCP - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

