Newfleet Asset Management (“Newfleet”) a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, seeks current income with an emphasis on maintaining low volatility and overall short duration (within a range of 1-3 years) by investing primarily in investment grade, more liquid (i.e., considered by Newfleet to be highly traded) fixed income securities of U.S. issuers. Newfleet considers investment-grade securities to be those with credit ratings within the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Newfleet. Newfleet seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective by applying a time-tested approach (i.e., one based on its historical expertise) of active fixed-income sector rotation, extensive credit research and disciplined risk management designed to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the fixed income markets (also referred to as fixed income sectors).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income debt obligations. The fixed income debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include:

● U.S. corporate bonds.

● Treasury notes and bonds issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities.

● Mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and asset backed securities (“ABS”) issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as those issued by private issuers, which are not guaranteed as to principal and interest payments (also referred to as “non-agency” instruments). The ABS and MBS in which the Fund invests are generally purchased pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and are therefore subject to certain resale restrictions.

● Bonds issued by foreign issuers, including foreign governments and their political subdivisions and companies incorporated outside of the U.S. The Fund’s non-U.S. investments will primarily be denominated in U.S. dollars but may also be denominated in foreign currencies.

The foregoing investments will generally be rated investment grade by an NRSRO at the time of purchase, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Newfleet. Any fixed income debt obligations in which the Fund invests that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase (also known as “junk” bonds) will be limited to 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may continue to hold a fixed income debt obligation notwithstanding any change to its credit rating.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors.