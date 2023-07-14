Home
date 2023-07-14
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

13.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$10.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

2.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$61.5
$48.03
$62.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SCZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    190000000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Savage

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index (the “Underlying Index”), which represents the small-capitalization segment of the MSCI EAFE IMI Index. The MSCI EAFE IMI Index is an equity index developed by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”) that captures large-, mid- and small-capitalization representation across developed markets outside of the U.S. and Canada. Constituents of the Underlying Index include securities from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. Under MSCI’s Global Investable Market Index (IMI) methodology, the small-capitalization universe consists of securities of those companies not included in the large-capitalization or mid-capitalization segments of a particular market, which together comprise approximately 85% of each market’s free float-adjusted market capitalization. The small-cap segment covers the 85%-99% range of each market’s free float-adjusted market capitalization.
As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying 
Index consisted of securities from the following 21 developed market countries or regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”). As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the industrials industry or sector. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. 
BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. 
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. 
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), 
fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. 
The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund. 
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received). 
The Underlying Index is sponsored by MSCI, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments 
(i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.
Read More

SCZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% 4.5% 22.6% 93.90%
1 Yr 13.9% 6.7% 26.2% 70.73%
3 Yr 7.2%* -3.8% 9.9% 14.10%
5 Yr 3.5%* -5.6% 5.4% 2.82%
10 Yr 6.6%* -0.9% 6.6% 2.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -35.4% -11.5% 50.62%
2021 5.0% -3.5% 8.5% 20.51%
2020 4.4% 1.0% 6.6% 33.33%
2019 6.2% 3.1% 6.3% 2.82%
2018 -3.8% -7.6% -0.2% 13.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.4% -15.4% 22.6% 100.00%
1 Yr -16.0% -16.0% 26.2% 100.00%
3 Yr 6.4%* -3.8% 9.7% 25.64%
5 Yr 4.0%* -5.6% 7.0% 7.04%
10 Yr 8.8%* -0.9% 8.8% 2.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -35.4% -11.5% 50.62%
2021 5.0% -3.5% 8.5% 20.51%
2020 4.4% 1.0% 6.6% 33.33%
2019 6.2% 3.1% 6.3% 2.82%
2018 -3.8% -7.1% -0.2% 14.49%

SCZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCZ Category Low Category High SCZ % Rank
Net Assets 10.6 B 23.9 M 11.2 B 2.44%
Number of Holdings 2419 2 4427 13.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 275 M 2.54 M 420 M 27.16%
Weighting of Top 10 2.34% 2.3% 100.0% 98.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Cash Funds: Institutional, SL Agency Shares 3.72%
  2. Centrica PLC 0.33%
  3. Melrose Industries PLC 0.27%
  4. BE Semiconductor Industries NV 0.25%
  5. ASR Nederland NV 0.25%
  6. Atlas Arteria Ltd 0.24%
  7. Trelleborg AB 0.24%
  8. Weir Group PLC/The 0.23%
  9. Rightmove PLC 0.23%
  10. Georg Fischer AG 0.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCZ % Rank
Stocks 		98.43% 87.39% 99.95% 54.32%
Cash 		0.93% -0.19% 13.01% 55.56%
Other 		0.64% -2.29% 1.64% 32.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 80.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 76.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 81.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCZ % Rank
Industrials 		22.29% 12.46% 32.63% 48.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.93% 3.31% 27.42% 35.80%
Financial Services 		11.76% 2.16% 21.69% 38.27%
Real Estate 		11.46% 0.00% 12.22% 9.88%
Technology 		9.94% 0.00% 22.43% 93.83%
Basic Materials 		8.82% 0.00% 13.14% 39.51%
Healthcare 		7.23% 0.00% 18.67% 40.74%
Consumer Defense 		5.59% 2.29% 24.54% 50.62%
Communication Services 		4.41% 1.47% 14.57% 39.51%
Utilities 		3.08% 0.00% 4.57% 30.86%
Energy 		2.49% 0.00% 12.34% 56.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCZ % Rank
Non US 		97.65% 84.83% 99.18% 44.44%
US 		0.78% 0.00% 9.36% 81.48%

SCZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.07% 2.73% 92.41%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.05% 1.04% 9.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

SCZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

SCZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 1.00% 185.00% 23.68%

SCZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCZ Category Low Category High SCZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.25% 0.00% 2.79% 25.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCZ Category Low Category High SCZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.03% 0.03% 2.41% 8.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2008

14.42

14.4%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.63 18.43

