The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. small cap companies and applying an income generating option strategy.

US Small Cap Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. small-capitalization companies, primarily by purchasing exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund considers the holdings of the ETFs to assure compliance with its 80% investment policy and to assure the Fund is not concentrated in an industry. The adviser does not frequently trade U.S. securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to the U.S. small cap market though a representative ETF or ETFs. The adviser evaluates an ETF’s liquidity and fees when making portfolio selections.

The Fund defines U.S. companies as those organized in the U.S.; having a class of securities whose principal securities market is in the U.S.; or derives 50% or more of its total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in the U.S., or maintains 50% or more of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity in the U.S. The Fund defines small-capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations between $300 million and $9 billion at the time of purchase.

Income Generating Option Strategy

To generate income, the Fund employs an exchange traded and over-the-counter (“OTC”) option spread writing strategy on equity, fixed income, and currency ETFs. The adviser focuses on index-based domestically-traded ETFs, for example, such as those linked to the S&P 500® Index or the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. The adviser selects equity ETFs holding stocks of any market capitalization and fixed income ETFs holding securities of any maturity or credit quality. A call option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. A put option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. By selling put and call options, in a spread writing strategy, in return for the receipt of premiums (the purchase price of an option), the adviser attempts to increase Fund income as the passage of time decreases the value of the written option leg of the spread. Gains from written option premiums are capital gains, but commonly referred to as income. The option writing strategy is a form of leveraged investing. The adviser focuses on writing short-term options with less than one-month to maturity because their value erodes faster than long-term options.

Call Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will decrease, remain unchanged, or only increase slightly it employs a call spread strategy. In a call option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (above current market price) call option while also purchasing a further out of the money call option.

Put Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will increase, remain unchanged, or only decrease slightly it employs a put spread strategy. In a put option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (below current market price) put option while also purchasing a further out of the money put option.

The adviser expects the written options to expire worthless, but purchases lower-cost further out of the money options to insulate the Fund from large losses if the written options increase in value. The adviser expects options to be held to expiration, but may adjust positions following a large (over 10%) price swing in an option’s reference ETF. The Fund limits net economic exposure at the time of investment to any one over-the-counter counterparty to 25% of Fund net assets.

When writing options, the Fund is required to post collateral to assure its performance to the option buyer. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default. Fund assets not required to be pledged as Collateral nor allocated to U.S. small-capitalization companies will be invested in a portfolio substantially similar to the Collateral portfolio. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” Fund.