Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF

ETF
SCY
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.4826 -0.43 -1.73%
primary theme
N/A
SCY (ETF)

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.4826 -0.43 -1.73%
primary theme
N/A
SCY (ETF)

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.4826 -0.43 -1.73%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 12/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF

SCY | ETF

$24.48

-

-

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
$24.48
$24.91

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 12/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF

SCY | ETF

$24.48

-

-

0.55%

SCY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. small cap companies and applying an income generating option strategy.

US Small Cap Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. small-capitalization companies, primarily by purchasing exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund considers the holdings of the ETFs to assure compliance with its 80% investment policy and to assure the Fund is not concentrated in an industry. The adviser does not frequently trade U.S. securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to the U.S. small cap market though a representative ETF or ETFs. The adviser evaluates an ETF’s liquidity and fees when making portfolio selections.

The Fund defines U.S. companies as those organized in the U.S.; having a class of securities whose principal securities market is in the U.S.; or derives 50% or more of its total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in the U.S., or maintains 50% or more of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity in the U.S. The Fund defines small-capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations between $300 million and $9 billion at the time of purchase.

Income Generating Option Strategy

To generate income, the Fund employs an exchange traded and over-the-counter (“OTC”) option spread writing strategy on equity, fixed income, and currency ETFs. The adviser focuses on index-based domestically-traded ETFs, for example, such as those linked to the S&P 500® Index or the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. The adviser selects equity ETFs holding stocks of any market capitalization and fixed income ETFs holding securities of any maturity or credit quality. A call option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. A put option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. By selling put and call options, in a spread writing strategy, in return for the receipt of premiums (the purchase price of an option), the adviser attempts to increase Fund income as the passage of time decreases the value of the written option leg of the spread. Gains from written option premiums are capital gains, but commonly referred to as income. The option writing strategy is a form of leveraged investing. The adviser focuses on writing short-term options with less than one-month to maturity because their value erodes faster than long-term options.

Call Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will decrease, remain unchanged, or only increase slightly it employs a call spread strategy. In a call option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (above current market price) call option while also purchasing a further out of the money call option.

Put Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will increase, remain unchanged, or only decrease slightly it employs a put spread strategy. In a put option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (below current market price) put option while also purchasing a further out of the money put option.

The adviser expects the written options to expire worthless, but purchases lower-cost further out of the money options to insulate the Fund from large losses if the written options increase in value. The adviser expects options to be held to expiration, but may adjust positions following a large (over 10%) price swing in an option’s reference ETF. The Fund limits net economic exposure at the time of investment to any one over-the-counter counterparty to 25% of Fund net assets.

When writing options, the Fund is required to post collateral to assure its performance to the option buyer. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default. Fund assets not required to be pledged as Collateral nor allocated to U.S. small-capitalization companies will be invested in a portfolio substantially similar to the Collateral portfolio. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” Fund.

Read More

SCY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SCY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCY Category Low Category High SCY % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCY % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SCY - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SCY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SCY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SCY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCY Category Low Category High SCY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCY Category Low Category High SCY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SCY - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×