•

repurchase agreements

​

•

obligations that are issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including obligations that are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, such as those issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (U.S. government securities)

​

The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and therefore does not seek to replicate the performance of any specific index. The fund may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than funds that seek to replicate the performance of an index.

The fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share.

The fund will normally maintain an effective duration of one year or less.

Pursuant to a fundamental policy adopted by the fund, it will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in securities issued by companies in the group of industries representing the financials sector.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest only in securities, that at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade (i.e., BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings and/or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or, if unrated, determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality.