Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$30.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.5%
Expense Ratio 0.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
alcohol;
|•
|
animal testing (cosmetics);
|•
|
chemicals of concern;
|•
|
contentious industries (limited to excluding companies that produce palm oil);
|•
|
controversial armaments;
|•
|
controversial fossil fuel extraction and refining;
|•
|
controversial fossil fuel power generation;
|•
|
fur;
|•
|
gambling;
|•
|
genetic engineering;
|•
|
pornography;
|•
|
tobacco production; and
|•
|
United Nations Global Compact violators.
|•
|
Transition to a Green Economy, including the development of clean energy and sustainable transportation and cities;
|•
|
Economic and Community Development and Inclusion, which includes financial services and infrastructure that are integral in the development of a sustainable economy;
|•
|
Knowledge & Technology, and Innovation, which includes technological advancements that can enable a transition to more sustainable business practices for companies across industries, such as software and semiconductors and industry specific innovation; and
|•
|
Health & Well-Being, which includes increased access to healthcare, and innovation for medical treatment and health.
|Period
|SCRD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-37.4%
|3.2%
|79.15%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-22.5%
|163.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|21.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.1%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCRD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-27.3%
|144.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.7%
|31.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.0%
|4.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|Period
|SCRD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-37.4%
|2.2%
|87.31%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-22.5%
|163.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|21.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.1%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCRD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-27.3%
|144.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.7%
|31.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.8%
|4.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|SCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCRD % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.7 M
|6.52 M
|44.4 B
|79.91%
|Number of Holdings
|193
|2
|9191
|56.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.26 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|56.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.53%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|53.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCRD % Rank
|Bonds
|96.82%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|87.76%
|Cash
|4.23%
|-49.09%
|54.19%
|7.16%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|17.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|28.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|31.94%
|Other
|-1.05%
|-38.92%
|3.98%
|10.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCRD % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.15%
|0.00%
|54.19%
|7.16%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|62.09%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|54.63%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|49.85%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|68.06%
|Derivative
|-1.05%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|22.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCRD % Rank
|US
|96.82%
|0.00%
|122.90%
|63.28%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|66.87%
|SCRD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.03%
|3.62%
|56.17%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|42.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|SCRD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SCRD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCRD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|259.00%
|7.69%
|SCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCRD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.17%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|57.61%
|SCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCRD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.38%
|7.58%
|76.96%
|SCRD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2023
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Mr. Stauffer has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics and Public Policy from Indiana University and holds the CFA designation. He has been an investment professional with Diamond Hill Capital Management since January 2009. Mr. Stauffer currently serves as a Research Analyst for Diamond Hill Capital Management. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Stauffer was a private investor. From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Stauffer was an Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager with Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation. From 1988 to 2000, Mr. Stauffer was an Analyst and Portfolio Manager with the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. The Statement of Additional Information provides additional information about the Co-managers’ compensation structure, other managed accounts and their ownership of securities in their managed fund(s). A discussion of the basis for the Board of Trustees’ approval of the fund’s advisory agreement is in the Diamond Hill Funds’ (the “Trust”) Semi-Annual Report.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Michael Keough is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Core Plus, U.S. Corporate Credit, Intermediate Fixed Income, and Long Duration strategies. Mr. Keough joined Janus as a research analyst in January 2007. Prior to his investment management career, he served as a captain in the United States Air Force working as a defense acquisition officer. Mr. Keough received his bachelor of science degree in business management from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was recognized as a Distinguished Graduate in the management department.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...