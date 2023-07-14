The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. dollar denominated corporate bonds and commercial paper of various maturities. Under normal circumstances, no more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk” bonds); however, such bonds will have a minimum rating of B- by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. The Fund seeks to invest in debt instruments issued by companies that the Adviser believes exhibit sustainable business practices. As discussed further below, the portfolio managers seek to select securities that align with certain positive social and environmental themes. In identifying investment opportunities for the Fund, the portfolio managers use a proprietary multi-factor sustainability framework, along with an analysis of fundamental business and credit quality factors, to guide both security selection and overall portfolio composition. The sustainability framework incorporates thematic investing, exclusions, positive tilting, sector- and issuer-level environmental, social and governance factor analysis and issuer engagement considerations as determined by the Adviser, as discussed further below. The Fund may, but is not required to, invest in so-called “labeled bonds”, which include debt where the proceeds have been specifically earmarked for ESG-themed purposes (“Use of Proceeds” bonds), or the returns are specifically tied to defined sustainable or environmental key performance indicators (“KPI-linked bonds”).

The Fund will invest principally in investment grade bonds. An investment grade corporate bond is a company-issued bond rated Baa3/BBB- or higher by a NRSRO or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. An NRSRO is a credit rating agency that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that issues credit ratings that the SEC permits other financial firms to use for certain regulatory purposes. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other domestic or foreign debt securities, including U.S. Treasuries, bank loans, and cash and cash alternatives.

The Fund may concentrate its portfolio investments in any one industry or group of industries under certain circumstances. Generally, the Fund will not invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the securities of companies conducting their principal business activities in the same industry, except that, to the extent that an industry represents 20% or more of the Fund’s benchmark at the time of investment, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in that industry. The Fund’s primary benchmark index is the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to maintain an average portfolio duration (price sensitivity to changes in interest rates) of plus or minus 3 years as compared to the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index. As of October 31, 2022, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index was 7.37 years. Please refer to the Glossary of Investment Terms for additional information about duration.

In selecting investments, the portfolio managers employ a combination of “bottom up” fundamental security selection with a “top down” thematic approach, focusing on positive social and environmental themes. To identify the universe of investible securities for the Fund, the portfolio managers first apply broad-based negative screens, which incorporate third-party inputs, to seek to avoid (i) securities of issuers that are non-compliant with the UN Global Compact, and/or (ii) securities of issuers that, in the determination of the Adviser, are significantly engaged in or derive more than de minimis revenue from (or securitized products the economic value of which is tied in more than de minimis fashion to) industries, activities or assets considered by the Adviser or the portfolio managers to have a negative impact on society or the environment. A current list of such activities, which may evolve over time, follows:

• alcohol;

• animal testing (cosmetics);

• chemicals of concern;

• contentious industries (limited to excluding companies that produce palm oil);

• controversial armaments;

• controversial fossil fuel extraction and refining;

• controversial fossil fuel power generation;

• fur;

• gambling;

• genetic engineering;

• pornography;

• tobacco production; and

• United Nations Global Compact violators.

Thereafter, the portfolio managers assess each issuer’s approach to positive sustainable business practices and seek to select securities that align with certain positive social and environmental themes, which are informed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UNSDGs”). These themes of focus, which may evolve over time and/or incorporate other themes aligned with the UNSDGs, include the following:

• Transition to a Green Economy, including the development of clean energy and sustainable transportation and cities;

• Economic and Community Development and Inclusion, which includes financial services and infrastructure that are integral in the development of a sustainable economy;

• Knowledge & Technology, and Innovation, which includes technological advancements that can enable a transition to more sustainable business practices for companies across industries, such as software and semiconductors and industry specific innovation; and

• Health & Well-Being, which includes increased access to healthcare, and innovation for medical treatment and health.

The portfolio managers consider companies that are considered sustainability practice leaders in their respective industries, as well as companies looking to transition to more sustainable business practices or models. These selection criteria will be identified primarily through the Adviser’s fundamental research process, which incorporates third party data, analysis and

ratings. In constructing a portfolio that seeks to provide excess returns, the portfolio managers will consider other ESG factors, such as the overall carbon footprint of the portfolio based on available data on such factors.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally sell or dispose of portfolio investments when, in the opinion of the Adviser, they (i) no longer present attractive investment opportunity (e.g., they have reached their expected value, or where better relative value exists elsewhere, or as the result of changing market conditions); and/or (ii) no longer meet the Fund’s ESG and/or sustainable criteria. Decisions with respect to the timing of such dispositions shall be made by the Fund’s portfolio managers taking into account the best interests of Fund shareholders.

The Fund may use derivatives, including, but not limited to, swaps (including interest-rate swaps, total rate of returns swaps and credit default swaps), swaptions, options, futures, and options on futures, which may be used for risk, duration and yield-curve management, or to enhance expected returns. Derivatives are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, interest rates, currencies, or market indices.

The Fund may enter into reverse-repurchase agreements and use the proceeds to invest in securities consistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in securities that have contractual restrictions that prohibit or limit their public resale (these are known as “restricted securities”), which may include Rule 144A securities.

The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in affiliated or non-affiliated money market funds (or private funds operating as money market funds) and/or affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The portfolio managers do not apply the ESG factors noted above in managing the Fund’s cash and exposure to U.S. Treasuries and certain derivatives, such as credit default swaps on indices or derivatives used to manage interest rate risk.

The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.