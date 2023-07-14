Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF

Active ETF
SCRD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.8497 -0.13 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
SCRD (ETF)

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.8497 -0.13 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
SCRD (ETF)

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.8497 -0.13 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF

SCRD | Active ETF

$40.85

$30.7 M

4.17%

$1.70

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$30.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.0
$38.63
$43.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF

SCRD | Active ETF

$40.85

$30.7 M

4.17%

$1.70

0.35%

SCRD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Brad Stauffer

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. dollar denominated corporate bonds and commercial paper of various maturities. Under normal circumstances, no more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk” bonds); however, such bonds will have a minimum rating of B- by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. The Fund seeks to invest in debt instruments issued by companies that the Adviser believes exhibit sustainable business practices. As discussed further below, the portfolio managers seek to select securities that align with certain positive social and environmental themes. In identifying investment opportunities for the Fund, the portfolio managers use a proprietary multi-factor sustainability framework, along with an analysis of fundamental business and credit quality factors, to guide both security selection and overall portfolio composition. The sustainability framework incorporates thematic investing, exclusions, positive tilting, sector- and issuer-level environmental, social and governance factor analysis and issuer engagement considerations as determined by the Adviser, as discussed further below. The Fund may, but is not required to, invest in so-called “labeled bonds”, which include debt where the proceeds have been specifically earmarked for ESG-themed purposes (“Use of Proceeds” bonds), or the returns are specifically tied to defined sustainable or environmental key performance indicators (“KPI-linked bonds”). 
The Fund will invest principally in investment grade bonds. An investment grade corporate bond is a company-issued bond rated Baa3/BBB- or higher by a NRSRO or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. An NRSRO is a credit rating agency that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that issues credit ratings that the SEC permits other financial firms to use for certain regulatory purposes. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other domestic or foreign debt securities, including U.S. Treasuries, bank loans, and cash and cash alternatives. 
The Fund may concentrate its portfolio investments in any one industry or group of industries under certain circumstances. Generally, the Fund will not invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the securities of companies conducting their principal business activities in the same industry, except that, to the extent that an industry represents 20% or more of the Fund’s benchmark at the time of investment, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in that industry. The Fund’s primary benchmark index is the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to maintain an average portfolio duration (price sensitivity to changes in interest rates) of plus or minus 3 years as compared to the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index. As of October 31, 2022, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index was 7.37 years. Please refer to the Glossary of Investment Terms for additional information about duration. 
In selecting investments, the portfolio managers employ a combination of “bottom up” fundamental security selection with a “top down” thematic approach, focusing on positive social and environmental themes. To identify the universe of investible securities for the Fund, the portfolio managers first apply broad-based negative screens, which incorporate third-party inputs, to seek to avoid (i) securities of issuers that are non-compliant with the UN Global Compact, and/or (ii) securities of issuers that, in the determination of the Adviser, are significantly engaged in or derive more than de minimis revenue from (or securitized products the economic value of which is tied in more than de minimis fashion to) industries, activities or assets considered by the Adviser or the portfolio managers to have a negative impact on society or the environment. A current list of such activities, which may evolve over time, follows: 
alcohol; 
animal testing (cosmetics); 
chemicals of concern; 
contentious industries (limited to excluding companies that produce palm oil); 
controversial armaments; 
controversial fossil fuel extraction and refining; 
controversial fossil fuel power generation; 
fur; 
gambling; 
genetic engineering; 
pornography; 
tobacco production; and 
United Nations Global Compact violators. 
Thereafter, the portfolio managers assess each issuer’s approach to positive sustainable business practices and seek to select securities that align with certain positive social and environmental themes, which are informed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UNSDGs”). These themes of focus, which may evolve over time and/or incorporate other themes aligned with the UNSDGs, include the following: 
Transition to a Green Economy, including the development of clean energy and sustainable transportation and cities; 
Economic and Community Development and Inclusion, which includes financial services and infrastructure that are integral in the development of a sustainable economy; 
Knowledge & Technology, and Innovation, which includes technological advancements that can enable a transition to more sustainable business practices for companies across industries, such as software and semiconductors and industry specific innovation; and 
Health & Well-Being, which includes increased access to healthcare, and innovation for medical treatment and health. 
The portfolio managers consider companies that are considered sustainability practice leaders in their respective industries, as well as companies looking to transition to more sustainable business practices or models. These selection criteria will be identified primarily through the Adviser’s fundamental research process, which incorporates third party data, analysis and 
ratings. In constructing a portfolio that seeks to provide excess returns, the portfolio managers will consider other ESG factors, such as the overall carbon footprint of the portfolio based on available data on such factors. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally sell or dispose of portfolio investments when, in the opinion of the Adviser, they (i) no longer present attractive investment opportunity (e.g., they have reached their expected value, or where better relative value exists elsewhere, or as the result of changing market conditions); and/or (ii) no longer meet the Fund’s ESG and/or sustainable criteria. Decisions with respect to the timing of such dispositions shall be made by the Fund’s portfolio managers taking into account the best interests of Fund shareholders. 
The Fund may use derivatives, including, but not limited to, swaps (including interest-rate swaps, total rate of returns swaps and credit default swaps), swaptions, options, futures, and options on futures, which may be used for risk, duration and yield-curve management, or to enhance expected returns. Derivatives are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, interest rates, currencies, or market indices. 
The Fund may enter into reverse-repurchase agreements and use the proceeds to invest in securities consistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in securities that have contractual restrictions that prohibit or limit their public resale (these are known as “restricted securities”), which may include Rule 144A securities. 
The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in affiliated or non-affiliated money market funds (or private funds operating as money market funds) and/or affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). 
The portfolio managers do not apply the ESG factors noted above in managing the Fund’s cash and exposure to U.S. Treasuries and certain derivatives, such as credit default swaps on indices or derivatives used to manage interest rate risk. 
The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination. 
Read More

SCRD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCRD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -37.4% 3.2% 79.15%
1 Yr -1.3% -22.5% 163.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.4% 33.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.1% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCRD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -27.3% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% N/A
2019 N/A -52.0% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCRD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -37.4% 2.2% 87.31%
1 Yr N/A -22.5% 163.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.4% 33.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.1% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCRD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -27.3% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% N/A
2019 N/A -14.8% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

SCRD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCRD Category Low Category High SCRD % Rank
Net Assets 30.7 M 6.52 M 44.4 B 79.91%
Number of Holdings 193 2 9191 56.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.26 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 56.42%
Weighting of Top 10 14.53% 1.8% 100.0% 53.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Water Capital Corp. 1.96%
  2. Janus Henderson Cash Liquidity Fund LLC 1.87%
  3. State Street Corp. 1.56%
  4. Aon Corp. 1.51%
  5. Athene Global Funding 1.47%
  6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. 1.46%
  7. CF Hippolyta Issuer LLC, Series 2021-1A, Class B1 1.40%
  8. Southern California Edison Co. 1.40%
  9. Ecolab, Inc. 1.25%
  10. Metropolitan Life Global Funding I 1.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCRD % Rank
Bonds 		96.82% 15.65% 141.47% 87.76%
Cash 		4.23% -49.09% 54.19% 7.16%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 17.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 28.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.47% 31.94%
Other 		-1.05% -38.92% 3.98% 10.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCRD % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.15% 0.00% 54.19% 7.16%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 62.09%
Corporate 		0.00% 41.80% 100.00% 54.63%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 49.85%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 25.63% 68.06%
Derivative 		-1.05% 0.00% 27.02% 22.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCRD % Rank
US 		96.82% 0.00% 122.90% 63.28%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 47.05% 66.87%

SCRD - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCRD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.03% 3.62% 56.17%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.35% 42.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SCRD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCRD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCRD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 259.00% 7.69%

SCRD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCRD Category Low Category High SCRD % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.17% 0.00% 25.68% 57.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCRD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCRD Category Low Category High SCRD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.38% 7.58% 76.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCRD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCRD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brad Stauffer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Mr. Stauffer has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics and Public Policy from Indiana University and holds the CFA designation. He has been an investment professional with Diamond Hill Capital Management since January 2009. Mr. Stauffer currently serves as a Research Analyst for Diamond Hill Capital Management. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Stauffer was a private investor. From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Stauffer was an Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager with Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation. From 1988 to 2000, Mr. Stauffer was an Analyst and Portfolio Manager with the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. The Statement of Additional Information provides additional information about the Co-managers’ compensation structure, other managed accounts and their ownership of securities in their managed fund(s). A discussion of the basis for the Board of Trustees’ approval of the fund’s advisory agreement is in the Diamond Hill Funds’ (the “Trust”) Semi-Annual Report.

Michael Keough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Michael Keough is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Core Plus, U.S. Corporate Credit, Intermediate Fixed Income, and Long Duration strategies. Mr. Keough joined Janus as a research analyst in January 2007. Prior to his investment management career, he served as a captain in the United States Air Force working as a defense acquisition officer. Mr. Keough received his bachelor of science degree in business management from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was recognized as a Distinguished Graduate in the management department.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×