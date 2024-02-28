Home
Trending ETFs
Name

As of 02/28/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Swan Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

SCLZ | ETF

$49.94

-

-

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.0
$49.94
$49.97

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

SCLZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Swan Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund invests primarily in large-cap and mid-cap U.S. companies. Additionally, the Fund seeks to enhance its returns by writing call options against all or a portion of its stock portfolio.

Stock Selection Strategy

The Fund’s sub-adviser constructs the Fund’s stock portfolio using a quantitative screening process. The sub-adviser begins with a potential investment universe of dividend-paying large-cap and mid-cap U.S. companies included in the O’Shares Focused Quality Dividend Index. The index typically consists of approximately 50 common stocks of companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics as determined by O’Shares Investments. Neither the Fund’s adviser nor sub-adviser is affiliated with O’Shares Investments. O’Shares Investments constructs the index using a proprietary, rules-based methodology that scores an initial universe of large-cap and mid-cap publicly traded U.S. stocks, that have exposure to the following factors: 1) quality, 2) dividend growth, 3) dividend coverage, and 4) dividend yield. Generally, the 50 companies with the strongest composite factor scores and the strongest dividend and revenue growth projections are selected for inclusion in the index. The index is reconstituted on a quarterly basis if needed.

The sub-adviser then ranks the stocks in the index every quarter based on their historic dividend yields as well as their capital appreciation potential. The sub-adviser also considers the historic pricing of options on the stocks under consideration. Some stocks that might have superior dividend payouts or capital appreciation potential may be screened out because their low historical volatility makes them ill-suited for call-writing. Stocks that have been screened out will be replaced by other stocks that rank highly based on the factors listed. The sub-adviser anticipates that there will be approximately 50 stocks in the Fund’s portfolio. The sub-adviser sells a stock when it is no longer listed on the index.

Option Writing Strategy

The Fund will sell (write) covered call options against all or a portion of the stocks in the Fund’s portfolio. When the Fund sells a covered call option, the purchaser of the option has the right to buy that stock at a predetermined price (known as the strike price) up to a certain date in the future (known as the expiration date). If the purchaser exercises the option, the Fund must sell the stock to the purchaser at the strike price. Each option is “covered” because the Fund owns the stock at the time it sells the option. As the seller of the option, the Fund receives a premium from the purchaser of the call option, which may provide gains to the Fund. Selling of covered call options may reduce the volatility of the Fund because the premiums received from selling the options will reduce any losses on the underlying securities, but only by the amount of the premiums.

The sub-adviser has pre-designated exit points for each option where it hopes to close out (buy back) the written option prior to the stock being called away.

Read More

SCLZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCLZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCLZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCLZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCLZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SCLZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCLZ Category Low Category High SCLZ % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCLZ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SCLZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCLZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SCLZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SCLZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCLZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SCLZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCLZ Category Low Category High SCLZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCLZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCLZ Category Low Category High SCLZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCLZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SCLZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

