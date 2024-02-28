The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund invests primarily in large-cap and mid-cap U.S. companies. Additionally, the Fund seeks to enhance its returns by writing call options against all or a portion of its stock portfolio.

Stock Selection Strategy

The Fund’s sub-adviser constructs the Fund’s stock portfolio using a quantitative screening process. The sub-adviser begins with a potential investment universe of dividend-paying large-cap and mid-cap U.S. companies included in the O’Shares Focused Quality Dividend Index. The index typically consists of approximately 50 common stocks of companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics as determined by O’Shares Investments. Neither the Fund’s adviser nor sub-adviser is affiliated with O’Shares Investments. O’Shares Investments constructs the index using a proprietary, rules-based methodology that scores an initial universe of large-cap and mid-cap publicly traded U.S. stocks, that have exposure to the following factors: 1) quality, 2) dividend growth, 3) dividend coverage, and 4) dividend yield. Generally, the 50 companies with the strongest composite factor scores and the strongest dividend and revenue growth projections are selected for inclusion in the index. The index is reconstituted on a quarterly basis if needed.

The sub-adviser then ranks the stocks in the index every quarter based on their historic dividend yields as well as their capital appreciation potential. The sub-adviser also considers the historic pricing of options on the stocks under consideration. Some stocks that might have superior dividend payouts or capital appreciation potential may be screened out because their low historical volatility makes them ill-suited for call-writing. Stocks that have been screened out will be replaced by other stocks that rank highly based on the factors listed. The sub-adviser anticipates that there will be approximately 50 stocks in the Fund’s portfolio. The sub-adviser sells a stock when it is no longer listed on the index.

Option Writing Strategy

The Fund will sell (write) covered call options against all or a portion of the stocks in the Fund’s portfolio. When the Fund sells a covered call option, the purchaser of the option has the right to buy that stock at a predetermined price (known as the strike price) up to a certain date in the future (known as the expiration date). If the purchaser exercises the option, the Fund must sell the stock to the purchaser at the strike price. Each option is “covered” because the Fund owns the stock at the time it sells the option. As the seller of the option, the Fund receives a premium from the purchaser of the call option, which may provide gains to the Fund. Selling of covered call options may reduce the volatility of the Fund because the premiums received from selling the options will reduce any losses on the underlying securities, but only by the amount of the premiums.

The sub-adviser has pre-designated exit points for each option where it hopes to close out (buy back) the written option prior to the stock being called away.