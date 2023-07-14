Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

15.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$736 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$19.80
$24.60

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SCHY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SCHFLFSETF
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Christopher Bliss

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index. The
index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend yielding stocks issued by companies in developed and emerging countries outside the United States, as defined by the index provider. High dividend yielding stocks are defined as those that have a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios, and then screened for lower volatility. The 100-component index is derived from the constituents of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Large-Cap Index and Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Mid-Cap Index (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs)). It is modified market capitalization weighted.
All index eligible stocks must have sustained at least 10 consecutive years of dividend payments, have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $500 million USD initially ($400 million USD for those stocks already in the index at reconstitution) and must meet minimum liquidity criteria. Eligible stocks are ranked based on four fundamental characteristics – cash flow to total debt, return on equity, indicated dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate – to select the top 400 highest ranked securities by composite score. A volatility screen is then applied to those 400 highest ranked securities, from which the 100 securities with the lowest volatility are included in the index. No single stock can represent more than 4.0% of the index, no single sector, as defined by the index provider, can represent more than 15% of the index, and stocks from countries identified as emerging markets by the index provider cannot represent more than 15% of the index, as measured at the time of index construction, reconstitution and rebalance. The index composition is reviewed annually and rebalanced quarterly.
It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks included in the index, including depositary receipts representing securities of the index; which may be in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) and European Depositary Receipts (EDRs). The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.
Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities not included in the index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment
Index ownership – Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones). The Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates, and has been licensed for use by Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., dba Schwab Asset Management. The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, or any of their respective affiliates and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, nor any of their respective affiliates make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product.
adviser anticipates will be added to the index or as necessary to reflect various corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs); (b) other investment companies; and (c) derivatives, principally futures contracts. The fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets to help it better track the index. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, and may lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index. The fund does not hedge its exposure to foreign currencies.
Because it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the stocks in the index, the investment adviser seeks to track the total return of the index by using sampling techniques. Sampling techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities which, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including performance attributes, tax considerations, country weightings, capitalization, industry factors, risk factors and other characteristics. The fund generally expects that its portfolio will hold less than the total number of securities in the index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the fund’s investment objective.
The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry, group of industries or sector to approximately the same extent that the index is so concentrated.
The investment adviser seeks to achieve, over time, a correlation between the fund’s performance and that of the index, before fees and expenses, of 95% or better. However, there can be no guarantee that the fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with the index. A number of factors may affect the fund’s ability to achieve a high correlation with the index, including the degree to which the fund utilizes a sampling technique (or otherwise gives a different weighting to a security than the index does). The correlation between the performance of the fund and the index may also diverge due to transaction costs, asset valuations, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), timing variances, and differences between the fund’s portfolio and the index resulting from legal restrictions (such as diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not to the index.
Read More

SCHY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -28.5% 424400.0% 93.06%
1 Yr 15.1% -19.1% 220.8% 86.88%
3 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 18.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -12.7% 6.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -99.0% 166.1% N/A
2021 N/A -91.9% 28.2% N/A
2020 N/A -7.3% 20.1% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% 16.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 15.6% 95.95%
1 Yr N/A -19.1% 220.8% 86.96%
3 Yr N/A* -6.9% 20.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 9.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.8% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -27.8% 166.1% N/A
2021 N/A -42.2% 211.0% N/A
2020 N/A -7.3% 20.1% N/A
2019 N/A -16.3% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% 433899.9% N/A

SCHY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCHY Category Low Category High SCHY % Rank
Net Assets 736 M 2.21 M 44.7 B 56.00%
Number of Holdings 108 2 3900 33.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 212 M 530 K 13.7 B 42.33%
Weighting of Top 10 40.53% 7.3% 99.9% 8.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BAE Systems PLC 4.26%
  2. Deutsche Post AG 4.17%
  3. Enel SpA 4.04%
  4. Wesfarmers Ltd 3.99%
  5. Rio Tinto Ltd 3.99%
  6. Unilever PLC 3.88%
  7. BHP Group Ltd 3.82%
  8. GSK PLC 3.73%
  9. British American Tobacco PLC 3.60%
  10. Roche Holding AG 3.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHY % Rank
Stocks 		99.47% 75.03% 100.46% 12.22%
Cash 		1.13% -31.92% 11.89% 83.52%
Other 		0.05% -2.35% 6.11% 30.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 8.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 2.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 5.68%

SCHY - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.01% 2.61% 99.14%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 2.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

SCHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 158.16% N/A

SCHY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCHY Category Low Category High SCHY % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.39% 0.00% 8.10% 32.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCHY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCHY Category Low Category High SCHY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.18% 7.85% 5.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCHY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCHY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.

Chuck Craig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Chuck Craig, CFA, is s Senior Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Mr. Craig worked at Guggenheim Funds (formerly Claymore Group), where he spent over five years as a managing director of portfolio management & supervision, and three years as vice president of product research and development. Prior to that, he worked as an equity research analyst at First Trust Portfolios (formerly Niké Securities), and a trader and analyst at PMA Securities, Inc.

Jane Qin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Jane Qin, Portfolio Manage. joined Charles Schwab Investment Management in 2012. Prior to joining CSIM, Ms. Qin spent more than four years at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. During that time, Ms. Qin spent more than two years as an associate equity portfolio manager and nearly two years as a performance analyst. She also worked at Wells Fargo Funds Management as a mutual fund analyst and at CIGNA Reinsurance in Risk Management group as a risk analyst.

David Rios

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2021

1.09

1.1%

David Rios, Portfolio Manager, has joined Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. in 2008 and became a Portfolio Manager in September 2014. Prior to this role, Mr. Rios served as an Associate Portfolio Manager on the Passive Equity Strategies team for four years. His first role with CSIM was as a trade operation specialist. He also previously worked as a senior fund accountant at Investors Bank & Trust (subsequently acquired by State Street Corporation).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.61 0.54

