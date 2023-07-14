To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index † . The

index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend yielding stocks issued by companies in developed and emerging countries outside the United States, as defined by the index provider. High dividend yielding stocks are defined as those that have a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios, and then screened for lower volatility. The 100-component index is derived from the constituents of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Large-Cap Index and Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Mid-Cap Index (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs)). It is modified market capitalization weighted.

All index eligible stocks must have sustained at least 10 consecutive years of dividend payments, have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $500 million USD initially ($400 million USD for those stocks already in the index at reconstitution) and must meet minimum liquidity criteria. Eligible stocks are ranked based on four fundamental characteristics – cash flow to total debt, return on equity, indicated dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate – to select the top 400 highest ranked securities by composite score. A volatility screen is then applied to those 400 highest ranked securities, from which the 100 securities with the lowest volatility are included in the index. No single stock can represent more than 4.0% of the index, no single sector, as defined by the index provider, can represent more than 15% of the index, and stocks from countries identified as emerging markets by the index provider cannot represent more than 15% of the index, as measured at the time of index construction, reconstitution and rebalance. The index composition is reviewed annually and rebalanced quarterly.

It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks included in the index, including depositary receipts representing securities of the index; which may be in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) and European Depositary Receipts (EDRs). The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.

Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities not included in the index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment