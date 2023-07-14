To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in securities that are included in the Bloomberg US Long Treasury Index † . The index includes all publicly issued, U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of ten or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value. The securities in the index must be denominated in U.S. dollars and must be fixed-rate and non-convertible. The index excludes U.S. Treasury stripped securities. The index is market capitalization weighted and the securities in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. As of December 31, 2022, there were 72 securities in the index.

It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities included in the index. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy.

Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities not included in its index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index; (b) high-quality liquid investments, such as securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including obligations that are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, and obligations that are issued by private issuers that are guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities; and (c) other investment companies. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, enter into repurchase agreements, and may lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index.

Because it may not be possible or practical to purchase all of the securities in the index, the investment adviser will seek to track the total return of the index by using sampling techniques. Sampling techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities that, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including interest rate and yield curve risk, maturity exposures, and other risk factors and characteristics. The fund generally expects that its portfolio will hold less than the total number of securities in the index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the fund’s