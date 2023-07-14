Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-10.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-13.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$303 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio 0.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|SCHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-39.1%
|313.5%
|61.22%
|1 Yr
|-10.1%
|-17.7%
|257.4%
|59.18%
|3 Yr
|-13.1%*
|-25.9%
|24.1%
|59.18%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.2%
|20.4%
|46.81%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.0%
|8.5%
|77.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.4%
|-41.8%
|1.6%
|40.82%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-13.8%
|2.6%
|32.65%
|2020
|5.6%
|-18.1%
|7.6%
|12.77%
|2019
|N/A
|-21.2%
|4.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|SCHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-19.8%
|-39.1%
|313.5%
|79.59%
|1 Yr
|-14.3%
|-19.1%
|257.4%
|83.67%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.9%
|24.1%
|44.68%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.9%
|20.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.0%
|8.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.4%
|-41.8%
|1.6%
|40.82%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-13.8%
|2.6%
|32.65%
|2020
|5.6%
|-18.1%
|7.6%
|12.77%
|2019
|N/A
|-21.2%
|4.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|SCHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCHQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|303 M
|25.2 M
|39 B
|82.35%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|4
|315
|61.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.1 M
|-85.5 M
|18.4 B
|82.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.80%
|17.0%
|99.8%
|72.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCHQ % Rank
|Bonds
|99.33%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|41.18%
|Cash
|0.67%
|0.02%
|37.96%
|61.76%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.06%
|73.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCHQ % Rank
|Government
|99.33%
|25.53%
|99.98%
|32.35%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.67%
|0.02%
|31.29%
|67.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.58%
|76.47%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.48%
|82.35%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|76.47%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|76.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCHQ % Rank
|US
|99.33%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|41.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.04%
|73.53%
|SCHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.03%
|0.03%
|1.58%
|97.92%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.65%
|18.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.35%
|N/A
|SCHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.01%
|3.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.34%
|N/A
|SCHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|6.00%
|116.00%
|58.06%
|SCHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCHQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.03%
|0.00%
|3.68%
|6.12%
|SCHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SCHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCHQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.70%
|0.74%
|2.87%
|63.64%
|SCHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2019
2.64
2.6%
Matthew Hastings, CFA, Vice President and Head of Taxable Bond Strategies, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s taxable bond funds and the Schwab Fixed Income ETFs. He also has overall responsibility for all aspects of the management of the funds. Prior to joining Charles Schwab Investment Management in 1999, Mr. Hastings was in fixed-income sales and trading at Lehman Brothers. He has worked in the fixed-income securities industry since 1996. Hastings holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2019
2.64
2.6%
Mark McKissick, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). He is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of Schwab's Taxable Bond Funds. His primary focus is on government securities. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. McKissick worked at Denver Investments for 17 years, most recently as a Director of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager where he co-managed multiple bond strategies, as well as oversaw the firm's fixed income business including the investment process, client service, reporting, marketing and communication, personnel and compliance. He also served as a Credit/Security Analyst from 1999-2005. Prior to that, he worked as a Senior Research Analyst with Hotchkis & Wiley, a Portfolio Manager at Payden & Rygel, and a Vice President-Fixed Income at Salomon Brothers. Mr. McKissick earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Oklahoma State University, and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and International Business from the University of Chicago. He is a CFA(r) charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.41
|25.85
|7.77
|14.84
