The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$303 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.0
$32.86
$41.90

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SCHQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -19.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Oct 09, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    2400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Hastings

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in securities that are included in the Bloomberg US Long Treasury Index. The index includes all publicly issued, U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of ten or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value. The securities in the index must be denominated in U.S. dollars and must be fixed-rate and non-convertible. The index excludes U.S. Treasury stripped securities. The index is market capitalization weighted and the securities in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. As of December 31, 2022, there were 72 securities in the index.
It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities included in the index. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy.
Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities not included in its index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index; (b) high-quality liquid investments, such as securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including obligations that are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, and obligations that are issued by private issuers that are guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities; and (c) other investment companies. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, enter into repurchase agreements, and may lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index.
Because it may not be possible or practical to purchase all of the securities in the index, the investment adviser will seek to track the total return of the index by using sampling techniques. Sampling techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities that, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including interest rate and yield curve risk, maturity exposures, and other risk factors and characteristics. The fund generally expects that its portfolio will hold less than the total number of securities in the index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the fund’s
Index ownership – Bloomberg® and Bloomberg US Long Treasury Index are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL), the administrator of the indices (collectively, Bloomberg). Bloomberg is not affiliated with Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information relating to Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF.
investment objective. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index. The fund generally expects that its yield and maturity will be similar to those of the index. In addition, the fund generally expects that its weighted average duration will closely correspond to the weighted average duration of the index, which as of December 31, 2022, was 16.20 years.
The investment adviser seeks to achieve, over time, a correlation between the fund’s performance and that of its index, before fees and expenses, of 95% or better. However, there can be no guarantee that the fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with the index. A number of factors may affect the fund’s ability to achieve a high correlation with its index, including the degree to which the fund utilizes a sampling technique (or otherwise gives a different weighting to a security than the index does). The correlation between the performance of the fund and its index may also diverge due to transaction costs, asset valuations, timing variances, and differences between the fund’s portfolio and the index resulting from legal restrictions (such as diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not to the index.
Read More

SCHQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -39.1% 313.5% 61.22%
1 Yr -10.1% -17.7% 257.4% 59.18%
3 Yr -13.1%* -25.9% 24.1% 59.18%
5 Yr 0.0%* -12.2% 20.4% 46.81%
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.0% 8.5% 77.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.4% -41.8% 1.6% 40.82%
2021 -2.5% -13.8% 2.6% 32.65%
2020 5.6% -18.1% 7.6% 12.77%
2019 N/A -21.2% 4.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -19.8% -39.1% 313.5% 79.59%
1 Yr -14.3% -19.1% 257.4% 83.67%
3 Yr N/A* -25.9% 24.1% 44.68%
5 Yr N/A* -11.9% 20.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.4% -41.8% 1.6% 40.82%
2021 -2.5% -13.8% 2.6% 32.65%
2020 5.6% -18.1% 7.6% 12.77%
2019 N/A -21.2% 4.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.0% 0.2% N/A

SCHQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCHQ Category Low Category High SCHQ % Rank
Net Assets 303 M 25.2 M 39 B 82.35%
Number of Holdings 67 4 315 61.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.1 M -85.5 M 18.4 B 82.35%
Weighting of Top 10 28.80% 17.0% 99.8% 72.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.95%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.80%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.65%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.54%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.50%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.48%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.44%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.42%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.32%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHQ % Rank
Bonds 		99.33% 62.04% 99.98% 41.18%
Cash 		0.67% 0.02% 37.96% 61.76%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 73.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 73.53%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.06% 73.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 73.53%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHQ % Rank
Government 		99.33% 25.53% 99.98% 32.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.67% 0.02% 31.29% 67.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.58% 76.47%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 42.48% 82.35%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 76.47%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 76.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHQ % Rank
US 		99.33% 62.04% 99.98% 41.18%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 7.04% 73.53%

SCHQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCHQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1.58% 97.92%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 0.65% 18.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

SCHQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.01% 3.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.34% N/A

Trading Fees

SCHQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCHQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 6.00% 116.00% 58.06%

SCHQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCHQ Category Low Category High SCHQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.03% 0.00% 3.68% 6.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCHQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCHQ Category Low Category High SCHQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.70% 0.74% 2.87% 63.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCHQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

SCHQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Hastings

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2019

2.64

2.6%

Matthew Hastings, CFA, Vice President and Head of Taxable Bond Strategies, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s taxable bond funds and the Schwab Fixed Income ETFs. He also has overall responsibility for all aspects of the management of the funds. Prior to joining Charles Schwab Investment Management in 1999, Mr. Hastings was in fixed-income sales and trading at Lehman Brothers. He has worked in the fixed-income securities industry since 1996. Hastings holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mark McKissick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2019

2.64

2.6%

Mark McKissick, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). He is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of Schwab's Taxable Bond Funds. His primary focus is on government securities. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. McKissick worked at Denver Investments for 17 years, most recently as a Director of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager where he co-managed multiple bond strategies, as well as oversaw the firm's fixed income business including the investment process, client service, reporting, marketing and communication, personnel and compliance. He also served as a Credit/Security Analyst from 1999-2005. Prior to that, he worked as a Senior Research Analyst with Hotchkis & Wiley, a Portfolio Manager at Payden & Rygel, and a Vice President-Fixed Income at Salomon Brothers. Mr. McKissick earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Oklahoma State University, and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and International Business from the University of Chicago. He is a CFA(r) charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 25.85 7.77 14.84

