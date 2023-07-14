Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Schwab International Equity ETF

ETF
SCHF
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.39 -0.19 -0.52%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab International Equity ETF

SCHF | ETF

$36.39

$31.1 B

2.18%

$0.79

0.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

20.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$31.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.6
$28.00
$36.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SCHF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab International Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    795900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chuck Craig

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the FTSE Developed ex US Index. The index is comprised of large and mid capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States, as defined by the index provider. The index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. As of August 31, 2022, the index was composed of 1,602 stocks in 24 developed market countries.
It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purposes, any borrowings for investment purposes) in these stocks, including depositary receipts representing securities of the index; such depositary receipts may be in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) and European Depositary Receipts (EDRs). The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.
Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities not included in the index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index or as necessary to reflect various corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs); (b) other investment companies; and (c) derivatives, principally futures contracts. The fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets to help it better track the index. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, and may lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index. The fund does not hedge its exposure to foreign currencies.
Because it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the stocks in the index, the investment adviser seeks to track the total return of the index by using sampling techniques. Sampling techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities which, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including performance attributes, tax considerations, country weightings, capitalization, industry factors, risk factors and other characteristics. The fund generally expects that its portfolio
Index ownership — FTSE is a trademark of the London Stock Exchange Group companies (LSEG) and is used by the fund under license. The Schwab International Equity ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by FTSE nor LSEG and neither FTSE nor LSEG makes any representation regarding the advisability of investing in shares of the fund. Fees payable under the license are paid by the investment adviser.
will hold less than the total number of securities in the index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the fund’s investment objective.
The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry, group of industries or sector to approximately the same extent that the index is so concentrated.
The investment adviser seeks to achieve, over time, a correlation between the fund’s performance and that of the index, before fees and expenses, of 95% or better. However, there can be no guarantee that the fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with the index. A number of factors may affect the fund’s ability to achieve a high correlation with the index, including the degree to which the fund utilizes a sampling technique (or otherwise gives a different weighting to a security than the index does). The correlation between the performance of the fund and the index may also diverge due to transaction costs, asset valuations, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), timing variances, and differences between the fund’s portfolio and the index resulting from legal restrictions (such as diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not to the index.
Read More

SCHF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% 2.1% 19.6% 65.53%
1 Yr 20.3% -20.6% 28.2% 28.23%
3 Yr 8.1%* -14.7% 25.1% 5.86%
5 Yr 4.7%* -9.8% 60.7% 7.75%
10 Yr 5.1%* -5.9% 9.9% 1.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -43.6% 71.3% 16.88%
2021 5.5% -15.4% 9.4% 7.10%
2020 3.1% -10.4% 121.9% 41.40%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 26.13%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% -0.7% 13.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.5% -16.4% 19.6% 94.75%
1 Yr -10.3% -27.2% 28.2% 94.47%
3 Yr 7.6%* -14.7% 25.1% 7.65%
5 Yr 4.9%* -9.8% 60.7% 7.72%
10 Yr 7.2%* -2.6% 10.2% 1.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -43.6% 71.3% 16.88%
2021 5.5% -15.4% 9.4% 7.10%
2020 3.1% -10.4% 121.9% 41.40%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 26.13%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% -0.7% 22.90%

SCHF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCHF Category Low Category High SCHF % Rank
Net Assets 31.1 B 1.02 M 369 B 4.25%
Number of Holdings 1538 1 10801 6.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.25 B 0 34.5 B 10.41%
Weighting of Top 10 11.68% 1.9% 101.9% 91.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 1.66%
  2. ASML Holding NV 1.35%
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S 1.21%
  4. Shell PLC 1.18%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.17%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 1.13%
  7. Roche Holding AG 1.09%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 1.06%
  9. Novartis AG 0.93%
  10. Toyota Motor Corp 0.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHF % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 0.00% 122.60% 15.10%
Cash 		0.13% -65.15% 100.00% 83.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 1.87% 7.56%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 52.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 22.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 30.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHF % Rank
Financial Services 		18.84% 0.00% 47.75% 37.26%
Industrials 		14.89% 5.17% 99.49% 48.76%
Healthcare 		11.46% 0.00% 21.01% 52.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.90% 0.00% 36.36% 62.01%
Technology 		9.81% 0.00% 36.32% 66.23%
Consumer Defense 		9.11% 0.00% 32.29% 54.15%
Basic Materials 		8.57% 0.00% 23.86% 41.92%
Energy 		5.89% 0.00% 16.89% 26.64%
Communication Services 		5.25% 0.00% 21.69% 69.43%
Utilities 		3.21% 0.00% 13.68% 37.99%
Real Estate 		3.06% 0.00% 14.59% 18.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHF % Rank
Non US 		99.04% 0.00% 124.02% 9.70%
US 		0.81% -7.71% 68.98% 79.17%

SCHF - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCHF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.06% 0.02% 26.51% 96.78%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.60% 6.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

SCHF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCHF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCHF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 2.00% 247.00% 7.17%

SCHF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCHF Category Low Category High SCHF % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.18% 0.00% 13.13% 7.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCHF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCHF Category Low Category High SCHF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.59% -0.93% 6.38% 12.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCHF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCHF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chuck Craig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2012

9.43

9.4%

Chuck Craig, CFA, is s Senior Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Mr. Craig worked at Guggenheim Funds (formerly Claymore Group), where he spent over five years as a managing director of portfolio management & supervision, and three years as vice president of product research and development. Prior to that, he worked as an equity research analyst at First Trust Portfolios (formerly Niké Securities), and a trader and analyst at PMA Securities, Inc.

Christopher Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.

Jane Qin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Jane Qin, Portfolio Manage. joined Charles Schwab Investment Management in 2012. Prior to joining CSIM, Ms. Qin spent more than four years at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. During that time, Ms. Qin spent more than two years as an associate equity portfolio manager and nearly two years as a performance analyst. She also worked at Wells Fargo Funds Management as a mutual fund analyst and at CIGNA Reinsurance in Risk Management group as a risk analyst.

David Rios

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

David Rios, Portfolio Manager, has joined Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. in 2008 and became a Portfolio Manager in September 2014. Prior to this role, Mr. Rios served as an Associate Portfolio Manager on the Passive Equity Strategies team for four years. His first role with CSIM was as a trade operation specialist. He also previously worked as a senior fund accountant at Investors Bank & Trust (subsequently acquired by State Street Corporation).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

