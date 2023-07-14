The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to track the performance of the Index. The Fund invests substantially all its assets in securities within the Index, which are fixed income/debt instruments, or in securities, such as “to-be-announced” (TBA) securities, including mortgage dollar rolls, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager), determines have economic characteristics that are substantially the same as the economic characteristics of the securities within the Index.

The Index is owned and calculated by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (Bloomberg or the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or Columbia Management. The Index was developed by Columbia Management working with the Index Provider.

Beta Advantage® Short Duration Bond Approach to Debt Market Investing. As part of its short duration bond focus, the Index reflects a rules-based strategic beta approach to measuring the performance of the debt market through representation of segments of the debt market in the Index, each focused on yield, quality, and liquidity of the particular segment. The Index, and therefore the Fund, will have exposure to the following four segments of the debt market (% amount noted is the Index’s allocation to the particular segment at Index rebalancing and reconstitution, as described below): U.S. securitized debt (30%); U.S. corporate investment grade bonds (30%); U.S. corporate high yield bonds (20%); and emerging markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt (20%). The Index’s allocation to each of the four segments of the debt market, represented by six sub-index models, is fixed as of the date of each Index rebalancing and reconstitution, but may vary due to the performance of each segment between these events. The number of securities in each of the six sub-index models and the Index as a whole noted below are as of January 31, 2023 and are subject to change. The six sub-index models, each as discussed below, will generate all of the component securities of the Index. The constituents of each sub-index model are market value-weighted, meaning each constituent’s weight is proportionate to its market value.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Securitized Debt Segment . The Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, securities included in the following three sub-index models (10% each, for a total of 30% in the U.S. securitized debt segment), all of which are investment grade (have a credit rating above and including BAA3 using the Index Provider’s index rating methodology):

■ Securities in the Bloomberg US MBS Total Return Index (which is comprised of U.S. agency mortgage pass-through securities backed by pools of mortgages and issued by the following U.S. government-sponsored enterprises: Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC)) that meet the following selection criteria: have a 15-year fixed-rate program, and were issued 32 months ago or less. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 91 selected securities.

■ Securities in the Bloomberg US Aggregate ABS Total Return Index (which is comprised of fixed-rate, publicly issued, U.S. dollar denominated automobile, credit card, device payment plan, equipment and stranded-cost utility asset-backed securities (ABS) with a minimum original deal size of at least $500 million, a tranche size of at least $25 million and a remaining weighted average life of at least one year) that meet the following selection criteria: this index model will only hold automobile bonds (which include auto loans, auto leases and floorplan loans to purchase automobile inventory) with a remaining weighted average life of less than five years. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 337 selected securities.

■ Securities in the Bloomberg Non-Agency CMBS Aggregate Eligible Index (which is comprised of fixed-rate, publicly issued, U.S. dollar denominated, non-agency collateralized mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) with a minimum

original deal size of at least $500 million, a tranche size of at least $25 million and a remaining weighted average life of at least one year) that meet the following selection criteria: have a remaining weighted average life of less than five years. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 1,350 selected securities.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Debt Segment. The Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, securities included in the Bloomberg US Corporate Total Return Index (which is comprised of investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable, U.S. dollar denominated debt with $250 million or more of par amount outstanding, with a remaining maturity of at least one year, issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrial companies, utilities, and financial institutions) that meet the following selection criteria: have a remaining maturity of less than 7 years, and a credit rating between and including BAA1 and BAA3 using the Index Provider’s index rating methodology, with the four largest issues from each issuer selected based on amount outstanding. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 1,271 selected securities.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Corporate High Yield Debt Segment . The Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, securities included in the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index (which is comprised of publicly issued, U.S. dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds) that meet the following selection criteria: have a (non-investment grade) credit rating between and including BA1 and BA3 using the Index Provider’s index rating methodology, an outstanding face amount greater than $500 million, and a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. Pay-in-kind (PIK) and partial PIK instruments are excluded from this sub-index model. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 266 selected securities.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the Emerging Markets Sovereign and Quasi-Sovereign Debt Segment . The Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, securities included in the Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Aggregate Total Return Index (which is comprised of investment grade and non-investment grade fixed-rate sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, with a remaining maturity of at least one year, of emerging market countries) that meet the following selection criteria: corporate issuers are excluded, debt must have a credit rating between and including BAA1 and BA3 using the Index Provider’s index rating methodology, remaining maturity of less than 6 years, and a minimum amount outstanding of at least $1 billion. Issuers are subject to a maximum 10% country weighting (based on market value). At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 111 selected securities.

The Fund expects to have a portfolio duration similar to that of the Index. While the duration of the Index, and therefore the Fund’s portfolio, may vary, the Index’s duration is not expected to exceed 3.5 years. As of January 31, 2023, the duration of the Index was 3 years. Duration measures the sensitivity of bond prices to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of a bond, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, a three-year duration means a bond is expected to decrease in value by 3% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 3% if interest rates fall 1%.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 1933 Act), subject to liquidity determinations and certain regulatory restrictions.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.

The Index (as well as the six sub-index models) are reconstituted and rebalanced monthly typically on the last business day of each month. The Fund will typically experience portfolio turnover in connection with Index reconstitution and rebalancing.

As noted above, the six sub-index models will generate all of the component securities of the Index. Columbia Management expects to utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund invests in only some of the component securities of the Index that, collectively, are believed by the Investment Manager to generally reflect the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. As such, the Fund may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would a fund replicating (or investing in) the entire Index. Through its representative sampling investment technique, the Fund expects to typically hold 400-600 holdings, which is a subset of the total number of holdings in the Index, which, as of January 31, 2023, had 3,426 holdings. There may be instances in which the Fund may overweight (or underweight) an Index holding, purchase (or sell) instruments not in the Index as a substitute for one or more securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking to

track the performance of the Index. The Fund may hold less than or more than the typical number of holdings in the range stated above, with the Fund portfolio management team applying investment experience and insight with the goal of seeking investment results that closely correspond to the performance of the Index.

The Fund may sell securities or other holdings that are represented in the Index or purchase securities or make other investments that are not yet represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index.

The Investment Manager does not invest the Fund’s assets based on its view of the investment merits of a particular security or company, neither does it conduct fundamental investment research or analysis, nor seek to forecast or otherwise consider market movements, conditions or trends in managing the Fund’s assets. The Fund pursues its investment objective of correlating performance with the Index regardless of market conditions and does not take defensive positions.

To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular segment, sector or industry, the Fund will be concentrated in that segment, sector or industry.