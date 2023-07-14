Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$48.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
$17.47
$18.52

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SBND - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Funds Complex
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gregory Liechty

Fund Description

The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to track the performance of the Index. The Fund invests substantially all its assets in securities within the Index, which are fixed income/debt instruments, or in securities, such as “to-be-announced” (TBA) securities, including mortgage dollar rolls, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager), determines have economic characteristics that are substantially the same as the economic characteristics of the securities within the Index.
The Index is owned and calculated by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (Bloomberg or the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or Columbia Management. The Index was developed by Columbia Management working with the Index Provider.
Beta Advantage® Short Duration Bond Approach to Debt Market Investing. As part of its short duration bond focus, the Index reflects a rules-based strategic beta approach to measuring the performance of the debt market through representation of segments of the debt market in the Index, each focused on yield, quality, and liquidity of the particular segment. The Index, and therefore the Fund, will have exposure to the following four segments of the debt market (% amount noted is the Index’s allocation to the particular segment at Index rebalancing and reconstitution, as described below): U.S. securitized debt (30%); U.S. corporate investment grade bonds (30%); U.S. corporate high yield bonds (20%); and emerging markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt (20%). The Index’s allocation to each of the four segments of the debt market, represented by six sub-index models, is fixed as of the date of each Index rebalancing and reconstitution, but may vary due to the performance of each segment between these events. The number of securities in each of the six sub-index models and the Index as a whole noted below are as of January 31, 2023 and are subject to change. The six sub-index models, each as discussed below, will generate all of the component securities of the Index. The constituents of each sub-index model are market value-weighted, meaning each constituent’s weight is proportionate to its market value. 
Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Securitized Debt Segment. The Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, securities included in the following three sub-index models (10% each, for a total of 30% in the U.S. securitized debt segment), all of which are investment grade (have a credit rating above and including BAA3 using the Index Provider’s index rating methodology): 
Securities in the Bloomberg US MBS Total Return Index (which is comprised of U.S. agency mortgage pass-through securities backed by pools of mortgages and issued by the following U.S. government-sponsored enterprises: Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC)) that meet the following selection criteria: have a 15-year fixed-rate program, and were issued 32 months ago or less. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 91 selected securities. 
Securities in the Bloomberg US Aggregate ABS Total Return Index (which is comprised of fixed-rate, publicly issued, U.S. dollar denominated automobile, credit card, device payment plan, equipment and stranded-cost utility asset-backed securities (ABS) with a minimum original deal size of at least $500 million, a tranche size of at least $25 million and a remaining weighted average life of at least one year) that meet the following selection criteria: this index model will only hold automobile bonds (which include auto loans, auto leases and floorplan loans to purchase automobile inventory) with a remaining weighted average life of less than five years. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 337 selected securities. 
Securities in the Bloomberg Non-Agency CMBS Aggregate Eligible Index (which is comprised of fixed-rate, publicly issued, U.S. dollar denominated, non-agency collateralized mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) with a minimum 
  original deal size of at least $500 million, a tranche size of at least $25 million and a remaining weighted average life of at least one year) that meet the following selection criteria: have a remaining weighted average life of less than five years. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 1,350 selected securities. 
Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Debt Segment. The Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, securities included in the Bloomberg US Corporate Total Return Index (which is comprised of investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable, U.S. dollar denominated debt with $250 million or more of par amount outstanding, with a remaining maturity of at least one year, issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrial companies, utilities, and financial institutions) that meet the following selection criteria: have a remaining maturity of less than 7 years, and a credit rating between and including BAA1 and BAA3 using the Index Provider’s index rating methodology, with the four largest issues from each issuer selected based on amount outstanding. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 1,271 selected securities. 
Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Corporate High Yield Debt Segment. The Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, securities included in the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index (which is comprised of publicly issued, U.S. dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds) that meet the following selection criteria: have a (non-investment grade) credit rating between and including BA1 and BA3 using the Index Provider’s index rating methodology, an outstanding face amount greater than $500 million, and a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. Pay-in-kind (PIK) and partial PIK instruments are excluded from this sub-index model. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 266 selected securities. 
Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the Emerging Markets Sovereign and Quasi-Sovereign Debt Segment. The Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, securities included in the Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Aggregate Total Return Index (which is comprised of investment grade and non-investment grade fixed-rate sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, with a remaining maturity of at least one year, of emerging market countries) that meet the following selection criteria: corporate issuers are excluded, debt must have a credit rating between and including BAA1 and BA3 using the Index Provider’s index rating methodology, remaining maturity of less than 6 years, and a minimum amount outstanding of at least $1 billion. Issuers are subject to a maximum 10% country weighting (based on market value). At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 111 selected securities. 
The Fund expects to have a portfolio duration similar to that of the Index. While the duration of the Index, and therefore the Fund’s portfolio, may vary, the Index’s duration is not expected to exceed 3.5 years. As of January 31, 2023, the duration of the Index was 3 years. Duration measures the sensitivity of bond prices to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of a bond, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, a three-year duration means a bond is expected to decrease in value by 3% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 3% if interest rates fall 1%. 
The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 1933 Act), subject to liquidity determinations and certain regulatory restrictions. 
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund. 
The Index (as well as the six sub-index models) are reconstituted and rebalanced monthly typically on the last business day of each month. The Fund will typically experience portfolio turnover in connection with Index reconstitution and rebalancing. 
As noted above, the six sub-index models will generate all of the component securities of the Index. Columbia Management expects to utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund invests in only some of the component securities of the Index that, collectively, are believed by the Investment Manager to generally reflect the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. As such, the Fund may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would a fund replicating (or investing in) the entire Index. Through its representative sampling investment technique, the Fund expects to typically hold 400-600 holdings, which is a subset of the total number of holdings in the Index, which, as of January 31, 2023, had 3,426 holdings. There may be instances in which the Fund may overweight (or underweight) an Index holding, purchase (or sell) instruments not in the Index as a substitute for one or more securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking to 
track the performance of the Index. The Fund may hold less than or more than the typical number of holdings in the range stated above, with the Fund portfolio management team applying investment experience and insight with the goal of seeking investment results that closely correspond to the performance of the Index. 
The Fund may sell securities or other holdings that are represented in the Index or purchase securities or make other investments that are not yet represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. 
The Investment Manager does not invest the Fund’s assets based on its view of the investment merits of a particular security or company, neither does it conduct fundamental investment research or analysis, nor seek to forecast or otherwise consider market movements, conditions or trends in managing the Fund’s assets. The Fund pursues its investment objective of correlating performance with the Index regardless of market conditions and does not take defensive positions. 
To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular segment, sector or industry, the Fund will be concentrated in that segment, sector or industry. 
Read More

SBND - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -9.6% 3.4% 96.14%
1 Yr 1.7% -12.5% -0.1% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.2% 2.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.8% 3.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.1% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -17.7% 17.8% 0.17%
2021 N/A -20.8% 2.9% 100.00%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -50.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -9.6% 3.4% 98.49%
1 Yr N/A -12.5% -0.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -7.2% 2.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -17.7% 17.7% 0.17%
2021 N/A -20.8% 2.9% 100.00%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 4.2% N/A

SBND - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBND Category Low Category High SBND % Rank
Net Assets 48.4 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 91.83%
Number of Holdings 473 4 4919 44.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.5 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 94.16%
Weighting of Top 10 27.01% 1.7% 100.0% 69.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TREASURY BILL 9.06%
  2. UMBS 15YR TBA(REG B) 5.27%
  3. UMBS 15YR TBA(REG B) 3.49%
  4. DREYFUS TREASURY SECURITIES CASH MANAGEMENT INSTITUTIONAL SHARES 1.08%
  5. INDUSTRIAL COMM BANK OF CHINA 0.92%
  6. OMAN GOVT INTL BOND 0.82%
  7. COLOMBIA (REPUBLIC OF) 0.72%
  8. PETROLEOS MEXICANOS 0.72%
  9. UMBS 15YR TBA(REG B) 0.66%
  10. BRAZIL (FEDERATIVE REPUBLIC OF) 0.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBND % Rank
Bonds 		106.29% 49.71% 194.71% 56.09%
Cash 		6.41% -102.46% 39.20% 22.37%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 62.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 65.28%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 56.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 78.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBND % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		6.41% 0.00% 44.09% 32.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 63.94%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.27% 40.90%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 78.30%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 73.63% 47.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBND % Rank
US 		106.29% 0.00% 165.96% 88.31%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 72.71% 9.68%

SBND - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.02% 2.48% 91.69%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.19% 27.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 0.77%

SBND - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBND Category Low Category High SBND % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.50% 0.00% 11.65% 43.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBND Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBND Category Low Category High SBND % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.27% 4.98% 34.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBND Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SBND - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Liechty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 21, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Gregory Liechty is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Liechty is the securitized sector team leader for the Short Duration & Stable Value Team and is responsible for portfolio management, security analysis and quantitative research for structured products. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Mr. Liechty joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005 as senior portfolio manager and has been in his current position since 2008. Previously, Mr. Liechty was a senior portfolio manager at Evergreen Investment Management, where he spent more than 10 years managing institutional fixed income portfolios. He has been a member of the investment community since 1992. Mr. Liechty received both a B.A. and an MBA from the University of North Florida. He is a member of the CFA Institute and Portland Society of Financial Analysts.

Ronald Stahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 21, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Ronald Stahl is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Short Duration and Stable Value Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Previously, Mr. Stahl specialized in research, trading and active portfolio management in the corporate, government and money market sectors. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle legacy firms in 1998 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Stahl received a B.S. in business administration with a minor in economics from Oregon State University and an MBA from Portland State University. He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

David Janssen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 21, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Mr. Janssen joined Columbia Management Investment Advisers in 2012. Mr. Janssen began his investment career in 2012 and earned a B.S. from The University of South Dakota and a M.F.M. from the University of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.1 2.41

