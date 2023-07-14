Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$48.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.0%
Expense Ratio 0.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|Securities in the Bloomberg US MBS Total Return Index (which is comprised of U.S. agency mortgage pass-through securities backed by pools of mortgages and issued by the following U.S. government-sponsored enterprises: Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC)) that meet the following selection criteria: have a 15-year fixed-rate program, and were issued 32 months ago or less. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 91 selected securities.
|■
|Securities in the Bloomberg US Aggregate ABS Total Return Index (which is comprised of fixed-rate, publicly issued, U.S. dollar denominated automobile, credit card, device payment plan, equipment and stranded-cost utility asset-backed securities (ABS) with a minimum original deal size of at least $500 million, a tranche size of at least $25 million and a remaining weighted average life of at least one year) that meet the following selection criteria: this index model will only hold automobile bonds (which include auto loans, auto leases and floorplan loans to purchase automobile inventory) with a remaining weighted average life of less than five years. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 337 selected securities.
|■
|Securities in the Bloomberg Non-Agency CMBS Aggregate Eligible Index (which is comprised of fixed-rate, publicly issued, U.S. dollar denominated, non-agency collateralized mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) with a minimum
|original deal size of at least $500 million, a tranche size of at least $25 million and a remaining weighted average life of at least one year) that meet the following selection criteria: have a remaining weighted average life of less than five years. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 1,350 selected securities.
|Period
|SBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|3.4%
|96.14%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-12.5%
|-0.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.2%
|2.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.8%
|3.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.1%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-17.7%
|17.8%
|0.17%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.8%
|2.9%
|100.00%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-50.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.6%
|N/A
|Period
|SBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-9.6%
|3.4%
|98.49%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-12.5%
|-0.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.2%
|2.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-17.7%
|17.7%
|0.17%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.8%
|2.9%
|100.00%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|4.2%
|N/A
|SBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBND % Rank
|Net Assets
|48.4 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|91.83%
|Number of Holdings
|473
|4
|4919
|44.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.5 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|94.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.01%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|69.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBND % Rank
|Bonds
|106.29%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|56.09%
|Cash
|6.41%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|22.37%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|62.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|65.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|56.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|78.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBND % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.41%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|32.39%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|63.94%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|40.90%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|78.30%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|47.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBND % Rank
|US
|106.29%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|88.31%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|9.68%
|SBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.26%
|0.02%
|2.48%
|91.69%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|27.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|0.77%
|SBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBND % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.50%
|0.00%
|11.65%
|43.41%
|SBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBND % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|34.87%
|SBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 21, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Gregory Liechty is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Liechty is the securitized sector team leader for the Short Duration & Stable Value Team and is responsible for portfolio management, security analysis and quantitative research for structured products. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Mr. Liechty joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005 as senior portfolio manager and has been in his current position since 2008. Previously, Mr. Liechty was a senior portfolio manager at Evergreen Investment Management, where he spent more than 10 years managing institutional fixed income portfolios. He has been a member of the investment community since 1992. Mr. Liechty received both a B.A. and an MBA from the University of North Florida. He is a member of the CFA Institute and Portland Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 21, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Ronald Stahl is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Short Duration and Stable Value Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Previously, Mr. Stahl specialized in research, trading and active portfolio management in the corporate, government and money market sectors. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle legacy firms in 1998 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Stahl received a B.S. in business administration with a minor in economics from Oregon State University and an MBA from Portland State University. He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 21, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Mr. Janssen joined Columbia Management Investment Advisers in 2012. Mr. Janssen began his investment career in 2012 and earned a B.S. from The University of South Dakota and a M.F.M. from the University of Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.1
|2.41
