The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is comprised of small and mid-cap stocks of biotechnology companies that have one or more drugs in either Phase II or Phase III of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clinical trials. In a Phase II trial, the drug is administered to a group of 100-300 people to see if it is effective and to evaluate its safety. In a Phase III trial, the drug is given to a larger group, between 500-3,000 people, to confirm its effectiveness, monitor side effects, compare it to commonly used treatments and collect information that will allow the drug or treatment to be used safely.

Stocks selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index must be listed on a U.S. stock exchange. Underlying Index constituents must have a market capitalization of no less than $200 million and no more than $5 billion. Stocks included in the Underlying Index must also sustain an average daily trading volume in excess of $1 million for the 90-day period preceding an Underlying Index reconstitution. Constituents must be able to sustain the monthly rates at which they use shareholder capital (“cash burn rates”) for at least 24 months. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 130 constituents. The Underlying Index is reconstituted semi-annually on the third Fridays of June and December. The stocks in the Underlying Index are reviewed and rebalanced on the third Friday of the last month of each calendar quarter. The Underlying Index uses a modified capitalization weighting methodology, meaning components are weighted according to the total market value of their outstanding shares, which is not adjusted for the number of shares available for trading (“float”). The index weight of the largest stock is capped at 4.5%, and the excess weight is redistributed proportionately over the remainder of the Underlying Index. Share weights are based on prices as of the close of trading on the Thursday prior to the second Friday of the rebalancing month. In addition to the scheduled quarterly reviews, the Underlying Index is reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).