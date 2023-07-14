Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$116 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.0%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is comprised of small and mid-cap stocks of biotechnology companies that have one or more drugs in either Phase II or Phase III of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clinical trials. In a Phase II trial, the drug is administered to a group of 100-300 people to see if it is effective and to evaluate its safety. In a Phase III trial, the drug is given to a larger group, between 500-3,000 people, to confirm its effectiveness, monitor side effects, compare it to commonly used treatments and collect information that will allow the drug or treatment to be used safely.
Stocks selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index must be listed on a U.S. stock exchange. Underlying Index constituents must have a market capitalization of no less than $200 million and no more than $5 billion. Stocks included in the Underlying Index must also sustain an average daily trading volume in excess of $1 million for the 90-day period preceding an Underlying Index reconstitution. Constituents must be able to sustain the monthly rates at which they use shareholder capital (“cash burn rates”) for at least 24 months. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 130 constituents. The Underlying Index is reconstituted semi-annually on the third Fridays of June and December. The stocks in the Underlying Index are reviewed and rebalanced on the third Friday of the last month of each calendar quarter. The Underlying Index uses a modified capitalization weighting methodology, meaning components are weighted according to the total market value of their outstanding shares, which is not adjusted for the number of shares available for trading (“float”). The index weight of the largest stock is capped at 4.5%, and the excess weight is redistributed proportionately over the remainder of the Underlying Index. Share weights are based on prices as of the close of trading on the Thursday prior to the second Friday of the rebalancing month. In addition to the scheduled quarterly reviews, the Underlying Index is reviewed on an ongoing basis.
The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).
|Period
|SBIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|11.59%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-25.2%
|34.7%
|29.88%
|3 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-21.9%
|15.7%
|81.41%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-15.4%
|12.1%
|73.19%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.4%
|16.0%
|77.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|SBIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.1%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|91.50%
|2021
|-9.2%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|79.74%
|2020
|6.6%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|29.73%
|2019
|10.7%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|4.55%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|77.78%
|Period
|SBIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-39.2%
|-50.0%
|22.6%
|97.56%
|1 Yr
|-44.9%
|-60.2%
|34.7%
|97.58%
|3 Yr
|-7.3%*
|-21.9%
|17.8%
|76.97%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-15.4%
|16.9%
|39.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|18.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SBIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.1%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|91.50%
|2021
|-9.2%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|79.74%
|2020
|6.6%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|29.73%
|2019
|10.7%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|4.55%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|78.57%
|SBIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBIO % Rank
|Net Assets
|116 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|75.61%
|Number of Holdings
|134
|25
|473
|20.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.9 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|77.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.04%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|86.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBIO % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|15.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|86.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|80.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|84.38%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|96.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|84.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBIO % Rank
|Healthcare
|100.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|40.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.38%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|85.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|85.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|85.63%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|90.63%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.38%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|86.88%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|86.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|85.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|90.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBIO % Rank
|US
|87.33%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|45.00%
|Non US
|12.67%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|46.88%
|SBIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|85.00%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|19.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|SBIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SBIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SBIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|238.00%
|87.80%
|SBIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBIO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|90.30%
|SBIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SBIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBIO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|61.78%
|SBIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.784
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.580
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
