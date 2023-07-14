Home
Trending ETFs
ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

ETF
SBIO
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.1611 +0.22 +0.69%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

SBIO | ETF

$32.16

$116 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$116 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.9
$26.45
$35.46

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SBIO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -39.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    3650000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is comprised of small and mid-cap stocks of biotechnology companies that have one or more drugs in either Phase II or Phase III of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clinical trials. In a Phase II trial, the drug is administered to a group of 100-300 people to see if it is effective and to evaluate its safety. In a Phase III trial, the drug is given to a larger group, between 500-3,000 people, to confirm its effectiveness, monitor side effects, compare it to commonly used treatments and collect information that will allow the drug or treatment to be used safely.

Stocks selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index must be listed on a U.S. stock exchange. Underlying Index constituents must have a market capitalization of no less than $200 million and no more than $5 billion. Stocks included in the Underlying Index must also sustain an average daily trading volume in excess of $1 million for the 90-day period preceding an Underlying Index reconstitution. Constituents must be able to sustain the monthly rates at which they use shareholder capital (“cash burn rates”) for at least 24 months. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 130 constituents. The Underlying Index is reconstituted semi-annually on the third Fridays of June and December. The stocks in the Underlying Index are reviewed and rebalanced on the third Friday of the last month of each calendar quarter. The Underlying Index uses a modified capitalization weighting methodology, meaning components are weighted according to the total market value of their outstanding shares, which is not adjusted for the number of shares available for trading (“float”). The index weight of the largest stock is capped at 4.5%, and the excess weight is redistributed proportionately over the remainder of the Underlying Index. Share weights are based on prices as of the close of trading on the Thursday prior to the second Friday of the rebalancing month. In addition to the scheduled quarterly reviews, the Underlying Index is reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Read More

SBIO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -11.3% 31.3% 11.59%
1 Yr 5.7% -25.2% 34.7% 29.88%
3 Yr -9.3%* -21.9% 15.7% 81.41%
5 Yr -2.9%* -15.4% 12.1% 73.19%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 16.0% 77.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.1% -53.9% 5.0% 91.50%
2021 -9.2% -22.3% 12.3% 79.74%
2020 6.6% -4.7% 41.4% 29.73%
2019 10.7% -10.2% 13.1% 4.55%
2018 -2.5% -5.7% 16.7% 77.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -39.2% -50.0% 22.6% 97.56%
1 Yr -44.9% -60.2% 34.7% 97.58%
3 Yr -7.3%* -21.9% 17.8% 76.97%
5 Yr 1.9%* -15.4% 16.9% 39.85%
10 Yr N/A* -6.4% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.1% -53.9% 5.0% 91.50%
2021 -9.2% -22.3% 12.3% 79.74%
2020 6.6% -4.7% 41.4% 29.73%
2019 10.7% -10.2% 13.1% 4.55%
2018 -2.5% -5.7% 16.7% 78.57%

SBIO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBIO Category Low Category High SBIO % Rank
Net Assets 116 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 75.61%
Number of Holdings 134 25 473 20.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.9 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 77.50%
Weighting of Top 10 34.04% 12.3% 80.8% 86.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roivant Sciences, Ltd. 3.65%
  2. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. 3.19%
  3. Alkermes PLC 2.73%
  4. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. 2.60%
  5. Cytokinetics, Inc. 2.55%
  6. Denali Therapeutics, Inc. 2.29%
  7. Zai Lab, Ltd. 2.27%
  8. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2.13%
  9. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2.08%
  10. Vaxcyte, Inc. 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBIO % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 85.37% 106.13% 15.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 86.25%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 80.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 84.38%
Cash 		0.00% -0.04% 9.01% 96.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 84.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBIO % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 40.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 84.38%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 85.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 85.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 85.63%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 90.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 84.38%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 86.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 86.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 85.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 90.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBIO % Rank
US 		87.33% 53.67% 104.41% 45.00%
Non US 		12.67% 0.00% 45.40% 46.88%

SBIO - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 33.47% 85.00%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.03% 1.25% 19.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

SBIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SBIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SBIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% 87.80%

SBIO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBIO Category Low Category High SBIO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 90.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBIO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBIO Category Low Category High SBIO % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -2.54% 1.85% 61.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBIO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

SBIO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

