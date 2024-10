The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests in U.S.-listed equity securities of large-capitalization companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S.-listed large-capitalization companies. The Fund defines a large-capitalization company as an issuer whose market capitalization at the time of purchase is at least as large as the smallest company in the Russell 1000 index (as of December 31, 2023, $1.0 billion).

In selecting securities, Sawgrass Asset Management, LLC (“Sawgrass”), a sub-adviser of the Fund, employs a quantitative and qualitative blended investment process, which begins with a sector specific scoring of a universe of 900 to 1,000 stocks. Sawgrass utilizes a proprietary modeling system that evaluates 26 factors contained in seven groupings, including business valuation, equity valuation, profitability, earnings quality, price volatility, smoothed momentum and sales, earnings and margin stability.

Fundamental research is then used to distinguish among the highest scoring candidates, in the opinion of Sawgrass, for portfolio inclusion based on a qualitative assessment of company specific attributes, growth prospects, and risk contribution.

Sawgrass generally sells a security for the Fund when, in its opinion, one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: 1) the quantitative ranking of a security deteriorates, 2) there are significant changes to a security’s fundamental factors, 3) the risk profile of a particular security has changed, or 4) a more attractive security is identified.