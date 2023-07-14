The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, VettaFi, LLC (the “Index Provider”) maintains the Underlying Index, which is comprised of two different components: (i) stocks of digital asset companies, which are companies that are materially engaged in cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency buying, or cryptocurrency enabling technologies (the “Equity Component”); and (ii) exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) and private investment trusts that invest at least 75% of their assets in Bitcoin (the “ETP and Trust Component”). However, the Fund will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, or in crypto assets. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings or futures contracts on cryptocurrencies.

Many digital assets rely on “blockchain” technologies. A “blockchain” is a peer-to-peer shared, distributed ledger, or decentralized database, that keeps continuously updated digital records of who owns a particular asset (e.g., cryptocurrency). Blockchain is secured using cryptography and facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. Blockchain derives its name from the way it stores

transaction data — as unchangeable, digitally recorded data in packages called “blocks” that are linked together to form a chain. Blocks record and confirm the time and sequence of transactions, which are then logged into the blockchain network. Each block in the chain is cryptographically connected to the previous block in the chain, ensuring all data in the overall “blockchain” has not been tampered with. Blockchain networks can be private with restricted membership similar to an intranet, or public like the Internet, and are governed by rules agreed on by the network participants.

The Equity Component of the Underlying Index is primarily comprised of exchange-listed equity securities of companies that are principally engaged in one of the following three business activities (each, a “Business Segment”):

◾ Cryptocurrency Miners: Companies that mine cryptocurrency assets.

◾ Cryptocurrency Enabling Technologies: Companies that (i) facilitate the buying, selling and transfer of cryptocurrency assets, (ii) provide custody for cryptocurrency assets, (iii) supply semiconductors used in cryptocurrency mining, or (iv) supply cryptocurrency mining machines.

◾ Cryptocurrency Buyers: Companies that report cryptocurrency assets on their balance sheets.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Equity Component of the Underlying Index, a company’s stock must be listed on a globally recognized exchange and such company must have (i) a minimum full market capitalization value of $50 million, (ii) a minimum free float factor of 20%, and (iii) a minimum average daily trading value (“ADTV”) for the previous three months of $1 million. Companies may be located in the United States or in foreign jurisdictions, including in emerging markets, and may be represented by depositary receipts such as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) or global depositary receipts (“GDRs”).

A company in either of the Cryptocurrency Enabling Technologies or Cryptocurrency Miners Business Segments shall be considered principally engaged if it derives at least 50% of its revenues from business activities described for its Business Segment. A company in the Cryptocurrency Buyers Business Segment shall be considered principally engaged if it reports cryptocurrency assets on its balance sheet amounting to at least 50% of its market capitalization.

Certain companies that are not principally engaged in one of the Business Segments, but that derive significant revenues from businesses in that Segment (“Diversified Companies”) may also be included in the Underlying Index, provided they meet certain eligibility criteria.

In addition to stocks of companies engaged in the Business Segments above, the Underlying Index also includes the ETP and Trust Component, which is represented by exchange-traded products and private investment trusts that trade on an approved U.S. exchange (in accordance with the Index Provider's methodology) and invest at least 75% of their assets in Bitcoin (“BTC”).

To be eligible for inclusion in the ETP and Trust Component of the Underlying Index, an ETP or private investment trust must also: (i) have a minimum full market capitalization of $1 billion ($500 million for current Underlying Index constituents), (ii) have a minimum ADTV for the previous three months of $15 million ($7.5 million for current Underlying Index constituents), and (iii) be an SEC reporting company. As of the date of this prospectus, the only security in the ETP and Trust Component that the Fund holds is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (“GBTC”). GBTC is a private fund that seeks to have its shares track the price of Bitcoin. It is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Because the Fund will not invest directly in any cryptocurrency, it will not track price movements of any cryptocurrency. The Fund may, however,

have indirect exposure to crypto assets by virtue of (i) its investments in companies that use one or more crypto assets as part of their business activities or that hold crypto assets as proprietary investments and (ii) its investments in the ETP and Trust Component.

The Underlying Index is rebalanced monthly. At each rebalance, the ETP and Trust Component is allocated a 15% Underlying Index weight, and the Equity Component is allocated the remaining 85% Underlying Index weight. Companies that are principally engaged in a Business Segment together with the ETP and Trust Component are allocated 80% of the Underlying Index weight, while Diversified Companies are allocated 20% of the Underlying Index weight.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 36 stocks with market capitalizations ranging from $45 million to $1.79 trillion.

The Fund will allocate its assets in the same proportion as the Underlying Index (i.e., under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest approximately 85% of its assets in securities of the Equity Component and 15% in the ETP and Trust Component). The Fund generally employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Equity Component of the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Equity Component in proportion to their weightings in the Equity Component. However, due to the practical difficulties and expense of, or other restrictions on, purchasing all of the securities in the Underlying Index (particularly constituents of the ETP and Trust Component and otherwise where necessary), the Fund will also utilize a sampling methodology from time to time. A “sampling” methodology means that the Fund does not purchase all the components of the Underlying Index. Rather, the Adviser uses quantitative analysis to select a representative sample of assets that have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics similar to the Underlying Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics.

The Fund may obtain exposure to certain securities in the ETP and Trust Component indirectly through a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under Cayman Islands law (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to such assets in accordance with the limits of the federal tax laws, which may limit the ability of investment companies like the Fund to invest directly in such investments. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund and advised by Invesco Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”). The Subsidiary's investment objective is to seek to track the performance of a subset of the securities in the Underlying Index. The Subsidiary will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund, except that unlike the Fund, it may invest to a greater extent in cryptocurrency-related investments. However, like the Fund, as of the date of this prospectus, the only security in the ETP and Trust Component that the Subsidiary holds is GBTC. Additionally, the Adviser will seek to limit the Subsidiary’s investment so the Fund’s aggregate notional exposure to GBTC is limited to 15% of the Fund’s net assets at the time of investment. The Subsidiary’s investments also will be subject to limits on leverage imposed by the 1940 Act. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act.