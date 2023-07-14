Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
188.2%
1 yr return
73.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$4.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
76.0%
Expense Ratio 0.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|SATO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|188.2%
|-24.9%
|7.0%
|83.58%
|1 Yr
|73.7%
|-64.8%
|21.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-31.8%
|48.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.7%
|35.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|4.5%
|20.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SATO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-80.2%
|-41.2%
|27.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-34.0%
|233.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-31.4%
|66.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.1%
|6.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.2%
|589.1%
|N/A
|Period
|SATO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|SATO
|Category Low
|Category High
|SATO % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.3 M
|2.35 M
|29.8 B
|82.26%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|1
|389
|42.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.1 M
|-5.3 M
|5.86 B
|82.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.03%
|7.8%
|100.0%
|68.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SATO % Rank
|Stocks
|99.74%
|0.00%
|100.37%
|76.71%
|Cash
|31.17%
|-0.37%
|105.50%
|97.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.30%
|76.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-5.50%
|91.95%
|10.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|78.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|78.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SATO % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.46%
|85.48%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.55%
|11.29%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.04%
|83.87%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.16%
|82.26%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.87%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.21%
|8.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.93%
|79.03%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|14.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.78%
|83.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.18%
|75.81%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.22%
|91.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SATO % Rank
|US
|84.54%
|0.00%
|85.81%
|43.84%
|Non US
|15.20%
|0.00%
|97.87%
|47.95%
|SATO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.61%
|0.22%
|4.26%
|72.15%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|42.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|N/A
|SATO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SATO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SATO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|210.00%
|32.43%
|SATO
|Category Low
|Category High
|SATO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.35%
|0.00%
|24.54%
|91.14%
|SATO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SATO
|Category Low
|Category High
|SATO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|83.33%
|SATO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Theodore Samulowitz is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. He has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Mgmt LLC since May 2012. Prior to that, he was the Managing Partner of Endurance Capital Markets LLC from 2010 to May 2012 and a Portfolio Manager of CMT Asset Management from 2006 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2021
0.65
0.7%
David Hemming, Senior Portfolio Manager of the Invesco Capital Management LLC, Commodities and Alternatives.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.24
|22.93
|4.63
|3.13
