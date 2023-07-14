The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that attempts to achieve the inverse (-1x) of the return of the ARK Innovation ETF for a single day (and not for any other period) by entering into a swap agreement on the ARK Innovation ETF. A “single day” is measured from the time the Fund calculates its NAV to the time of the Fund’s next NAV calculation.

The Fund will enter into one or more swaps with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the ARK Innovation ETF. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing the ARK Innovation ETF. The ARK Innovation ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 65% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund's investment theme of disruptive innovation. It is typically comprised of 35-55 companies.

Additionally, the Fund may invest between 40-80% of the Fund’s portfolio depending on the amount of collateral required by the Fund’s counterparties in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from -100% of the return of the ARK Innovation ETF over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the ARK Innovation ETF’s performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the ARK Innovation ETF's volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the ARK Innovation ETF’s performance decreases over a period longer than a single day.