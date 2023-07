The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Mental Health Companies (as defined below). Mental Health Companies are companies that have at least 50% of assets or revenues tied to products and services used in the treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of long-term mental health disorders, including depression and Alzheimer’s. As mental health starts with metabolic health, assets or revenues “tied to” such disorders include assets in or revenues tied to the fitness, sleep, and nutrition products and services. The Adviser will also seek to identify Mental Health Companies working on new tools, treatments, and medications designed to help address the global toll of long-term mental health disorders, including major and minor depressive disorder, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and metabolic Epilepsy.

Securities eligible for inclusion in the Fund’s investable universe include publicly listed equity securities of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) issuers. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”), U.S.

dollar denominated foreign securities, direct foreign securities purchased on a foreign exchange, and securities of companies incorporated outside the United States.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser will apply a top-down approach, utilizing primarily quantitative factors, focusing on Mental Health Companies that are cash flow positive. However, the Adviser may also considering qualitative factors with a view toward growth and earning potential. In the selection process, the Adviser will give greater weight to Mental Health Companies whose primary business models and growth prospects are dedicated to mental health and fitness.

When determining the companies eligible to be considered Mental Health Companies, the Fund will also invest in Mental Health Companies with assets in or revenues from fitness, sleep, and nutrition products or services, as metabolic health is widely considered as a core component in the prevention of mental health disorders. Metabolic disorders are estimated to impact as much as 40% of the American population, with similar trends appearing globally. Accordingly, the Fund will invest in companies involved in the testing, diagnosis, and promotion of metabolic health.

In addition, the Adviser will include in the universe of Mental Health Companies those companies that provide mental health solutions, from devices to pharmaceuticals. The Adviser will consider for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio companies that provide lower cost or small-scale solutions from medical devices to software applications, as well as large-scale pharmaceutical interventions aimed at addressing depression and pain management, and long-term solutions to both.