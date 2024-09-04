Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF

ETF
SAMM
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.15 +0.11 +0.45%
primary theme
N/A
SAMM (ETF)

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.15 +0.11 +0.45%
primary theme
N/A
SAMM (ETF)

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.15 +0.11 +0.45%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 04/09/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF

SAMM | ETF

$25.15

-

-

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$24.91
$25.15

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 04/09/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF

SAMM | ETF

$25.15

-

-

1.12%

SAMM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Strategas Macro Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that principally invests in common stocks of U.S. companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), shares of other investment companies, including ETFs, exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) and closed-end funds, and shares of business development companies (“BDCs”). The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing principally in a portfolio of approximately 20–50 such assets with a focus on buying and holding the assets for as long as their technical characteristics warrant while seeking to limit losses in periods of market decline by allocating additional Fund assets to defensive alternatives, such as treasury ETFs, gold ETPs or cash. Catalysts for a more defensive posture would include a deterioration to the technical attributes for the market as a whole, including such inputs as downside moving average crosses, changes to trend following and momentum tools, an expansion in individual securities trading to new lows (each as described below), and the emergence of a relative outperformance from traditionally defensive assets like treasuries or gold.

Strategas Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a macro momentum approach in implementing its investment strategy. “Macro” is a “top-down” analysis approach in investing that focuses on the inputs that are generally out of a company’s control, such as the overall economy, government fiscal and monetary policy changes, cultural and socioeconomic developments or trends, and developments arising from global crises including pandemics, wars, or financial distress. “Momentum” is a security’s tendency to show upward or downward price trend in both its absolute and relative performance in the intermediate 3- to 12- month period.

Momentum tools such as absolute and relative rate of change, new highs/lows, moving average crosses, and technical studies like the Relative Strength Index (“RSI”) and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (“MACD”) are used to identify securities in this regard. Absolute rate of change measures a security’s price performance over a set number of days. High rates of change reflect positive price momentum, while low rates of change reflect negative price momentum. A relative rate of change is a security’s price momentum relative to a benchmark index or a peer group. A new high or low is the highest or lowest closing price for a security over a set number of days. A moving average refers to the average price of a security over a specified time period. Upward sloping moving averages generally reflect an uptrend in the security’s price, while downward sloping moving averages generally reflect a downtrend in the security’s price. When the shorter-term average (e.g., 50 days) crosses above or below the longer-term moving average (e.g., 200 days), a positive or negative trend signal is noted. The RSI measures the speed and change of price movements of a security over a set time period. The MACD shows the relationship between two exponential moving averages of a security’s price and is used to help identify price trends, measure momentum, and identify entry points for buying or selling securities.

The Adviser employs a suite of proprietary macro, technical, and behavioral inputs to improve individual security selection and portfolio characteristics to provide a tactical and macro momentum driven approach. Trend following, an investment approach that makes decisions to buy, sell, or hold a security based on the underlying security’s price characteristics, and momentum inputs, including new highs/lows, moving average crosses, RSI, MACD, and proprietary momentum ranks, are all utilized in the security selection process.

The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization, though certain liquidity parameters are required for a security to be considered. The Fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion of its total assets in securities of companies in certain sectors. The Fund’s sector exposures will likely change over time, as macroeconomic, market, sector and company-specific conditions change.

The Adviser has engaged Vident Asset Management to serve as sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions or in connection with any rebalancing or reconstitution of the portfolio, pre- and post-trade compliance, and monitoring of Fund trading activity, subject to the oversight of the Adviser and the Board of Trustees.

Read More

SAMM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SAMM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAMM Category Low Category High SAMM % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAMM % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SAMM - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SAMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SAMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SAMM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAMM Category Low Category High SAMM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAMM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAMM Category Low Category High SAMM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAMM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SAMM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×