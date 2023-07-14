The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective by investing principally in the common stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. companies interested in influencing public policy through their lobbying activity in Washington D.C. Strategas Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers lobbying a nontraditional and largely unrecognized factor in company analysis. By utilizing publicly available lobbying data in its portfolio selection methodology, the Adviser seeks to capitalize on what the Adviser perceives as a lack of consideration given to lobbying in traditional financial analysis and lobbying’s potential to sway policy outcomes in companies’ favor. The Adviser believes that successful lobbying activity can reduce costly regulatory and legislative harm to a company, impose such harm onto competitors, and/or result in beneficial legislative and regulatory decisions, and that each of these outcomes can have a positive impact on a company’s financial performance and contribute to the long-term appreciation of a company’s stock price.

The Adviser uses publicly disclosed corporate lobbying data filed pursuant to the Lobbying Disclosure Act (the “LDA”) as part of its investment process. The LDA is U.S. federal legislation that requires the disclosure of lobbying activities intended to influence the U.S. federal government. The Adviser uses LDA data to assess the degree to which companies included in the S&P 500, S&P 1000, and MSCI All Country World Indexes lobby the U.S. federal government, which the Adviser refers to as “lobbying intensity.” The Adviser’s methodology determines a company’s lobbying intensity by taking into account the company’s lobbying spend reported under the LDA and the company’s size. The Adviser’s methodology does not take into account the legislation on which a company lobbies or whether a company’s lobbying efforts are successful. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund based on a company’s lobbying intensity only and does not consider a company’s traditional financial metrics when constructing the Fund’s portfolio.

After determining the lobbying intensity of companies in the investment universe, the Adviser determines a weighting and allocation strategy among non-U.S. large capitalization and U.S. large, medium and small capitalization companies based on the Adviser’s asset allocation recommendations. The Adviser’s recommendations reflect its tactical assessment of the balance of risks between large, medium, and small capitalization securities; U.S., international and emerging market issuers; and securities classified as value, core, or growth. The Adviser generally utilizes a thematic investing

approach pursuant to which it overweights allocations to assets which it believes the current investment environment favors and underweights allocations to those which it believes the current investment environment is less favorable. “Thematic” refers to the theses, trends or views that the Adviser believes are prevalent or likely to be prevalent in the market. The Adviser then selects companies with the highest lobbying intensity ratings based on the Adviser’s weighting and allocation recommendations to construct a portfolio of generally 100 securities.

The Adviser assesses lobbying intensity determinations quarterly in connection with quarterly LDA filings, which may lead to portfolio changes based off changes in reported lobbying activity. Other than quarterly purchases and sales, the Adviser may sell a security due to a change in asset allocation recommendations or an issuer’s corporate action.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, including the U.S., and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. If conditions are not favorable, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S. or (ii) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S. The Fund may invest in emerging market companies.

The Fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion of its total assets in securities of companies in certain sectors or located in particular countries or regions outside the U.S. As of April 18, 2023, the Fund has significant exposure to securities of companies in each of the industrials, healthcare, and information technology sectors, as well as significant exposure to securities of companies located in the European region.

The Adviser has engaged Vident Investment Advisory, LLC to serve as sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions or in connection with any rebalancing or reconstitution of the portfolio, pre- and post-trade compliance, and monitoring of Fund trading activity, subject to the supervision of the Adviser and the Board of Trustees.