YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
10.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$34.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective by investing principally in the common stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. companies interested in influencing public policy through their lobbying activity in Washington D.C. Strategas Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers lobbying a nontraditional and largely unrecognized factor in company analysis. By utilizing publicly available lobbying data in its portfolio selection methodology, the Adviser seeks to capitalize on what the Adviser perceives as a lack of consideration given to lobbying in traditional financial analysis and lobbying’s potential to sway policy outcomes in companies’ favor. The Adviser believes that successful lobbying activity can reduce costly regulatory and legislative harm to a company, impose such harm onto competitors, and/or result in beneficial legislative and regulatory decisions, and that each of these outcomes can have a positive impact on a company’s financial performance and contribute to the long-term appreciation of a company’s stock price.
The Adviser uses publicly disclosed corporate lobbying data filed pursuant to the Lobbying Disclosure Act (the “LDA”) as part of its investment process. The LDA is U.S. federal legislation that requires the disclosure of lobbying activities intended to influence the U.S. federal government. The Adviser uses LDA data to assess the degree to which companies included in the S&P 500, S&P 1000, and MSCI All Country World Indexes lobby the U.S. federal government, which the Adviser refers to as “lobbying intensity.” The Adviser’s methodology determines a company’s lobbying intensity by taking into account the company’s lobbying spend reported under the LDA and the company’s size. The Adviser’s methodology does not take into account the legislation on which a company lobbies or whether a company’s lobbying efforts are successful. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund based on a company’s lobbying intensity only and does not consider a company’s traditional financial metrics when constructing the Fund’s portfolio.
After determining the lobbying intensity of companies in the investment universe, the Adviser determines a weighting and allocation strategy among non-U.S. large capitalization and U.S. large, medium and small capitalization companies based on the Adviser’s asset allocation recommendations. The Adviser’s recommendations reflect its tactical assessment of the balance of risks between large, medium, and small capitalization securities; U.S., international and emerging market issuers; and securities classified as value, core, or growth. The Adviser generally utilizes a thematic investing
approach pursuant to which it overweights allocations to assets which it believes the current investment environment favors and underweights allocations to those which it believes the current investment environment is less favorable. “Thematic” refers to the theses, trends or views that the Adviser believes are prevalent or likely to be prevalent in the market. The Adviser then selects companies with the highest lobbying intensity ratings based on the Adviser’s weighting and allocation recommendations to construct a portfolio of generally 100 securities.
The Adviser assesses lobbying intensity determinations quarterly in connection with quarterly LDA filings, which may lead to portfolio changes based off changes in reported lobbying activity. Other than quarterly purchases and sales, the Adviser may sell a security due to a change in asset allocation recommendations or an issuer’s corporate action.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, including the U.S., and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. If conditions are not favorable, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S. or (ii) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S. The Fund may invest in emerging market companies.
The Fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion of its total assets in securities of companies in certain sectors or located in particular countries or regions outside the U.S. As of April 18, 2023, the Fund has significant exposure to securities of companies in each of the industrials, healthcare, and information technology sectors, as well as significant exposure to securities of companies located in the European region.
The Adviser has engaged Vident Investment Advisory, LLC to serve as sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions or in connection with any rebalancing or reconstitution of the portfolio, pre- and post-trade compliance, and monitoring of Fund trading activity, subject to the supervision of the Adviser and the Board of Trustees.
|Period
|SAGP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SAGP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|SAGP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SAGP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SAGP
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAGP % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.4 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|100
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.79 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.97%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAGP % Rank
|Stocks
|98.61%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAGP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAGP % Rank
|US
|66.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|32.61%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SAGP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SAGP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SAGP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAGP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SAGP
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAGP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.47%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SAGP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|SAGP
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAGP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SAGP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 06, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Courtney Rosenberger is a Managing Director with Strategas Asset Management, LLC and Strategas Securities, LLC, based in the Adviser's Washington, D. C. offices. In both capacities Ms. Rosenberger directs Strategas' policy research efforts and connects the specific investment implications from changes in public policy initiatives. This involves the construction, maintenance, and analysis of Strategas' equity portfolios based on public policy themes. Courtney is the Lead Portfolio Analyst of Strategas Asset Management's policy-related investment strategies and serves as a co-portfolio Manager of the Global policy ETE. Courtney was recognized by her peers as a 2016 and 2018 Rising Star in the Washington Research category of Institutional Investors All-American Research Team survey. Strategas' Washington Policy team has been recognized as one of the top Washington policy research teams by Institutional Invesfor in all seven years that Courtney has been a member of the research team and was the Number One-ranked Washington policy team in 2019. Ms. Rosenberger graduated magna cum laude with a BBA in Finance and BS in Economics from the University of Kentucky. She currently serves as Vice Chair on the Gatton College of Business and Economics' Emerging Leaders Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Mr. Bohnsack is a co-founder of Strategas and serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Strategas Asset Management, LLC, serves as the co-chairman of the Adviser's Investment Policy Committee, and is a co-Portfolio Manager of the Macro Thematic ETV and the Global Policy ETE In addition, Mr. Bohnsack is the President and the Chief Operating Officer of the Adviser's institutional broker-dealer, Strategas Securities. Mr. Bohnsack is responsible for the Adviser's asset-management and institutional-securities businesses with enterprise and strategic responsibility for portfolio management, macro research, sales and trading, and capital markets, and for oversight of the Adviser's Finance, Compliance, Technology, and Operations units. Nicholas co-founded Strategas in 2006. After a decade of the firms building a space in private partnerships, Strategas Securities and Strategas Asset Management were acquired by the Baird Financial Group in 2018. In addition to continuing as the President of Strategas Securities and Strategas Asset Management, each of which now operates independently as a wholly-owned Baird subsidiary company, Nicholas also is a Managing Director of Baird and a member of Baird's Operating Committee and Private Wealth Management Asset Allocation Committee. Prior to co-founding Strategas, Mr. Bohnsack was an Investment Strategist and Associate Managing Director with ISI Group. He began his career in the Investment Banking Group at FactSet and in Restricted Securities at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Bohnsack received his master's in Mathematics from Fairfield University and received bachelor's degrees in Economics and Finance from Bryant University. He is a member of the Investment Committee for the Bryant University Endowment. Nicholas and his wife, Brooke, live in New York City with their three sons.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Dan Clifton is the Lead Portfolio Manager of Strategas Asset Management's policy-related investment strategies, including the Global Policy ETF. In addition, he serves as the Head of Policy Research for Strategas Securities. In both capacities, Mr. Clifton evaluates the financial market implications of policy and political developments. This includes analyzing tax, trade, infrastructure, healthcare, energy, and other policy initiatives to determine how public policy changes impact the economy and financial markets for institutional investors. Prior to joining Strategas, Mr. Clifton was Executive Director of the American Shareholders Association ("ASA"), a non-partisan, non-profit organization which analyzes public policy affecting shareholders. Daniel also worked on tax policy issues prior to his tenure at ASA and has been involved in every major tax policy change over the past twenty years. Prior to moving to Washington, D. C. Mr. Clifton served as a senior staff member in two gubernatorial administrations, where he Avorked on economic and fiscal policy issues. Mr. Clifton received both his BA in Urban Planning and his MS in Public policy from Rutgers University where he was a Fellow at the Eagleton Institute of Politics and a Harold Martin Fellow for Public Policy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Mr. Hendricks is a Director and Senior Portfolio Analyst at Strategas Asset Management. He leads the analytical support functions for each of the Adviser's investment strategies and serves as an experienced adviser to the various portfolio managers. He serves as a co-Portfolio Manager for both the Global Policy ETF and the Macro Thematic ETE. Mr. Hendricks began his investment career as a technical analyst within the Equity Research department at Lehman Brothers. While at Lehman, he earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Fordham University. He also became a Chartered Market Technician, authoring a paper analyzing the relationship between put-call ratios and the S&P 500 index to complete level III of the program. Following his tenure at Lehman, Mr. Hendricks joined Columbus Circle Investors as a Senior Analyst responsible for Portfolio and Technical Analytics. While at Columbus Circle, Mr. Hendricks expanded his expertise, and honed his skills as a macro strategist, providing top-down insight to adjust the portfolios as applicable. While at Columbus Circle, Mr. Hendricks earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation. After ten and half years at Columbus Circle, Mr. Hendricks joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he provided advice for high-net-worth individuals and businesses. Mr. Hendricks joined Strategas Asset Management in 2021.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
