In seeking to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase

agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is designed to provide a measure of real estate securities that serve as proxies for direct real estate investing, in part by excluding securities whose value is not always closely tied to the value of the underlying real estate. The reason for the exclusions is that performance of such securities may be driven by factors other than the value of real estate. The Index is a market capitalization weighted index of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and is comprised of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial and/or residential real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. To be included in the Index, a company must be both an equity owner and operator of commercial and/or residential real estate. Businesses excluded from the Index include: those classified under the Dow Jones REIT/RESI Industry Classification Hierarchy as “Specialty” ( i.e. , REIT types that cannot be easily classified within the Hierarchy, including timber REITs, railroad REITs and tower REITs), hybrid REITS, mortgage REITs, real estate finance companies, mortgage brokers and bankers, commercial and residential real estate brokers and estate agents, home builders, large landowners and subdividers of unimproved land, as well as companies that have more than 25% of their assets in direct mortgage investments. A company must have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $200 million at the time of its inclusion, and at least 75% of the company's total revenue must be derived from the ownership and operation of real estate assets. A stock must have a median daily value traded of at least $5 million for the three-months prior to the rebalancing reference date. The Index is generally rebalanced quarterly, and returns are calculated on a buy and hold basis except as necessary to reflect the occasional occurrence of Index changes in the middle of the month. Each REIT in the Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market capitalization of the security which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors. The Index is priced daily and is a total return (price and income) benchmark. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 114 REITs.

The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.