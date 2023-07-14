Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$1.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$93.6
$80.65
$106.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RWR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® Dow Jones REIT ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 23, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    18631617
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index  (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase 
agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to provide a measure of real estate securities that serve as proxies for direct real estate investing, in part by excluding securities whose value is not always closely tied to the value of the underlying real estate. The reason for the exclusions is that performance of such securities may be driven by factors other than the value of real estate. The Index is a market capitalization weighted index of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and is comprised of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial and/or residential real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. To be included in the Index, a company must be both an equity owner and operator of commercial and/or residential real estate. Businesses excluded from the Index include: those classified under the Dow Jones REIT/RESI Industry Classification Hierarchy as “Specialty” (i.e., REIT types that cannot be easily classified within the Hierarchy, including timber REITs, railroad REITs and tower REITs), hybrid REITS, mortgage REITs, real estate finance companies, mortgage brokers and bankers, commercial and residential real estate brokers and estate agents, home builders, large landowners and subdividers of unimproved land, as well as companies that have more than 25% of their assets in direct mortgage investments. A company must have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $200 million at the time of its inclusion, and at least 75% of the company's total revenue must be derived from the ownership and operation of real estate assets. A stock must have a median daily value traded of at least $5 million for the three-months prior to the rebalancing reference date. The Index is generally rebalanced quarterly, and returns are calculated on a buy and hold basis except as necessary to reflect the occasional occurrence of Index changes in the middle of the month. Each REIT in the Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market capitalization of the security which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors. The Index is priced daily and is a total return (price and income) benchmark. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 114 REITs. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

RWR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -10.3% 330.6% 25.27%
1 Yr 0.4% -35.2% 248.3% 7.94%
3 Yr 9.6%* -14.0% 47.2% 4.60%
5 Yr 4.1%* -14.9% 23.1% 9.62%
10 Yr 7.5%* -7.6% 10.1% 2.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -51.3% 81.2% 20.00%
2021 20.6% -3.9% 24.3% 4.07%
2020 -4.0% -14.7% 10.5% 72.40%
2019 5.6% -0.2% 9.4% 24.90%
2018 -0.1% -7.1% 0.8% 3.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.6% -22.8% 330.6% 99.64%
1 Yr 3.5% -35.2% 248.3% 8.30%
3 Yr 5.6%* -14.0% 47.2% 13.46%
5 Yr 6.3%* -14.9% 23.1% 8.58%
10 Yr 7.8%* -6.6% 14.1% 8.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -51.3% 81.2% 20.00%
2021 20.6% -3.9% 24.3% 4.07%
2020 -4.0% -14.7% 10.5% 72.40%
2019 5.6% -0.2% 9.4% 24.90%
2018 -0.1% -6.8% 0.8% 6.61%

RWR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RWR Category Low Category High RWR % Rank
Net Assets 1.4 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 29.15%
Number of Holdings 119 20 642 13.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 854 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 23.47%
Weighting of Top 10 40.87% 15.9% 99.8% 85.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 12.83%
  2. Equinix Inc 7.43%
  3. Public Storage 5.32%
  4. Realty Income Corp 4.42%
  5. Simon Property Group Inc 4.08%
  6. Welltower Inc 3.77%
  7. Digital Realty Trust Inc 3.15%
  8. AvalonBay Communities Inc 2.62%
  9. Extra Space Storage Inc 2.43%
  10. Equity Residential 2.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RWR % Rank
Stocks 		99.14% 0.01% 106.94% 43.68%
Cash 		0.86% -98.06% 25.84% 51.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 46.57%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 53.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 42.96%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 46.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWR % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 16.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 41.22%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 53.44%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 45.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 41.60%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 48.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 41.60%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 46.95%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 40.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 70.23%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 43.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWR % Rank
US 		99.08% 0.01% 101.17% 33.21%
Non US 		0.06% 0.00% 44.90% 38.99%

RWR - Expenses

Operational Fees

RWR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.07% 26.04% 95.26%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 5.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

RWR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

RWR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RWR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.11% 380.00% 6.98%

RWR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RWR Category Low Category High RWR % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.78% 0.00% 12.22% 3.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RWR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RWR Category Low Category High RWR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.12% -1.14% 6.05% 14.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RWR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RWR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Lisa Hobart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Lisa Hobart is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Ms. Hobart is currently responsible for managing various equity index funds, with both domestic and international strategies. Ms. Hobart joined State Street Bank London in 2000 and moved to SSGA as a senior portfolio analyst in 2006. During her career at SSGA, Lisa has managed the Investment Operations team, supporting passive, enhanced and active equity strategies. Ms. Hobart graduated from Leeds University with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Economics and Management. She holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

