The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest in equity securities of companies that are publicly listed on one or more major U.S. national securities exchanges and which are among the largest approximately 500 domestic equity companies as determined by the Adviser on the basis of their free float market capitalization (the “Investable Universe”). In managing the Fund, the Adviser employs a market “sentiment” based investment strategy, determined in accordance with its own proprietary web-based algorithm discussed below (the “Reverberate App” or the “App”), to adjust the weightings of positions in the Fund’s portfolio. When sentiment and/or change in sentiment is positive for a particular company, the Adviser will likely increase its holdings of securities of that company within the Fund’s portfolio. When sentiment and/or change in sentiment is negative the Adviser will likely reduce its holdings of securities of that company within the Fund’s portfolio. If sentiment and/or change in sentiment is neutral or there is not enough information to allow for an accurate determination, the Adviser will typically maintain or reduce its existing active position in the security or match the weighting of the security in the Fund’s portfolio to the company’s relative market capitalization weighting as compared to total market capitalization of all of the companies within the Investable Universe.

The Adviser believes that market sentiment is a strong indicator of whether a company is satisfying consumer, shareholder and stakeholder needs and therefore likely to thrive or struggle over the longer term. The Adviser also believes that the

Reverberate App may be able to provide real time information about a company’s performance and information that is available in advance of traditional quarterly or periodic reports to the public. The Adviser believes that with sufficient real time input from a broad segment of the public, it can make a determination whether to more heavily weight a company within the portfolio in advance of the release of more traditional backward-looking data, such as quarterly sales or subscriber information. The Adviser does not perform company level research on any of the positions in the portfolio, other than its analysis of the market sentiment information provided by the Reverberate App.

The Reverberate App – The Adviser has developed a web-based application, known as the Reverberate App, which uses its own proprietary technology and algorithms to collect, analyze and process feedback regarding companies listed in the Reverberate App. Generally, each of the companies in the Investable Universe will be listed in the Reverberate App. Through the Reverberate App, users have the ability to provide immediate feedback regarding any or all of the public companies listed in the Reverberate App. The Reverberate App is available to the general public without charge and users do not need to be shareholders of the Fund to provide feedback on the App. All firms in the Investable Universe will be available to rate on the App. The companies listed on the App are reviewed on a regular basis and the Adviser will make changes from time to time as the market capitalization of companies conditions within the Investable Universe changes.

In developing the Reverberate App, the Adviser seeks to capture, in an efficient manner, the satisfaction and utility that the public are receiving from the companies listed in the App. The App allows users to directly communicate their views and makes this information available to the Adviser. The Reverberate App uses proprietary technology and statistical analysis to convert data collected from the App into investment signals used by the Adviser as discussed below. Through its proprietary algorithms, the Reverberate App identifies statistically significant responses relative to each company as well as changes in sentiment and how meaningful these changes may be. The Reverberate App also uses tools and technology to seek to identify and limit the influence of non-human users (Bots) or multiple votes by the same user. The information collected via the Reverberate App is not publicly available except to the Adviser and the Fund.

The Investment Process – The Fund’s portfolio will generally contain all of the securities from within the Investable Universe. The Adviser will adjust the weightings of each security in the Fund’s portfolio based on its review of the data supplied by the Reverberate App. Generally, those companies that have received greater increases in positive feedback when compared to other companies in the Investable Universe will have a higher average relative weighting in the Fund and those companies with greater increases in negative feedback compared to other companies in the Investable Universe will have a lower average relative weighting in the Fund. If the Reverberate App is unable to draw sufficient users to express their views on a company, the Adviser will invest in the company at a level equal to its market-capitalization proportional to that of the Investable Universe. The Adviser considers approximately 1,000 user responses to be a sufficient number of responses to signal trading for the Fund and cause a holding to become underweight or overweight.

The Adviser employs guardrails, generally a maximum of 10% of the size of the market capitalization weight, to limit the size of active positions in the portfolio in order to manage downside risk. The active positions will also be scaled by user response variation and number of responses, and in practice will not reach the guardrail size and will generally be much smaller. The Adviser also employs thresholds, requiring statistically significant changes in sentiment before adjusting active weights, in order to limit turnover and ensure that overall changes in consumer sentiment are meaningful. If market sentiment on a company is extremely negative, the adviser may choose to remove the position from the portfolio entirely.