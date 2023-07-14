The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is managed by Retireful, LLC (the “Adviser”). The Adviser believes the Fund is ideal for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation but who prefer to minimize principal fluctuation. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical go-anywhere approach to invest in a wide variety of asset classes, which the Fund defines based on the market capitalization and/or industry classification. The Fund invests in individual equity securities without regard to market capitalization and ETFs that invest in equity securities of any market capitalization including convertible equity securities and fixed income ETFs.

The Fund’s portfolio may hold securities from issuers of any market capitalization, credit quality, maturity, or country. Fixed income securities may include securities with credit quality below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bond” credit quality). The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of similar credit quality. Foreign securities include issuers from emerging market countries. The Fund defines emerging market issuers as those found in countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Market index.

The Fund may invest in asset classes and investment styles such as:

● Blend - ETFs that include a mix of both value and growth stocks.

● Bonds - a fixed income instrument that represents a loan made by an investor to a borrower.

● Convertibles - bonds or preferred shares, that can be converted into common stock.

● Core - ETFs seeking stable growth in safer sectors of the economy.

● Growth - ETFs with capital appreciation as their primary goal, with little or no dividend payouts.

● High Yield Bonds (Junk Bonds).

● Income - ETFs that emphasize current income, either on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to capital gains or appreciation.

● Multi-Sector Bond - ETFs that seek income by diversifying their assets among several fixed-income sectors, usually U.S. government obligations, U.S. corporate bonds, foreign bonds, and high-yield U.S. debt securities.

● Cash.

The Adviser utilizes a proprietary technology that primarily analyzes the price of securities and ETFs and attempts to identify upward and downward trends. The price of a security is analyzed using multiple mathematical formulas. Each formula is combined to create a composite score for each potential investment and recommends when to buy and sell and how long to hold each security. The Adviser uses composite scores to create a portfolio, generally composed of approximately thirty ETFs. Between ETFs with similar ranks, those with lower expenses and higher liquidity are preferred by the Adviser. When an unexpected event occurs, the Adviser’s proprietary technology may signal a move of the entire portfolio to cash or ETFs that invest in money market funds.. The Fund may invest in up to 100% of its assets in ETFs of a particular asset class or investment style. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate. The Adviser delegates trading the Fund’s securities to Tuttle Capital Management, LLC.

Adaptive Core in the Fund’s name refers to the ability of the Adviser’s proprietary technology to adapt to market conditions. The Fund’s proprietary technology allows the Adviser to shift the Fund’s portfolio from a growth to conservative position based on current market conditions.