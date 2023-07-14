Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Alpha Dog ETF

RUFF | Active ETF

$20.53

$52.5 M

1.10%

$0.23

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$52.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.7
$16.88
$20.66

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Alpha Dog ETF

RUFF | Active ETF

$20.53

$52.5 M

1.10%

$0.23

0.94%

RUFF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alpha Dog ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 14, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Eduard Hamamjian

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities of large- to mid-capitalization U.S. companies. As of September 30, 2022, the Fund considers large- and mid-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization over $2 billion. The exact size of the companies included will change with market conditions and the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase a stock that it already owns due to changes in market conditions.

The Fund seeks to buy the leading securities of the best performing market sectors of the U.S. economy. The Adviser makes buy, hold and sell decisions with respect to Fund portfolio securities using an investment process based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis involves a bottom-up review using proprietary methods, which include measuring price to free cash flow on a rolling one-, three-, five- and ten-year basis to determine the value of a security relative to its own history, before the final weighted parameters are applied and critical timing elements are added to the Adviser’s buy/sell equation. The Adviser’s technical analysis monitors companies for increasing trading volumes, improving moving averages of various technical indicators, accumulations underway and improving technical buy signals. Companies that have the most discounted price as measured by their own historical price to free cash flow or a strong technical base are typically given greater weighting in the Fund. Companies exhibiting both these qualities will ideally be given the greatest weight. This discipline seeks to identify equity securities with strong fundamental indicators that may benefit from larger market and economic trends. The Adviser reviews U.S. stocks daily for updated trend reports, which identifies stocks in mid-term and long-term uptrends as determined by the Adviser’s proprietary trend indicators. The Adviser evaluates the Fund’s portfolio for stocks that experience trend changes and new opportunities to invest in stocks that are changing trends. The Adviser uses a rating system for directional trends in stocks: A is a stock in a strong bull market trend, B is a stock in the beginning of a bull trend, C is a stock in the inception of a bear market trend and D is a stock in a strong bear market trend. An A and B trend rating represents a stock in an uptrend and a C and D rating represents a stock that is in a downtrend.

The Fund seeks to reduce risk (beta) by using options, typically on a short-term basis, for hedging purposes. Based on the Adviser’s technical analysis, the Fund may sell a covered call option and/or, at times, purchase put option contracts on Fund holdings to hedge the Fund against short term market corrections; conversely, if the Adviser’s technical analysis indicates a potential market upswing, the Fund may purchase a call option on one or more Fund holdings. Selling covered call options on Fund holdings is expected to be the options strategy typically most commonly applied. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have economic leverage, which means the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures through its use of derivatives may significantly exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time. The Fund’s options holdings are typically expected to constitute less than 10% of its assets.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund will generally hold between twenty and fifty securities. Equity securities the Fund may purchase include common stocks, related depository receipts (i.e., American Depository Receipts or “ADRs,” European Depository Receipts or “EDRs,” and Global Depository Receipts or “GDRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund will emphasize investments in common stocks of large- to mid-capitalization companies but is not limited to any particular market capitalization and may at times invest in small-capitalization companies. In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the Adviser may invest in companies in any economic sector.

The Fund will generally sell securities when their value has dropped significantly below purchase price, when long-term price targets have been achieved, or as a hedge during short or mid-term market downturns.

RUFF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RUFF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -51.8% 22.1% 92.92%
1 Yr 13.3% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RUFF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RUFF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 98.86%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RUFF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

RUFF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RUFF Category Low Category High RUFF % Rank
Net Assets 52.5 M 177 K 1.21 T 85.06%
Number of Holdings 39 2 4154 71.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 21 M 1.74 K 270 B 82.37%
Weighting of Top 10 39.85% 1.8% 100.0% 18.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA CORP 6.19%
  2. META PLATFORMS INC 5.71%
  3. APPLE INC 5.49%
  4. MICROSOFT CORP 5.14%
  5. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 4.85%
  6. PEPSICO INC 4.81%
  7. MERCK CO INC 4.50%
  8. NETFLIX COM INC 4.02%
  9. MATERCARD INC CLASS A 3.98%
  10. ABBVIE INC 3.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RUFF % Rank
Stocks 		88.11% 0.00% 130.24% 0.55%
Cash 		0.80% -102.29% 100.00% 98.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 56.64%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 6.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 54.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 54.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RUFF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 82.21%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 10.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 21.64%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 98.32%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 97.20%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 6.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 1.68%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 15.13%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 91.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 83.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 51.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RUFF % Rank
US 		88.11% 0.00% 127.77% 0.48%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 89.21%

RUFF - Expenses

Operational Fees

RUFF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 2.95% 35.62%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 94.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

RUFF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RUFF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RUFF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

RUFF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RUFF Category Low Category High RUFF % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.10% 0.00% 19.15% 49.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RUFF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RUFF Category Low Category High RUFF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RUFF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RUFF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eduard Hamamjian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2021

0.63

0.6%

Eduard Hamamjian, is the portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Hamamjian is an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) with 28 years of experience researching and constructing portfolios for the benefit of investors. Mr. Hamamjian has been Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Managing Member and Chief Compliance Officer of Gea Sphere LLC since he founded the firm in October 2009. Prior to founding Gea Sphere, Mr. Hamamjian founded Global Equity Advisors LLC and was a member from October 2005 until October 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

