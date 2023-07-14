Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities of large- to mid-capitalization U.S. companies. As of September 30, 2022, the Fund considers large- and mid-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization over $2 billion. The exact size of the companies included will change with market conditions and the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase a stock that it already owns due to changes in market conditions.

The Fund seeks to buy the leading securities of the best performing market sectors of the U.S. economy. The Adviser makes buy, hold and sell decisions with respect to Fund portfolio securities using an investment process based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis involves a bottom-up review using proprietary methods, which include measuring price to free cash flow on a rolling one-, three-, five- and ten-year basis to determine the value of a security relative to its own history, before the final weighted parameters are applied and critical timing elements are added to the Adviser’s buy/sell equation. The Adviser’s technical analysis monitors companies for increasing trading volumes, improving moving averages of various technical indicators, accumulations underway and improving technical buy signals. Companies that have the most discounted price as measured by their own historical price to free cash flow or a strong technical base are typically given greater weighting in the Fund. Companies exhibiting both these qualities will ideally be given the greatest weight. This discipline seeks to identify equity securities with strong fundamental indicators that may benefit from larger market and economic trends. The Adviser reviews U.S. stocks daily for updated trend reports, which identifies stocks in mid-term and long-term uptrends as determined by the Adviser’s proprietary trend indicators. The Adviser evaluates the Fund’s portfolio for stocks that experience trend changes and new opportunities to invest in stocks that are changing trends. The Adviser uses a rating system for directional trends in stocks: A is a stock in a strong bull market trend, B is a stock in the beginning of a bull trend, C is a stock in the inception of a bear market trend and D is a stock in a strong bear market trend. An A and B trend rating represents a stock in an uptrend and a C and D rating represents a stock that is in a downtrend.

The Fund seeks to reduce risk (beta) by using options, typically on a short-term basis, for hedging purposes. Based on the Adviser’s technical analysis, the Fund may sell a covered call option and/or, at times, purchase put option contracts on Fund holdings to hedge the Fund against short term market corrections; conversely, if the Adviser’s technical analysis indicates a potential market upswing, the Fund may purchase a call option on one or more Fund holdings. Selling covered call options on Fund holdings is expected to be the options strategy typically most commonly applied. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have economic leverage, which means the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures through its use of derivatives may significantly exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time. The Fund’s options holdings are typically expected to constitute less than 10% of its assets.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund will generally hold between twenty and fifty securities. Equity securities the Fund may purchase include common stocks, related depository receipts (i.e., American Depository Receipts or “ADRs,” European Depository Receipts or “EDRs,” and Global Depository Receipts or “GDRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund will emphasize investments in common stocks of large- to mid-capitalization companies but is not limited to any particular market capitalization and may at times invest in small-capitalization companies. In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the Adviser may invest in companies in any economic sector.

The Fund will generally sell securities when their value has dropped significantly below purchase price, when long-term price targets have been achieved, or as a hedge during short or mid-term market downturns.