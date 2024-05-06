The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of bonds including corporate debt securities, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, foreign debt securities, municipal bonds, securities issued by U.S. government agencies, and U.S. government securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. For purposes of this policy, bonds include all fixed income securities, other than preferred stock, with a maturity at date of issue of greater than one year at the time of issuance. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk bond” securities). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated BB+ or below by at least two credit rating agencies. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in high yield debt securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign debt securities and up to 20% in emerging market debt securities. The Fund defines emerging markets as countries in the MSCI Emerging Market Index or that we consider to be emerging markets based on our evaluation of their level of economic development or the size and experience of their securities markets.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Adviser uses an intensive research process to weight the fixed income asset classes within the Fund and choose individual securities. In considering the duration of the Fund’s individual holdings and overall maturity of the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will consider the different stages of Federal Reserve policy using its proprietary forecasting model, and a variety of macroeconomic variables. The Adviser maintains targets with respect to the maturity and duration and can be either absolute or relative to a benchmark.

The Adviser will utilize a bottoms-up process to determine if an issuer’s securities are warranted to be held in the portfolio on an absolute basis and relative to a benchmark. The Adviser will consider a variety of factors when making that determination.

In addition to investing in bonds directly, the Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds (“CEFs”) (which may include ETFs and CEFs affiliated with the Fund) that principally invest in the same types of bonds that the Fund invests in if, in the Adviser’s discretion, the ETFs will provide a better investment opportunity or liquidity for the desired investment exposure. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in ETFs that invest in such bonds. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including listed or over-the-counter index futures, options and swaps, for hedging purposes to mitigate interest rate, credit, currency and volatility risks.

The Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents to offset leverage, credit, and interest rate exposure within the Fund’s bond holdings.

The Adviser may sell or reduce the Fund’s position in a holding for a variety of reasons when appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives and policies, or when the holding no longer meets the Adviser’s investment selection criteria. The Fund may also sell or reduce its positions when attempting to rebalance the distribution of Fund assets among asset classes in the interest of affecting the Fund’s relative risk levels and expected returns.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent portfolio transactions, resulting in a higher portfolio turnover rate.