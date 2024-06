The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index (the "Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is an equity benchmark which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market, as defined by FTSE Russell (the "Index Provider"). The Underlying Index uses market capitalization to weight the securities in the Russell 2000 Index while limiting concentration in any single security to help users meet the Regulated Investment Company (RIC) concentration requirements for U.S. registered funds. To limit over concentration in any single security, constituents are capped quarterly so that no more than 20% of the index's weight may be allocated to a single constituent and the sum of the weights of all constituents representing more than 4.5% of the index should not exceed 48% of the total index weight. The Underlying Index is reconstituted annually and enhanced quarterly with the addition of initial public offerings (IPOs). As of April 30, 2024, the Underlying Index had 1,937 constituents, with a minimum market capitalization of $13.6 million and a maximum market capitalization of $50.3 billion and was not concentrated in any particular sector.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index. "Representative sampling" is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes (if any), will be invested in component securities of the Underlying Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.