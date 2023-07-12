Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.0
$20.03
$20.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RSSB - Profile

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in large-capitalization global equity securities, global equity ETFs (or a combination of other ETFs that together provide global equity market exposure), and futures contracts that provide the Fund with exposure to the performance of the U.S. Treasury bond market. In addition, the Fund will hold U.S. Treasury bills and other high-quality securities as collateral for the futures contracts as well as to generate income. The Fund uses leverage to “stack” the total return of holdings in the Fund’s global equity strategy together with the potential returns of the Fund’s U.S. treasury futures contract strategy. Essentially, for each dollar invested in the Fund, it provides about 90 cents of exposure to the Fund’s global equity investments and about 60 cents of exposure to investments in the Fund’s U.S. Treasury futures strategy. So, the return of the Fund’s U.S. Treasury futures strategy is stacked on top of the returns of the Fund’s global equity strategy.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in (a) global equity securities and ETFs that, in the aggregate, provide exposure to the global equity markets, and (b) U.S. Treasury future contracts that provide the Fund with indirect exposure to the performance of the U.S. treasury bond market. The Fund’s “80%” policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Global Equity Exposure:

The Fund may invest in the equity securities of companies located throughout the world (e.g., in the United States, other developed markets (e.g., Europe), and emerging markets). Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its assets) in companies in multiple countries outside of the Unites States (i.e., non-U.S. companies). In determining whether a company is a U.S. or non-U.S. company, the Fund’s sub-adviser, Newfound Research, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) primarily considers the location of the principal trading market for the company’s common stock, and may also consider other metrics, such the location of the company’s corporate or operational headquarters or principal place of business.

The Sub-Adviser will seek to construct the Fund’s global equity portfolio to reflect the overall global equity markets on a market capitalization weighted basis. To do so, the Fund will invest in global equity ETFs, which are ETFs that invest primarily in the equity securities of companies located throughout the world, or other broad-based ETFs that provide exposure to the global equity market. For example, rather than hold a global equity ETF, the Fund may hold multiple ETFs that, together, provide similar exposure (e.g., a combination of U.S. equity ETFs, international equity ETFs, and emerging markets ETFs). The Fund’s investment in global equity ETFs (or a combination of ETFs providing global equity market exposure) will generally comprise between 80% and 90% of the Fund’s portfolio. In addition, the Fund may invest in foreign equity securities directly.

U.S. Treasury Futures Exposure:

To provide the Fund with exposure to performance of the U.S. Treasury bond market, the Fund will invest in U.S. Treasury future contracts, which are contracts for the purchase and sale of U.S. government notes or bonds for future delivery. The Fund will invest in futures contracts on U.S. Treasuries with maturities ranging from 2 to 30 years, with a target duration of 2 to 8 years. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s aggregate U.S. Treasury futures contracts position will represent a “notional exposure” (i.e., the total underlying amount of exposure created by a derivatives trade) of approximately 60% of the Fund’s net assets.

Note: Notional value is the total underlying amount of a derivatives trade. Leverage allows an investor (like the Fund) to use a small amount of money to theoretically control a much larger amount. So, notional value reflects the total value of a trade, not the cost (or market value) of taking the trade.

Futures contracts have a limited lifespan before they expire (e.g., quarterly). The Fund will frequently “roll-over” futures contracts - replace an expiring contract with a contract that expires further in the future. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio will be subject to a high portfolio turnover rate.

Collateral – U.S. Treasury Futures:

The Fund expects to invest approximately 0% to 10% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury bills, money market funds, cash and cash equivalents (e.g., high quality commercial paper and similar instruments that are rated investment grade or, if unrated, of comparable quality, as the Adviser or Sub-Adviser determines), that provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the Fund’s investments in futures contracts.

Read More

RSSB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

RSSB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

RSSB - Expenses

Operational Fees

Sales Fees

Trading Fees

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSSB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

Dividend Distribution Analysis

Net Income Ratio Analysis

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

Distributions History

RSSB - Fund Manager Analysis

