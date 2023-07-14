The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that will primarily invest in ETFs that represent a sector of the S&P 500 Index (“Sector ETFs”). The adviser delegates execution of the Fund’s strategy to the sub-adviser. The sub-adviser invests the Fund’s assets based on a proprietary sector selection model. The sub-adviser’s model recommends allocations for the Fund’s assets among Sectors ETFs that each focus on common stocks of companies included in an individual sectors of the S&P 500® Index, as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®). The sub-adviser defines a Sector ETF as an ETF that invests its holdings in companies that are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock® Index. The S&P 500 Index is composed of the following eleven sectors: Information Technology, Health Care, Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Energy, Utilities, Real Estate, and Materials. Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in all eleven sectors that comprise the S&P 500 Index.

The Fund’s assets are allocated among ETFs based on the sub-adviser’s proprietary sector selection model. The model incorporates macroeconomic, financial and market data to determine how to allocate the Fund’s asset among the individual sectors of the S&P 500 Index. The sub-adviser’s model determines whether each sector is “underweight”, “overweight” or “index weight” and allocates the Fund’s accordingly. The terms “overweight (greater allocation)”, “underweight (lesser allocation)”, and “index weight (equal allocation)” reflect the sub-adviser’s allocation of the Fund’s portfolio when compared to the S&P 500 Index. If the sub-adviser’s models determine that a sector is “overweight”, the sub-adviser will allocate a higher portion of the Fund’s portfolio to the sector when compared to the sector weighting in the S&P 500 Index. If the sub-adviser’s models determine that a sector is “underweight”, the sub-adviser will allocate a smaller portion of the Fund’s portfolio to the sector when compared to the current sector weighting in the S&P 500 Index. When the sub-adviser’s models determine that a sector is “index weight”, the sub-adviser will invest the Fund’s portfolio to approximately mirror the sectors weighing when compared to the S&P 500 Index. Sectors that are deemed “overweight” will each receive a higher allocation of the Fund’s assets that withheld from sectors that are deemed “underweight”. The sub-adviser determines whether a sector is underweight, overweight, or index weight based on daily weekly, and monthly evaluation as well as review of technical factors. The portfolio’s final sector allocation is subject to the sub-adviser’s risk and diversification constraints, which may limit the amount a sector may represent in the portfolio. The sub-adviser’s diversification constraints require the Fund to invest in at least five of the eleven sectors that comprise the S&P 500 Index at all times. The sub-adviser may not fully implement the results of the model if it believes the model does not take into account all relevant data, or that a different evaluation or weighting of the data is more appropriate. It is possible the Fund may not have exposure to all sectors at all times. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the sub-adviser will actively manage the Fund, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate. The sub-adviser may adjust holdings based on changes in the S&P 500 economic sector weightings.