Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.8%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$6.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
96.9%
Expense Ratio 2.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that will primarily invest in ETFs that represent a sector of the S&P 500 Index (“Sector ETFs”). The adviser delegates execution of the Fund’s strategy to the sub-adviser. The sub-adviser invests the Fund’s assets based on a proprietary sector selection model. The sub-adviser’s model recommends allocations for the Fund’s assets among Sectors ETFs that each focus on common stocks of companies included in an individual sectors of the S&P 500® Index, as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®). The sub-adviser defines a Sector ETF as an ETF that invests its holdings in companies that are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock® Index. The S&P 500 Index is composed of the following eleven sectors: Information Technology, Health Care, Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Energy, Utilities, Real Estate, and Materials. Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in all eleven sectors that comprise the S&P 500 Index.
The Fund’s assets are allocated among ETFs based on the sub-adviser’s proprietary sector selection model. The model incorporates macroeconomic, financial and market data to determine how to allocate the Fund’s asset among the individual sectors of the S&P 500 Index. The sub-adviser’s model determines whether each sector is “underweight”, “overweight” or “index weight” and allocates the Fund’s accordingly. The terms “overweight (greater allocation)”, “underweight (lesser allocation)”, and “index weight (equal allocation)” reflect the sub-adviser’s allocation of the Fund’s portfolio when compared to the S&P 500 Index. If the sub-adviser’s models determine that a sector is “overweight”, the sub-adviser will allocate a higher portion of the Fund’s portfolio to the sector when compared to the sector weighting in the S&P 500 Index. If the sub-adviser’s models determine that a sector is “underweight”, the sub-adviser will allocate a smaller portion of the Fund’s portfolio to the sector when compared to the current sector weighting in the S&P 500 Index. When the sub-adviser’s models determine that a sector is “index weight”, the sub-adviser will invest the Fund’s portfolio to approximately mirror the sectors weighing when compared to the S&P 500 Index. Sectors that are deemed “overweight” will each receive a higher allocation of the Fund’s assets that withheld from sectors that are deemed “underweight”. The sub-adviser determines whether a sector is underweight, overweight, or index weight based on daily weekly, and monthly evaluation as well as review of technical factors. The portfolio’s final sector allocation is subject to the sub-adviser’s risk and diversification constraints, which may limit the amount a sector may represent in the portfolio. The sub-adviser’s diversification constraints require the Fund to invest in at least five of the eleven sectors that comprise the S&P 500 Index at all times. The sub-adviser may not fully implement the results of the model if it believes the model does not take into account all relevant data, or that a different evaluation or weighting of the data is more appropriate. It is possible the Fund may not have exposure to all sectors at all times. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the sub-adviser will actively manage the Fund, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate. The sub-adviser may adjust holdings based on changes in the S&P 500 economic sector weightings.
|Period
|RSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|93.42%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|RSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|95.35%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|RSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSPY % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.7 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|97.27%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|2
|4154
|98.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.23 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|91.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.94%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|0.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSPY % Rank
|Cash
|0.47%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|83.96%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|14.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|56.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|57.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|54.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|54.84%
|RSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.57%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|25.85%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|94.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.94%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|RSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|68.68%
|RSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSPY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.22%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|44.80%
|RSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSPY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|53.69%
|RSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 14, 2023
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 23, 2021
0.77
0.8%
Scott Fullman is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Fullman has served as the Managing Director of the Sub-Adviser since 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
