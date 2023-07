The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is composed of all of the components of the S&P 500 ® Industrials Index (the “Parent Index”), an index that contains the common stocks of all companies included in the S&P 500 ® Index that are classified as members of the industrials sector, as defined according to the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). The industrials sector includes manufacturers and distributors of capital goods such as aerospace and defense, building products, electrical equipment and machinery, companies that offer construction and engineering services, providers of commercial and professional services including printing, environmental and facilities services, office services and supplies, security and alarm services, human resource and employment services, research and consulting services and providers of transportation services.

The Underlying Index is an equal-weighted version of the Parent Index. “Equal weighting” means that, unlike the Parent Index, which employs a

float-adjusted market capitalization weighted methodology, the Underlying Index assigns each component security the same weight.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 74 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $5.05 billion to $142.94 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.