The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is composed of all of the components of the S&P 500 ® Communication Services Index (the “Parent Index”), an index that contains the common stocks of all companies included in the S&P 500 ® Index that are classified as members of the communication services sector, as defined according to the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS ® ”), with a 22 company minimum count at each quarterly rebalance. The communication services sector includes companies that facilitate communication or offer related content and information through various mediums and is comprised of companies from the following industries: diversified telecommunications services; wireless telecommunication services; media; entertainment; and interactive media & services.

The Underlying Index is an equal-weighted version of the Parent Index. “Equal weighting” means that, unlike the Parent Index, which employs a

float-adjusted market capitalization weighted methodology, the Underlying Index assigns each component security the same weight.

In the event there are fewer than 22 companies eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index at a quarterly rebalance, the Underlying Index will be supplemented with the largest communication services companies in the S&P MidCap 400 ® Index based on float-adjusted market capitalization until the 22 company minimum is reached. Any supplementary companies that are added to the Underlying Index will remain in the Underlying Index until the next quarterly rebalance, at which point those companies will be reviewed.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 26 constituents that ranged in market capitalization from approximately $3.13 billion to $685.49 billion.

Although the Fund generally seeks to employ a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index (meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index), the Fund at times may employ a “sampling” methodology, which may include, after investing at least 90% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index, investing a portion of its assets in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds. Such investment companies may be affiliated with the Fund and will seek to invest in securities of companies in the communication services sector.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and, therefore, is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).