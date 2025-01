The RSMV Strategy ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily, under normal m arket conditions, in common stocks of U.S. growth companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but typically invests in securities of issuers with market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion. The Fund invests for the long-term, meaning the Fund may hold securities in its portfolio with market capitalizations that have increased or decreased in value from the time of purchase. The Fund’s direct investment in common stocks typically consists of a focused portfolio of between 20 and 50 companies across varying sectors, although from time to time the Fund may hold fewer or more stocks depending on the Adviser’s assessment of available investment opportunities, and may focus its investments on companies in the same economic sector.

The Fund may also invest in other ETFs that invest in U.S. growth companies as well as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also hold cash, cash equivalents and fixed income securities, either directly or through other investment companies, during periods of high market volatility. These securities consist primarily of investment grade debt securities, including U.S. Government securities ( e.g. , Treasury bills, notes, bonds and other debt obligations issued by the Treasury or U.S. government-sponsored enterprises), and high-quality corporate bonds. The Adviser may determine that it is appropriate to invest a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets in such instruments in response to certain circumstances, such as periods of market turmoil. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest without limitation in such instruments.

The Adviser determines specific investments for the Fund by using a top-down approach to examine the current macro-economic environment, trends between sectors, and overall market conditions using a variety of quantitative measures (such as value, momentum, size, quality, and volatility) to determine attractive asset allocations among sectors, industries, asset classes or individual securities, with a focus on identifying those that demonstrate the most attractive “momentum.” In general, momentum is the tendency of an investment category or security to exhibit persistence in its relative performance, with an emphasis on those categories or securities that have had better recent performance compared to peers. Determinations as to momentum are typically measured based on price movement and adjusted for measured volatility (increase or decrease in price over time), generally disfavoring investment categories or securities with too much volatility (and consequently higher risk) over time.