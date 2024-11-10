Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF

ETF
RSMC
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.3366 +25.34 +0%
primary theme
N/A
RSMC (ETF)

Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.3366 +25.34 +0%
primary theme
N/A
RSMC (ETF)

Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.3366 +25.34 +0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 10/11/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF

RSMC | ETF

$25.34

-

-

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$25.34
$25.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 10/11/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF

RSMC | ETF

$25.34

-

-

0.55%

RSMC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 11, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange trade fund (“ETF”). The Fund invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in global equity securities. The securities held by the Fund may be denominated in both U.S. dollars as well as the local currency. The Fund expects that U.S. companies will make up 55% to 75% of its portfolio, while non-U.S. companies will comprise 25% to 45%. The Fund classifies companies as either U.S. or non-U.S. based on MSCI's country classification methodology.

The Fund may invest in securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers of any size, but generally focuses on larger, more established companies with market capitalizations over $4 billion. The Fund will invest primarily in securities of companies domiciled in developed markets, but may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of companies domiciled in emerging and frontier markets. Frontier markets are those emerging market countries that have the smallest, least mature economies and least developed capital markets. A country or market’s classification as a developed market, emerging market or frontier market is based on MSCI designations, or if a country or market does not have an MSCI designation, on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of whether the country or market’s characteristics are most similar to countries or markets MSCI has designated as developed markets or frontier markets. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund will invest in various equity securities including common stocks, and depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”).

The Sub-Adviser selects investments for the Fund based on an evaluation of a company’s financial condition. The Sub-Adviser applies “bottom-up” security analysis that includes fundamental, sector-based research in seeking to identify businesses that have high or improving returns on capital, barriers to competition, and/or compelling valuations. The Sub-Adviser is not constrained by a particular investment style and can pursue any equity security it perceives to be undervalued, whether it be based on valuation metrics or growth potential. The Fund will not target any specific industry, region or sector. The Sub-Adviser may sell the Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in opportunities perceived as more promising.

Read More

RSMC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

RSMC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSMC Category Low Category High RSMC % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSMC % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RSMC - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RSMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RSMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RSMC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSMC Category Low Category High RSMC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSMC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSMC Category Low Category High RSMC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSMC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RSMC - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×