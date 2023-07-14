Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$35.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
76.7%
Expense Ratio 1.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in exchange traded funds that primarily invest in equity securities of domestic, foreign or emerging market issuers of any market capitalization (“Underlying Equity ETFs”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any amounts of borrowings) in Underlying Equity ETFs. In investing in Underlying Equity ETFs, the Fund seeks investment exposure to one or more of the following equity sub-strategies: (1) U.S Large Capitalization, (2) U.S. Small Capitalization, (3) Emerging Markets, or (4) Non-U.S. Developed Markets securities (each a “sub-strategy and collectively, the “sub-strategies”).
|●
|U.S. Large Capitalization. The Fund considers a large capitalization securities to be those companies with market capitalizations of $10 billion or more.
|●
|U.S. Small Capitalization. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those at time of purchase with market capitalizations below $3 billion or in the range of those market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase.
|●
|Emerging Markets. The Fund considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The adviser determines that an investment is tied economically to an emerging market if such investment satisfies one or more of the following conditions: (1) the issuer’s primary trading market is in an emerging market; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of its assets in emerging markets; (3) the investment is included in an index representative of emerging markets; and (4) the investment is exposed to the economic risks and returns of emerging markets.
|●
|Non U.S. Developed Markets. The Fund defines a developed ex-US ETF as one that is comprised of large-, mid- and small-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada.
In managing the Fund’s assets, the adviser utilizes the sub-adviser’s quantitative investment system. The sub-adviser’s proprietary system uses multiple data sets, including price, market volatility, and changes in U.S. credit markets and algorithms to determine how to allocate the Fund’s portfolio amongst the sub-strategies. When the sub-adviser’s quantitative investment system indicates a positive return for the strategy, the Fund will invest up to 133% of the Fund’s portfolio in the Underlying Equity ETFs and equity index futures contracts that represent the sub-strategies. When the sub-adviser’s quantitative investment system indicates a negative return, the adviser will use equity index futures contracts to provide short investment exposure to the applicable sub-strategy. There may be instances when the sub-adviser’s quantitative investment system indicates a negative return for all four sub-strategies, which will result in the Fund’s assets being primarily invested in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund will use futures to increase the Fund’s combined long and short exposure. The use of futures creates leverage, which can magnify the Fund’s potential for gain or loss and, therefore, may amplify the effects of market volatility on the Fund’s net asset value.
|Period
|RSEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RSEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|RSEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RSEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RSEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSEE % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.4 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|9
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.6 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.68%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSEE % Rank
|Cash
|23.32%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|6.27%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-0.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSEE % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|-0.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSEE % Rank
|US
|6.27%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RSEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.99%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RSEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RSEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RSEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RSEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSEE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.27%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RSEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|RSEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSEE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RSEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Neil Azous, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, has been the Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Rareview Capital since 2016, when Mr. Azous founded thecompany. From 2013 to the present day, Neil has worked at Rareview Macro LLC as its Founder and Managing Member. Prior to founding Rareview, Neil was a Managing Director at Navigate Advisors from 2009 to 2013. First at Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette from 2001 to 2004, and then at UBS Investment Bank from 2004 to 2009, Neil’s responsibilities included trading derivatives, hedging solutions, asset allocation, and fundamental securities analysis. Neil began his career at Goldman Sachs in 1998, working in fixed income. Neil completed graduate level coursework for an MS in Real Estate at New York University and received his BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington, where he is a member of the University of Washington Bothell Board of Advisors and was the recipient of the Bothell Business School 2013 Distinguished Undergraduate Alumnus Award. He is active in various charity and community organizations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
