Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Rareview Systematic Equity ETF

RSEE | Active ETF

$27.30

$35.4 M

0.27%

$0.07

1.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$35.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.4
$23.49
$27.40

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RSEE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rareview Systematic Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Neil Azous

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in exchange traded funds that primarily invest in equity securities of domestic, foreign or emerging market issuers of any market capitalization (“Underlying Equity ETFs”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any amounts of borrowings) in Underlying Equity ETFs. In investing in Underlying Equity ETFs, the Fund seeks investment exposure to one or more of the following equity sub-strategies: (1) U.S Large Capitalization, (2) U.S. Small Capitalization, (3) Emerging Markets, or (4) Non-U.S. Developed Markets securities (each a “sub-strategy and collectively, the “sub-strategies”).

U.S. Large Capitalization. The Fund considers a large capitalization securities to be those companies with market capitalizations of $10 billion or more.
U.S. Small Capitalization. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those at time of purchase with market capitalizations below $3 billion or in the range of those market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase.
Emerging Markets. The Fund considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The adviser determines that an investment is tied economically to an emerging market if such investment satisfies one or more of the following conditions: (1) the issuer’s primary trading market is in an emerging market; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of its assets in emerging markets; (3) the investment is included in an index representative of emerging markets; and (4) the investment is exposed to the economic risks and returns of emerging markets.
Non U.S. Developed Markets. The Fund defines a developed ex-US ETF as one that is comprised of large-, mid- and small-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the adviser utilizes the sub-adviser’s quantitative investment system. The sub-adviser’s proprietary system uses multiple data sets, including price, market volatility, and changes in U.S. credit markets and algorithms to determine how to allocate the Fund’s portfolio amongst the sub-strategies. When the sub-adviser’s quantitative investment system indicates a positive return for the strategy, the Fund will invest up to 133% of the Fund’s portfolio in the Underlying Equity ETFs and equity index futures contracts that represent the sub-strategies. When the sub-adviser’s quantitative investment system indicates a negative return, the adviser will use equity index futures contracts to provide short investment exposure to the applicable sub-strategy. There may be instances when the sub-adviser’s quantitative investment system indicates a negative return for all four sub-strategies, which will result in the Fund’s assets being primarily invested in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund will use futures to increase the Fund’s combined long and short exposure. The use of futures creates leverage, which can magnify the Fund’s potential for gain or loss and, therefore, may amplify the effects of market volatility on the Fund’s net asset value.

RSEE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 16.3% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

RSEE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSEE Category Low Category High RSEE % Rank
Net Assets 35.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 9 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 30.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 76.68% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD S P 500 ETF 29.30%
  2. VANGUARD FTSE DEVELOPED ETF 17.18%
  3. VANGUARD SMALL CAP ETF 12.30%
  4. VANGUARD FTSE EMERGING MARKE 10.20%
  5. S P500 EMINI FUT JUN23 1.55%
  6. MSCI EAFE JUN23 0.63%
  7. E MINI RUSS 2000 JUN23 0.51%
  8. MINI MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUTURE JUN23 0.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSEE % Rank
Cash 		23.32% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		6.27% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.39% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSEE % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.39% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSEE % Rank
US 		6.27% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RSEE - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RSEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RSEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RSEE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSEE Category Low Category High RSEE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.27% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSEE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSEE Category Low Category High RSEE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSEE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

RSEE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Azous

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2022

0.36

0.4%

Neil Azous, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, has been the Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Rareview Capital since 2016, when Mr. Azous founded thecompany. From 2013 to the present day, Neil has worked at Rareview Macro LLC as its Founder and Managing Member. Prior to founding Rareview, Neil was a Managing Director at Navigate Advisors from 2009 to 2013. First at Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette from 2001 to 2004, and then at UBS Investment Bank from 2004 to 2009, Neil’s responsibilities included trading derivatives, hedging solutions, asset allocation, and fundamental securities analysis. Neil began his career at Goldman Sachs in 1998, working in fixed income. Neil completed graduate level coursework for an MS in Real Estate at New York University and received his BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington, where he is a member of the University of Washington Bothell Board of Advisors and was the recipient of the Bothell Business School 2013 Distinguished Undergraduate Alumnus Award. He is active in various charity and community organizations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

