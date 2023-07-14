The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in two complimentary investment strategies, a bond strategy and a Managed Futures strategy. The Fund uses leverage to “stack” the total return of holdings in the Fund’s bond strategy together with the potential returns of the Fund’s Managed Futures strategy. Essentially, one dollar invested in the Fund provides about one dollar of exposure to the Fund’s bond investments and close to another dollar of exposure to investments in the Fund’s Managed Futures strategy (the amount is slightly less than a dollar due to the cost of financing). So, the return of the Fund’s Managed Futures strategy is stacked on top of the returns of the Fund’s bond strategy.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in (a) the bond strategy (as described below) and (b) the managed futures strategy (as described below). The Fund’s “80%” policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change. For the Fund’s bond strategy, the Fund will invest in U.S. Treasury securities, bond ETFs, and/or futures contracts on U.S. Treasury securities.

For the Fund’s Managed Futures strategy, the Fund will invest among four major asset classes (commodities, currencies, equities, and fixed income) and generally, the Fund will gain exposure to these four asset classes by investing in futures contracts including, but not limited to, commodity futures; currency futures; equity index futures; bond futures; and interest rate futures (collectively, the “Instruments”). The Fund may either invest directly in the Instruments or indirectly by investing in the Subsidiary (as described below) that invests in the Instruments.

The Fund will target a 100% notional exposure (i.e., the total underlying amount of exposure created by a derivatives trade) to the investments under each of its bond strategy and its Managed Futures strategy (i.e., the Fund will have an aggregate target notional exposure of 200% of the Fund’s net assets).

Further, the Fund (and the Subsidiary) will hold U.S. Treasury bills and cash equivalents as collateral for the futures contracts as well as to generate income.

Bond Strategy:

The Fund seeks to capture the total return of the broad U.S. fixed income market with the objective of long-term capital appreciation. To do so, the Fund will invest in U.S. Treasury securities, broad-based bond ETFs, or U.S. Treasury futures contracts.

For the Fund’s direct investments in U.S. Treasury securities, the Fund will invest Treasury bills, notes, and bonds across the yield curve and the holdings will have a target duration of two to eight years.

The Fund may also invest in broad-based aggregate bond ETFs, which are ETFs that are designed to provide broad exposure to U.S. corporate and government bonds. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Newfound Research LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), will favor low-cost bond ETFs that provide exposure to the overall U.S. bond market, and which are highly liquid.

Further, the Fund may implement its bond strategy by investing in U.S. Treasury futures, which are contracts for the purchase and sale of U.S. government notes or bonds for future delivery. The Fund will invest in futures contracts on U.S. Treasuries with maturities ranging from 2 to 30 years, with a target duration of 2 to 8 years.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s aggregate notional exposure to the bond strategy (whether held via U.S. Treasury securities, bond ETFs, or futures contracts) will represent approximately 100% of the Fund’s net assets.

Note: Notional value is the total underlying amount of a derivatives trade. Leverage allows an investor (like the Fund) to use a small amount of money to gain exposure to a larger (and potentially, a much larger) amount. So, notional value reflects the total value of a trade, not the cost (or market value) of taking the trade.

Managed Futures Strategy:

The Fund will invest, using a Managed Futures- strategy, among four major asset classes (commodities, currencies, equities, and fixed income). As noted above, the Fund will invest in various types of futures contracts, such as commodity futures; currency futures; equity index futures; bond futures; and interest rate futures (collectively, the “Instruments”).

The Fund may either invest directly in the Instruments or indirectly by investing in the Subsidiary (as described below) that invests in the Instruments. There are no geographic limits on the market exposure of the Fund’s assets. This flexibility allows ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) (the “Futures Trading Advisor”) to look for investments or gain exposure to asset classes and markets around the world, including emerging markets, that it believes will enhance the Fund’s ability to meet its objective.

The Futures Trading Advisor uses a proprietary, systematic and quantitative process which seeks to benefit from price trends in commodity, currency, equity, volatility, credit and fixed income Instruments. As part of this process, the Fund will take either a long or short position in a given Instrument. The size and type (long or short) of the position taken will relate to various factors, including the Futures Trading Advisor’s systematic assessment of a trend and its likelihood of continuing as well as the Futures Trading Advisor’s estimate of the Instrument’s risk. The owner of a long position in a derivative instrument will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. The owner of a short position in a derivative instrument will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument. The Futures Trading Advisor generally expects that the Fund will have exposure in long and short positions across all four major asset classes (commodities, currencies, fixed income and equities), but at any one time the Fund may emphasize one or two of the asset classes or a limited number of exposures within an asset class.

Futures contracts have a limited lifespan before they expire (e.g., quarterly). The Fund will frequently “roll-over” futures contracts - replace an expiring contract with a contract that expires further in the future. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio will be subject to a high portfolio turnover rate.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s aggregate notional exposure to the Managed Futures strategy will be approximately 100% of the Fund’s net assets.

Cayman Subsidiary:

The Fund intends to gain exposure to futures contracts either directly or indirectly by investing through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) that is advised by the Adviser (as defined below) and the Futures Trading Advisor. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary, tested at the end of each fiscal quarter.

The Subsidiary will generally invest in futures contracts that do not generate “qualifying income” under the source of income test required to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in futures contracts; however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), requirements that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. In addition, the Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions and will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary will not seek to qualify as a RIC under the Code. The Fund is the sole investor in the Subsidiary and does not expect the shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors. Except as otherwise noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investments include the Fund’s indirect investments through the Subsidiary.

The financial statements of the Subsidiary will be consolidated with the Fund’s financial statements in the Fund’s Annual and Semi-Annual Reports.

Collateral – Managed Futures

The Fund (and the Subsidiary, as applicable) expects to invest approximately 40% to 100% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury bills, money market funds, cash and cash equivalents (e.g., high quality commercial paper and similar instruments that are rated investment grade or, if unrated, of comparable quality, as the Adviser or Sub-Adviser determines), that provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the Fund’s or the Subsidiary’s investments in futures contracts.

Non-Diversified

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.