Guide to Dividend.com ››
Not sure where to start? Browse our guide to find the best dividend stocks.
Industry Dividends
Sector Dividends
Payout Changes
ETFs, Funds, Prefs, ADRs
Dividend Growers
Model Portfolios
Customized to investor preferences for risk tolerance and income vs returns mix.
Best Monthly Dividend Stocks ››
Schedule monthly income from dividend stocks with a monthly payment frequency.
Best Sector Dividend Stocks
Diversify across sectors or allocate more towards a bullish sector thesis.
Best Dividend Capture Stocks ››
Quickest stock price recoveries post dividend payment. This trading strategy invovles purchasing a stock just before the ex-dividend date in order to collect the dividend and then selling after the stock price has recovered.
Yields over 4% ››
Stocks, ETFs, Funds yielding over 4%.
Best High Dividend Stocks ››
Model portfolio targeting 7-9% dividend yield.
MLPs ››
Master Limited Partnerships.
BDCs ››
Business Development Companies.
REITs ››
Real Estate Investment Trusts
Ex-Dividend Dates ››
You must be a shareholder on or before the next ex-dividend date to receive the upcoming dividend.
Declaration Dates ››
Track recent dividend declarations and get ready for upcoming payouts.
Monthly dividends ››
Monthly payments from quarterly dividends ››
Our picks from the +200 dividend stocks paying a monthly dividend.
Premium Dividend Research ››
Build conviction from in-depth coverage of the best dividend stocks.
Dividend Financial Education ››
Learn more about dividend stocks, including information about important dividend dates, the advantages of dividend stocks, dividend yield, and much more in our financial education center.
Dividend News ››
Stay up to date with timely dividend news.
Manage Your Money
Helpful articles on different dividend investing options and how to best save, invest, and spend your hard-earned money.