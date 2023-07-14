The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in equity securities represented in, or instruments related or linked to, the S&P 500 Price Index (“S&P 500 Index”). The Fund may invest in various types of U.S. broad equity market linked derivatives including, but not limited to, long and short positions in futures, options, swaps, combinations of long and short FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”) and standardized call and put options contracts on the S&P 500 Index (or other U.S. Large Cap equity market indices) or directly in equity securities of companies listed on, or indirectly in open-end investment companies tracking, the S&P 500 Index (or other U.S. Large Cap equity market indices).

The Fund’s Adviser determines the amount of the Fund’s portfolio to be invested directly in a basket of equity securities that is correlated to the overall performance of the S&P 500 Index and in equity market index derivatives based on its assessment of their relative valuations. Generally the Fund will purchase equity market index derivatives when the Adviser believes equity index derivatives are fairly valued or undervalued relative to the applicable index, and purchase equity securities when it deems equity index derivatives are overvalued relative to equity securities.

The Fund also structures its investments with a view towards hedging the Fund’s portfolio in an effort to mitigate against losses incurred during market declines. The cost of such hedging limits the amount of upside market participation the Fund’s portfolio is able to achieve.

The Fund may invest in a combination of moderately “out of the money” FLEX Options and standard option put contracts (“put options”). An “out of the money” option is one that has no intrinsic value, only extrinsic value; and an option is “out of the money” if its strike price is lower than the market price of the underlying reference asset. FLEX Options are customized equity or index option contracts that trade on an exchange, but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like exercise prices, styles and expiration dates. A put option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any depreciation in the value of the reference index below a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option. The put options allow the Adviser to put some or all of the notional value of the Fund’s assets to another party, at a pre-specified price which limits the Fund’s exposure to declines in the S&P 500 Index or other U.S. Large Cap equity market indices. In addition, the Fund may sell put options on the S&P 500 Index or another U.S. Large Cap equity market index with strike prices closer to or equal to the S&P 500 Index value with a view towards generating option premium income to the Fund.

The Fund may also purchase both FLEX Options and standard call options on the S&P 500 Index and may purchase FLEX Options and standard call options on other U.S Large Cap market indices. A call option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any appreciation in the value of the reference index over a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option. The amount of call options that the Fund purchases depends on many market factors including but not limited to the volatility of the broad stock market and the S&P 500 Index or other U.S. Large Cap equity index and the interest rate environment which determines how much income can be earned on the Fund’s collateral portfolio.

The Fund expects that, under normal circumstances, less than 10% of the Fund’s equity securities and derivatives investments will be invested in securities, options or other derivatives tied to a U.S. Large Cap equity index other than the S&P 500 Index, however, in limited circumstances, the amount of such assets invested in securities, options or other derivatives tied to a U.S. Large Cap equity index other than S&P 500 Index could temporarily increase to as much as 20%.

The Fund uses derivatives in addition to or in place of S&P 500 Index stocks to attempt to equal or exceed the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The value of S&P 500 Index derivatives should closely track changes in the value of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund typically will seek to gain long exposure to the S&P 500 Index in an amount, under normal circumstances, approximately equal to the Fund’s net assets. However, index derivatives may be purchased with a fraction of the assets that would be needed to purchase the equity securities directly. The Fund’s remaining assets that are not invested in derivatives or directly in equity securities, commonly referred to as the “collateral” of Fund, support the derivatives exposures described above. This collateral is actively managed and primarily invested in liquid short-to-intermediate term debt securities and instruments (rated B3/B- or better at purchase), including U.S. Treasury and Government Agency securities, commercial paper, corporate bonds, Agency and Non-Agency MBS, and structured debt such as collateralized loan obligations. The portion of the Fund’s portfolio invested in such fixed income and debt instruments will be over and above any required margin collateral on the Fund’s derivative investments. If sufficient fixed income and debt instruments are not available for investment, the Fund expects to invest the collateral in exchange traded funds until such instruments become available to the Fund for investment.

The Adviser also may elect to use a portion of Fund assets over and above the net amount required for derivatives margin requirements and any net proceeds from the purchase and sale of derivatives, to purchase additional stock market exposure through various instruments that are linked to or consist directly of stocks in the U.S. Large Cap equity market indices, if in its estimation the potential for additional upside return capture is worth the risk, or to manage the timing of portfolio income from collateral versus establishing the desired upside Index capture ratio (i.e., the percentage of additional market exposure that the Adviser elects to purchase).

General Information on the FLEX Options

In general, an options contract is an agreement between a buyer and seller that gives the purchaser of the option the right, but not the obligation, to buy (in the case of a call option) or sell (in the case of a put option) a particular asset at a specified future date at an agreed upon price (commonly known as the “strike price”). The options utilized by the Fund are cash-settled, meaning that they give the purchaser of the option the right to receive an amount of cash upon exercise of the option. Receipt of this cash amount will depend upon the closing level of the S&P 500 Index upon which the option is based being greater than (in the case of a call) or less than (in the case of put) the exercise price of the option.

The Fund will invest in both purchased and written put and call FLEX Options that reference the S&P 500 Index or another U.S. Large Cap equity market index. FLEX Options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”). The OCC guarantees performance by each of the counterparties to the FLEX Options, becoming the “buyer for every seller and the seller for every buyer,” protecting clearing members and options traders from counterparty risk. The OCC may make adjustments to FLEX Options for certain significant events, as more fully described in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information (the “SAI”). Although guaranteed for settlement by the OCC, FLEX Options are still subject to counterparty risk with the OCC and subject to the risk that the OCC may fail to perform the settlement of the FLEX Options due to bankruptcy or other adverse reasons. The Fund bears the risk that the OCC will be unable or unwilling to perform its obligations under the FLEX Options contracts.

The FLEX Options that the Fund will hold that reference the S&P 500 Index and other U.S. Large Cap equity market indices will give the Fund the right to receive or the obligation to deliver the difference between the cash value of the S&P 500 Price Index and other U.S. Large Cap equity market indices and the strike price of the option on the option expiration date. Depending on whether the option is a put or a call option and whether the Fund purchases or sells the option will determine the amount to deliver or receive. The FLEX Options held by the Fund are European style options, which are exercisable at the strike price only on the FLEX Option expiration date. FLEX Options may be less liquid than more traditional exchange-traded options.

The Fund intends to structure the FLEX Options so that any amount owed by the Fund on the written FLEX Options will be covered by payouts at expiration from the purchased FLEX Options. Such FLEX Options generally will be fully covered and no additional collateral will be necessary during the life of the Fund. However, under certain circumstances, the Fund may respond to market movement by purchasing FLEX Options that are not fully covered, and in those instances, additional collateral will be necessary. The Fund receives premiums in exchange for the written FLEX Options and pays premiums in exchange for the purchased FLEX Options. The OCC and securities exchanges on which the FLEX Options are listed do not charge ongoing fees to writers or purchasers of the FLEX Options during their life for continuing to hold the option contracts but may charge transaction fees.

The S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index is a large-cap, market-weighted, U.S. equities index that tracks the price (excluding dividends) of the leading companies that reflect the industries of the U.S. economy and is often considered a proxy for the stock market in general. As of April 28, 2023, the S&P 500 Index was comprised of 503 constituent securities, representing 500 companies, with a market capitalization range of between $652 million and $2.685 trillion, and a mean market cap of $72.863 billion (source: S&P Down Jones Indices).