The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing across a variety of asset classes, including exposure to global equity securities, U.S. Treasury securities, and commodities. The Fund’s investment adviser seeks to invest the Fund’s assets to achieve exposures similar to those of the Advanced Research Risk Parity Index (the “RPAR Index”), a rules-based index created by Advanced Research Investment Solutions, LLC (“ARIS”).

The RPAR Index

The RPAR Index allocates its exposure to the four asset classes described below using a “risk-parity” approach that seeks to achieve an equal balance between the risk associated with each asset class based on the long-term historic volatility exhibited by each asset class. This means that lower risk asset classes (such as U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”)) will generally have higher notional allocations than higher risk asset classes (such as global equities). The RPAR Index seeks long-term risk exposure and long-term target allocations across asset classes as follows:

Long-Term Target Risk Allocation Long-Term Target Asset Allocation Asset Class Sub-Class 25% 35% TIPS Long-Term TIPS (15+ years) 25% 25% Global Equities U.S. Equities Non-U.S. Developed Markets Equities Emerging Markets Equities 25% 25% Commodities Commodity Producer Equities Gold 25% 15%* U.S. Treasuries U.S. Treasury Bills U.S. Treasury Futures

* This figure represents the RPAR Index’s allocation to U.S. Treasury bills which serve as collateral for the RPAR Index’s allocation to U.S. Treasury futures. Total notional exposure to the U.S. Treasuries asset class will exceed 15% due to the RPAR Index’s allocation to 10-year U.S. Treasury note futures and Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures.

The RPAR Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

In seeking to obtain exposures comparable to those of the RPAR Index, the Fund may invest in a combination of (i) U.S. Treasury securities (including TIPS), (ii) U.S. Treasury futures contracts, (iii) ETFs that track a broad-based index of equity securities for one or more asset classes (or sub-classes), (iv) individual equity securities or depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), representing an interest in foreign equity securities, and (v) other exchange-listed vehicles issuing equity securities (“ETVs”) (including ETFs, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and exchange-listed trusts).

Asset Classes

TIPS are marketable securities whose principal is adjusted based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”). With inflation (an increase in the CPI), the principal increases, and with deflation (a decrease in the CPI), the principal decreases. The relationship between TIPS and the CPI affects both the principal amount paid when a TIPS instrument matures and the amount of interest that a TIPS instrument pays semi-annually. When a TIPS instrument matures, the principal paid is the greater of the CPI-adjusted principal or the original principal. TIPS pay interest at a fixed rate. However, because the fixed rate is applied to the CPI-adjusted principal, interest payments can vary in amount from one period to the next. If inflation occurs, the interest payment increases. In the event of deflation, the interest payment decreases. The Fund may purchase TIPS of any maturity.

The Fund will invest directly in U.S. Treasury securities or directly or indirectly in futures contracts to gain long exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds.

The ETFs in which the Fund invests will typically be index-based ETFs that track a broad-based index that principally invests in equity securities of one or more asset classes set forth above (e.g., U.S. equities, non-U.S. developed market equities, emerging market equities, or gold as described below). Such ETFs will typically have net assets of at least $100 million and have aggregate volume over the last 90 days of at least 100,000 shares traded. The Fund may invest in ETFs to obtain exposure to the equity securities of commodity producers including in the energy (including clean energy), industrial metals, agriculture and water sectors.

An ETV allows the Fund to indirectly obtain exposure to an underlying asset class such as futures contracts and commodities without directly trading futures or taking physical delivery of the underlying commodity. For example, the Fund may obtain exposure to gold by investing in an ETV that owns gold, rather than the Fund directly holding gold.

In addition to achieving exposure to the global equities asset class indirectly through ETFs, the Fund may also invest directly in equity securities. The equity securities that may comprise the Fund’s equity positions include, but are not limited to, U.S.-listed common and preferred stock of domestic and foreign companies, including those in developed and emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), ADRs and GDRs. Such securities may be issued by small-, mid-, or large-capitalization companies. ADRs trade on U.S. stock exchanges and GDRs trade on stock exchanges outside the U.S. Both ADRs and GDRs represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser will typically buy or sell investments to reflect the quarterly rebalance of the RPAR Index, rather than based on an individual determination of which investments are most attractive at a given time.