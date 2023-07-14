The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing a systematic risk management and rules-based strategy to direct its exposure to either (i) U.S. equity securities or (ii) long-duration U.S. Treasury securities depending on the short-term relative price movements of gold as compared to lumber, as described below.

The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets primarily in one or more ETFs (sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying ETFs”), or the underlying holdings of such Underlying ETFs, by following the risk-on/risk-off signals from the ATAC Risk-On/Risk-Off Index (the “RORO Index”), which is owned and maintained by the Adviser. At the end of each week, the RORO Index observes the short-term relative price movements of gold as compared to lumber. When the price of lumber has outperformed the price of gold (“Risk-On”), the RORO Index will have 130% exposure through one or more Underlying ETFs (or their underlying holdings) that principally invest in a mix of U.S. small-cap and large-cap stocks. When the price of gold has outperformed the price of lumber (“Risk-Off”), the RORO Index will have 100% exposure through one or more Underlying ETFs (or their underlying holdings) that principally invest in long-duration (e.g., 20 years) U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund’s selection and individual allocation of Underlying ETFs as a percentage of the Fund’s assets attempts to replicate the RORO Index’s risk-on and risk-off baskets, as applicable. In addition, the Fund may purchase a security not currently in the RORO Index, including U.S. Treasury securities or U.S. small-cap stocks and U.S. large-cap growth stocks that replicate the Underlying ETFs, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund to do so (e.g., because such purchase would result in cost savings or a potential tax benefit).

Risk-On Exposure. When the RORO Index is in a Risk-On exposure, the Fund will invest in a mix of ETFs, including leveraged ETFs, to seek to obtain 130% exposure to broad-based U.S. small-cap stocks and U.S. large-cap growth stocks. Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests are meant to replicate the RORO Index’s equivalent risk-on positioning of equity securities when the RORO Index is in Risk-On mode, half of which is made up of U.S. small-cap stocks and half of which is made up of U.S. large-cap growth stocks.

To obtain exposure in excess of 100%, the Fund expects to invest in U.S. equity leveraged ETFs, which seek to provide investment results that match a multiple of the performance of an underlying index (e.g., up to three times the performance) for a single day and typically rely on derivative instruments to seek to obtain their investment objectives. Investing in U.S. equity leveraged ETFs allows for the gross multiplier to track that of the RORO Index when Risk-On without the explicit use of a credit line to magnify returns. The use of leverage may magnify the effect of any decrease or increase in the value of these Underlying ETFs.

Risk-Off Exposure. When the RORO Index is in a Risk-Off exposure, the Fund seeks to invest in one or more ETFs that principally invest in long-duration U.S. Treasury securities.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in (i) securities that are traded principally in the United States, (ii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, or (iii) ETFs that invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of their net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the foregoing securities. Such policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon approval by the Board and 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

Because the RORO Index may change from Risk-On to Risk-Off exposure as frequently as each week, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading and have a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.