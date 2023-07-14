Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
25.2%
1 yr return
20.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$10.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
149.9%
Expense Ratio 1.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing a systematic risk management and rules-based strategy to direct its exposure to either (i) U.S. equity securities or (ii) long-duration U.S. Treasury securities depending on the short-term relative price movements of gold as compared to lumber, as described below.
The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets primarily in one or more ETFs (sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying ETFs”), or the underlying holdings of such Underlying ETFs, by following the risk-on/risk-off signals from the ATAC Risk-On/Risk-Off Index (the “RORO Index”), which is owned and maintained by the Adviser. At the end of each week, the RORO Index observes the short-term relative price movements of gold as compared to lumber. When the price of lumber has outperformed the price of gold (“Risk-On”), the RORO Index will have 130% exposure through one or more Underlying ETFs (or their underlying holdings) that principally invest in a mix of U.S. small-cap and large-cap stocks. When the price of gold has outperformed the price of lumber (“Risk-Off”), the RORO Index will have 100% exposure through one or more Underlying ETFs (or their underlying holdings) that principally invest in long-duration (e.g., 20 years) U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund’s selection and individual allocation of Underlying ETFs as a percentage of the Fund’s assets attempts to replicate the RORO Index’s risk-on and risk-off baskets, as applicable. In addition, the Fund may purchase a security not currently in the RORO Index, including U.S. Treasury securities or U.S. small-cap stocks and U.S. large-cap growth stocks that replicate the Underlying ETFs, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund to do so (e.g., because such purchase would result in cost savings or a potential tax benefit).
Risk-On Exposure. When the RORO Index is in a Risk-On exposure, the Fund will invest in a mix of ETFs, including leveraged ETFs, to seek to obtain 130% exposure to broad-based U.S. small-cap stocks and U.S. large-cap growth stocks. Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests are meant to replicate the RORO Index’s equivalent risk-on positioning of equity securities when the RORO Index is in Risk-On mode, half of which is made up of U.S. small-cap stocks and half of which is made up of U.S. large-cap growth stocks.
To obtain exposure in excess of 100%, the Fund expects to invest in U.S. equity leveraged ETFs, which seek to provide investment results that match a multiple of the performance of an underlying index (e.g., up to three times the performance) for a single day and typically rely on derivative instruments to seek to obtain their investment objectives. Investing in U.S. equity leveraged ETFs allows for the gross multiplier to track that of the RORO Index when Risk-On without the explicit use of a credit line to magnify returns. The use of leverage may magnify the effect of any decrease or increase in the value of these Underlying ETFs.
Risk-Off Exposure. When the RORO Index is in a Risk-Off exposure, the Fund seeks to invest in one or more ETFs that principally invest in long-duration U.S. Treasury securities.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in (i) securities that are traded principally in the United States, (ii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, or (iii) ETFs that invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of their net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the foregoing securities. Such policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon approval by the Board and 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
Because the RORO Index may change from Risk-On to Risk-Off exposure as frequently as each week, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading and have a high portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
|Period
|RORO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.2%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|95.81%
|1 Yr
|20.0%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|95.98%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RORO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.4%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|4.21%
|2021
|4.5%
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|1.93%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|0.21%
|Period
|RORO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|99.30%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|96.02%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RORO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.4%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|4.21%
|2021
|4.5%
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|5.80%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|0.82%
|RORO
|Category Low
|Category High
|RORO % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.5 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.04%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|2
|3509
|99.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.1 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|92.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|149.87%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|0.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RORO % Rank
|Stocks
|99.06%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|100.00%
|Cash
|50.81%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|46.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|61.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|62.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|59.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|0.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RORO % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|17.27%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|57.85%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|6.19%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|41.13%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|42.49%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|44.60%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|19.71%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|62.75%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|59.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|63.90%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|22.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RORO % Rank
|US
|99.06%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|100.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|94.17%
|RORO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.42%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|27.84%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|RORO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RORO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RORO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|RORO
|Category Low
|Category High
|RORO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.60%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|0.46%
|RORO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|RORO
|Category Low
|Category High
|RORO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|11.51%
|RORO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.633
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Michael A. Gayed, CFA Mr. Gayed joined the Toroso Investments, LLC in 2020 as a portfolio manager. Prior to 2020, Mr. Gayed was an employee of the Pension Partners, LLC and served as its Chief Investment Strategist and a portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. As Chief Investment Strategist, Mr. Gayed helped to structure portfolios to best take advantage of various strategies designed to maximize the amount of time and capital spent in potentially outperforming investments. Prior to his role as Chief Investment Strategist and portfolio manager of the Fund, from 2009 to 2010, Mr. Gayed served as a portfolio manager at the Predecessor Adviser for a large international investment group, trading long/short investment ideas in an effort to capture excess returns. Mr. Gayed also served as a portfolio strategist and business development consultant for the Predecessor Adviser during 2009. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Gayed was a Portfolio Strategist at AmeriCap Advisers, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm which managed equity portfolios for large institutional clients. As a member of the investment committee at AmeriCap Advisers, LLC, Mr. Gayed performed detailed analysis on various stocks and worked closely with the principals of the firm to structure client portfolios. In 2007, he launched a long/short hedge fund, using various trading strategies focused on taking advantage of stock market anomalies. Mr. Gayed earned his B.S. in Finance and Management from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...