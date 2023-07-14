Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

25.2%

1 yr return

20.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$10.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

149.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
$12.40
$17.40

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RORO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ATAC US Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 27, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Gayed

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing a systematic risk management and rules-based strategy to direct its exposure to either (i) U.S. equity securities or (ii) long-duration U.S. Treasury securities depending on the short-term relative price movements of gold as compared to lumber, as described below.

The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets primarily in one or more ETFs (sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying ETFs”), or the underlying holdings of such Underlying ETFs, by following the risk-on/risk-off signals from the ATAC Risk-On/Risk-Off Index (the “RORO Index”), which is owned and maintained by the Adviser. At the end of each week, the RORO Index observes the short-term relative price movements of gold as compared to lumber. When the price of lumber has outperformed the price of gold (“Risk-On”), the RORO Index will have 130% exposure through one or more Underlying ETFs (or their underlying holdings) that principally invest in a mix of U.S. small-cap and large-cap stocks. When the price of gold has outperformed the price of lumber (“Risk-Off”), the RORO Index will have 100% exposure through one or more Underlying ETFs (or their underlying holdings) that principally invest in long-duration (e.g., 20 years) U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund’s selection and individual allocation of Underlying ETFs as a percentage of the Fund’s assets attempts to replicate the RORO Index’s risk-on and risk-off baskets, as applicable. In addition, the Fund may purchase a security not currently in the RORO Index, including U.S. Treasury securities or U.S. small-cap stocks and U.S. large-cap growth stocks that replicate the Underlying ETFs, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund to do so (e.g., because such purchase would result in cost savings or a potential tax benefit).

Risk-On Exposure. When the RORO Index is in a Risk-On exposure, the Fund will invest in a mix of ETFs, including leveraged ETFs, to seek to obtain 130% exposure to broad-based U.S. small-cap stocks and U.S. large-cap growth stocks. Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests are meant to replicate the RORO Index’s equivalent risk-on positioning of equity securities when the RORO Index is in Risk-On mode, half of which is made up of U.S. small-cap stocks and half of which is made up of U.S. large-cap growth stocks.

To obtain exposure in excess of 100%, the Fund expects to invest in U.S. equity leveraged ETFs, which seek to provide investment results that match a multiple of the performance of an underlying index (e.g., up to three times the performance) for a single day and typically rely on derivative instruments to seek to obtain their investment objectives. Investing in U.S. equity leveraged ETFs allows for the gross multiplier to track that of the RORO Index when Risk-On without the explicit use of a credit line to magnify returns. The use of leverage may magnify the effect of any decrease or increase in the value of these Underlying ETFs.

Risk-Off Exposure. When the RORO Index is in a Risk-Off exposure, the Fund seeks to invest in one or more ETFs that principally invest in long-duration U.S. Treasury securities.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in (i) securities that are traded principally in the United States, (ii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, or (iii) ETFs that invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of their net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the foregoing securities. Such policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon approval by the Board and 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

Because the RORO Index may change from Risk-On to Risk-Off exposure as frequently as each week, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading and have a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. 

Read More

RORO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RORO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.2% -44.2% 26.6% 95.81%
1 Yr 20.0% -98.5% 150.0% 95.98%
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RORO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.4% -98.8% 81.6% 4.21%
2021 4.5% -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% 1.93%
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% 0.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RORO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 99.30%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 96.02%
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RORO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.4% -98.8% 81.6% 4.21%
2021 4.5% -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% 5.80%
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% 0.82%

RORO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RORO Category Low Category High RORO % Rank
Net Assets 10.5 M 189 K 222 B 96.04%
Number of Holdings 4 2 3509 99.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.1 M -1.37 M 104 B 92.33%
Weighting of Top 10 149.87% 9.4% 100.0% 0.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF 64.74%
  2. PIMCO ETF TR 25YR+ ZERO U S 35.19%
  3. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 7.23%
  4. First American Government Obligations Fund 0.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RORO % Rank
Stocks 		99.06% 0.00% 107.71% 100.00%
Cash 		50.81% -10.83% 87.35% 46.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 61.40%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 62.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 59.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 0.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RORO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 17.27%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 57.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 6.19%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 41.13%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 42.49%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 44.60%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 19.71%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 62.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 59.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 63.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 22.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RORO % Rank
US 		99.06% 0.00% 105.43% 100.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 94.17%

RORO - Expenses

Operational Fees

RORO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.01% 7.09% 27.84%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 99.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 14.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

RORO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RORO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RORO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

RORO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RORO Category Low Category High RORO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.60% 0.00% 19.33% 0.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RORO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RORO Category Low Category High RORO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 11.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RORO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RORO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Gayed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Michael A. Gayed, CFA Mr. Gayed joined the Toroso Investments, LLC in 2020 as a portfolio manager. Prior to 2020, Mr. Gayed was an employee of the Pension Partners, LLC and served as its Chief Investment Strategist and a portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. As Chief Investment Strategist, Mr. Gayed helped to structure portfolios to best take advantage of various strategies designed to maximize the amount of time and capital spent in potentially outperforming investments. Prior to his role as Chief Investment Strategist and portfolio manager of the Fund, from 2009 to 2010, Mr. Gayed served as a portfolio manager at the Predecessor Adviser for a large international investment group, trading long/short investment ideas in an effort to capture excess returns. Mr. Gayed also served as a portfolio strategist and business development consultant for the Predecessor Adviser during 2009. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Gayed was a Portfolio Strategist at AmeriCap Advisers, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm which managed equity portfolios for large institutional clients. As a member of the investment committee at AmeriCap Advisers, LLC, Mr. Gayed performed detailed analysis on various stocks and worked closely with the principals of the firm to structure client portfolios. In 2007, he launched a long/short hedge fund, using various trading strategies focused on taking advantage of stock market anomalies. Mr. Gayed earned his B.S. in Finance and Management from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

