Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

ETF
ROKT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.6319 -0.65 -1.47%
primary theme
Industrials Sector Equity
ROKT (ETF)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.6319 -0.65 -1.47%
primary theme
Industrials Sector Equity
ROKT (ETF)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.6319 -0.65 -1.47%
primary theme
Industrials Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

ROKT | ETF

$43.63

$17.9 M

0.48%

$0.21

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

24.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$17.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.3
$33.24
$44.39

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

ROKT | ETF

$43.63

$17.9 M

0.48%

$0.21

0.45%

ROKT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Oct 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Kensho Final Frontiers Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is comprised of U.S.-listed equity securities (including depositary receipts) of companies domiciled across developed and emerging markets worldwide which are included in the Final Frontiers sector as determined by a classification standard produced by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index is designed to capture companies whose products and services are driving innovation behind the exploration of deep space and deep sea. In particular, the Index comprises the components of the S&P Kensho Space Index and the deep sea exploration components of the S&P Kensho Drones Index (the “Underlying Indexes”) as of the Index's semi-annual selection date, on the first Friday in June and December, subject to the following liquidity thresholds for each component: (i) must be issued by a company with a minimum float market capitalization of at least $100 million and (ii) must have a minimum three-month average daily traded value of at least $1 million. The S&P Kensho Space Index seeks to track companies that produce products and services that enable space travel and exploration, or are a necessary component of the supply chain for such products and services. The S&P Kensho Drones Index seeks to track companies that produce products and services related to the remotely-operated or unmanned aerial, underwater and surface-level drones market, or are a necessary component of the supply chain for such products and services. 
To determine the constituents of the Underlying Indexes, the Index Provider's classification standard utilizes an automated scan of companies' most recent regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 40-F, or S-1 filing and prospectus, as applicable, to identify specific search terms and phrases that describe a company as producing products and services related to the particular segment targeted by the Underlying Index. The resulting list of eligible securities for each Underlying Index is then filtered by eliminating companies that do not include in their regulatory filings a reference to a product or service that (i) is related to a search term or phrase and (ii) is used in a manner that is within the scope of the Underlying Index's objective. Each Underlying Index then screens the remaining securities to remove securities that are not listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, or CBOE exchanges (or an affiliate of one of those exchanges) or do not meet certain minimum liquidity thresholds. The Index Provider's Index Committee then reviews each remaining eligible constituent to verify the rules of the automated scan were implemented correctly. 
Underlying Index constituents are then categorized as either “Core” or “Non-Core.” A company is categorized as Core if its products and services related to the Underlying Index's objective are identified in its regulatory filings as principal components of the company's strategy. Products and services are deemed to be principal components of a company's strategy if the company's regulatory filing disclosures regarding such products and services are determined to be sufficiently prominent according to a proprietary algorithm of the Index Provider which calculates prominence based on the frequency and position of such disclosures within regulatory filings. All other companies are categorized as Non-Core, including companies whose products and services are identified as forming a necessary component of the supply chain of the segment targeted by the Underlying Index. An Index constituent categorized as Core by at least one of the Underlying Indexes will be categorized as Core for purposes of the Index. At the time of each rebalance, to tilt the Index's exposure toward Core Index Constituents, the Core Index Constituents are systematically overweighted relative to the Non-Core Index Constituents. Each Core Index Constituent and Non-Core Index Constituent is then equally weighted within the group of Core Index Constituents and Non-Core Index Constituents, respectively, subject to liquidity and diversification adjustments. 
The Index is rebalanced semi-annually on the third Friday of June and December. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 35 securities. 
The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider establishes and maintains rules which are used to determine the composition of the Index and relative weightings of the securities in the Index. 
Read More

ROKT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROKT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -14.4% 36.3% 81.58%
1 Yr 24.5% -7.9% 42.1% 36.84%
3 Yr 13.9%* 1.4% 30.0% 42.11%
5 Yr 0.0%* -3.0% 14.7% 81.08%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 13.6% 97.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROKT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.8% -42.9% 23.1% 10.81%
2021 2.3% -4.9% 15.6% 78.38%
2020 2.6% -4.7% 19.6% 81.08%
2019 9.0% -16.5% 9.0% 2.86%
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROKT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.1% -22.6% 31.7% 50.00%
1 Yr -7.7% -22.9% 29.4% 60.53%
3 Yr 8.4%* -2.2% 31.8% 60.53%
5 Yr N/A* -3.0% 13.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.2% 16.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROKT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.8% -42.9% 23.1% 10.81%
2021 2.3% -4.9% 15.6% 78.38%
2020 2.6% -4.7% 19.6% 81.08%
2019 9.0% -16.6% 9.0% 2.86%
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.3% N/A

ROKT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ROKT Category Low Category High ROKT % Rank
Net Assets 17.9 M 10.1 M 14.5 B 86.84%
Number of Holdings 35 24 375 86.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.16 M 2.57 M 5.66 B 86.84%
Weighting of Top 10 42.78% 14.2% 74.8% 57.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Maxar Technologies Inc 6.35%
  2. Iridium Communications Inc 4.44%
  3. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 4.38%
  4. Boeing Co/The 4.26%
  5. Hexcel Corp 4.18%
  6. Teledyne Technologies Inc 3.85%
  7. HEICO Corp 3.78%
  8. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc 3.67%
  9. Rocket Lab USA Inc 3.63%
  10. Raytheon Technologies Corp 3.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ROKT % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 96.71% 100.00% 26.32%
Cash 		0.11% 0.00% 4.05% 78.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 81.58%
Other 		0.00% -3.61% 0.04% 73.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 81.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 81.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROKT % Rank
Industrials 		64.58% 9.02% 99.28% 73.68%
Technology 		26.59% 0.00% 38.28% 7.89%
Communication Services 		3.60% 0.00% 35.43% 7.89%
Energy 		3.26% 0.00% 3.53% 7.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.97% 0.00% 60.78% 47.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.67% 86.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 84.21%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 7.75% 86.84%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.45% 84.21%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 86.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 16.73% 92.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROKT % Rank
US 		98.22% 31.25% 99.96% 42.11%
Non US 		1.66% 0.00% 68.66% 60.53%

ROKT - Expenses

Operational Fees

ROKT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.08% 2.36% 71.05%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.03% 0.85% 34.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ROKT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ROKT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ROKT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 2.00% 205.00% 50.00%

ROKT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ROKT Category Low Category High ROKT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.48% 0.00% 2.26% 50.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ROKT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ROKT Category Low Category High ROKT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% -1.16% 1.35% 10.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ROKT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ROKT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 19, 2018

3.62

3.6%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Kala O’Donnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 19, 2018

3.62

3.6%

Kala O'Donnell is a Vice President at SSGA and is a senior portfolio manager in the firm's Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. She is responsible for managing both domestic and international equity index portfolios, including a variety of separate accounts, commingled funds, ETFs and alternative beta strategies. Additionally, Ms. O'Donnell has been involved in various research and process improvement projects, and has served as a hedging specialist within the Group. Prior to joining SSGA, Ms. O'Donnell worked in State Street Corporation's Mutual Funds division in the US, as well as in Canada and Germany. She has been in the investment management field since she joined SSGA in 1995. Ms. O'Donnell holds a BS degree in Accounting from Lehigh University and an MBA degree in International Business from Bentley College. She is member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Kathleen Morgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 19, 2018

3.62

3.6%

Kathleen Morgan, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Ms. Morgan is responsible for the management of various equity index funds that are benchmarked to both domestic and international strategies. Prior to joining SSGA, she worked in Equity Product Management at Wellington Management, conducting independent risk oversight and developing investment product marketing strategy. Prior experience also includes index equity portfolio management at BlackRock. Ms. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wellesley College and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.42 24.18 8.82 3.5

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×