Trending ETFs
Name

As of 08/02/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

ROE | ETF

$24.93

-

-

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$24.93
$25.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ROE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stock principally traded in the U.S. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that exhibit robust quality characteristics across sectors, with attractive valuations and dividend paying potential, as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Astoria Portfolio Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund is not managed to mirror a particular securities index or securities benchmark. Rather, the Sub-Adviser uses a quantitative and systematic approach to select securities for the Fund.

The Sub-Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio by evaluating all of the securities in an investment universe comprised of publicly traded U.S. listed stocks of large- and mid-capitalization companies (defined by the Sub-Adviser to be companies with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion) that are considered to be sufficiently liquid by the Sub-Adviser. Proprietary quantitative screens developed by the Sub-Adviser are used to rank such stocks according to their quality, valuation, dividend potential and growth metrics relative to the median of their sector. The Sub-Adviser uses a variety of metrics in its discretion to evaluate each stock for each of these factors, including but not limited to return on equity, return on investment capital, price-to-earnings ratio, dividend yield, projected growth estimates, and earnings momentum. The metrics used evaluate each factor vary by sector based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of which metric(s) have historically provided the best measure of that factor. A weighted average rank across each factor is then calculated and the top 50 to 100 ranked stocks are selected for the Fund. The number of stocks selected will vary based on the Sub-Adviser’s decision to overweight or underweight sectors in accordance with its assessment of the markets at the time of screening and to maintain diversification in the Fund’s portfolio.

All stocks in the portfolio are continually monitored and the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative screens are applied to rebalance the portfolio intermittently in the discretion of the Sub-Adviser. The Fund will sell or reduce positions according to changes in the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary rankings. The screens may be reapplied more frequently if there are material changes to earnings, valuations, or economic trends (i.e., an accelerating economy) believed by the Sub-Adviser to likely have an impact on the Fund’s portfolio. While it is anticipated that the Fund will invest across a range of industries, certain sectors may be overweighted relative to its benchmark because the Sub-Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector in its discretion based on its assessment of the markets.

ROE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

ROE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ROE Category Low Category High ROE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ROE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ROE - Expenses

Operational Fees

ROE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ROE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ROE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ROE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ROE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ROE Category Low Category High ROE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ROE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ROE Category Low Category High ROE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ROE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ROE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

