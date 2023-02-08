The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stock principally traded in the U.S. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that exhibit robust quality characteristics across sectors, with attractive valuations and dividend paying potential, as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Astoria Portfolio Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund is not managed to mirror a particular securities index or securities benchmark. Rather, the Sub-Adviser uses a quantitative and systematic approach to select securities for the Fund.

The Sub-Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio by evaluating all of the securities in an investment universe comprised of publicly traded U.S. listed stocks of large- and mid-capitalization companies (defined by the Sub-Adviser to be companies with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion) that are considered to be sufficiently liquid by the Sub-Adviser. Proprietary quantitative screens developed by the Sub-Adviser are used to rank such stocks according to their quality, valuation, dividend potential and growth metrics relative to the median of their sector. The Sub-Adviser uses a variety of metrics in its discretion to evaluate each stock for each of these factors, including but not limited to return on equity, return on investment capital, price-to-earnings ratio, dividend yield, projected growth estimates, and earnings momentum. The metrics used evaluate each factor vary by sector based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of which metric(s) have historically provided the best measure of that factor. A weighted average rank across each factor is then calculated and the top 50 to 100 ranked stocks are selected for the Fund. The number of stocks selected will vary based on the Sub-Adviser’s decision to overweight or underweight sectors in accordance with its assessment of the markets at the time of screening and to maintain diversification in the Fund’s portfolio.

All stocks in the portfolio are continually monitored and the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative screens are applied to rebalance the portfolio intermittently in the discretion of the Sub-Adviser. The Fund will sell or reduce positions according to changes in the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary rankings. The screens may be reapplied more frequently if there are material changes to earnings, valuations, or economic trends (i.e., an accelerating economy) believed by the Sub-Adviser to likely have an impact on the Fund’s portfolio. While it is anticipated that the Fund will invest across a range of industries, certain sectors may be overweighted relative to its benchmark because the Sub-Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector in its discretion based on its assessment of the markets.