The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will invest its assets in U.S.-listed equity securities of companies that, in the assessment of the Sub-Adviser (ROC Investments, LLC), are led by high-character Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

CEOs are highest-ranking executives in a company, whose responsibilities include making major corporate decisions, managing the overall operations and resources of a company, and acting as the main point of communication between the board of directors and company operations. CEOs are often the public face of their companies. The primary responsibility of a CEO is to maximize the company’s shareholder wealth. CEOs are also responsible for successfully navigating the interests of many groups, including shareholders, customers, employees, and different corporate divisions. Due to the significance of CEO responsibilities, the Sub-Adviser believes that CEO character can positively affect their company’s return on assets and workforce engagement while reducing overall business risk.

The Sub-Adviser relies on the following multi-step process:

Integrity Scoring

The Sub-Adviser begins by analyzing an initial universe of companies that includes approximately the largest 1,000 U.S. companies (as measured by market capitalization). The Sub-Adviser assigns each company a score based on each CEO’s perceived integrity (the “Integrity Score”). The Sub-Adviser derives Integrity Scores by assessing shareholder letters and management discussion and analysis sections from public shareholder reports (“Disclosure Materials”). The Sub-Adviser analyzes the Disclosure Materials using proprietary algorithms, which assess, among other factors, syntax, word counts, and grammar patterns. The Sub-Adviser then aggregates the analysis to identify Disclosure Materials with higher levels of transparency based on the analysis above. The Sub-Adviser believes greater levels of transparency in shareholder communications is generally commensurate with higher CEO character and integrity. The Sub-Adviser then ranks the companies based on the proprietary analysis to identify the companies with the greatest potential for high CEO character. In general, the highest scoring 150-250 names will be selected during this process.

The proprietary algorithms assess each company using a disciplined, standardized approach, and are not adjusted based on any company specific factors (e.g., CEO tenure or business complexity). Companies are included for further consideration only if the analysis of Disclosure Materials has statistically significant results (i.e., the results are not explainable by chance alone) results.

Supplemental Assessments

The Sub-Adviser then conducts supplemental assessments. Behavioral assessments are performed when relevant information is available to the Sub-adviser. Controversy assessments are conducted on all potential companies. In addition, Controversy assessments are made on an ongoing basis.

● Behavioral Assessment

For a small subset of companies (approximately ten percent), the Sub-Adviser then refines CEO Integrity Scores based on behavioral assessments. That is, the Sub-Adviser seeks to conduct direct, behavioral interviews (described below) with a CEO’s close professional colleagues, third-party analysts, and other personnel that the Sub-Adviser believes possess a vantage point to evaluate a particular CEO’s character. Behavioral interviews are designed to evaluate how the CEO responded in specific situations, which is then used to extrapolate how the CEO may perform in the future.

The Sub-Adviser may also evaluate third-party sources that provide similar information (e.g., biographies written about the CEO, interview transcripts, company surveys, media appearances, etc.). In addition, the Sub-Adviser may evaluate other data sources that include broader, senior leadership team data. However, the Sub-Adviser provides more weight to data that is related specifically to a particular CEO and when data is available, includes a weighted value for the senior leadership as a whole.

Due to the logistical hurdles required to obtain the data contemplated by this Step, the Sub-Adviser may continue to utilize existing behavioral assessment data for several years. However, the Sub-Adviser typically provides less weight to old assessments.

● Controversy Assessment

On an ongoing basis, the Sub-Adviser monitors CEOs within the initial universe to assess each company’s then-current controversies, if any, especially as they relate to a CEO’s character. For example, if a CEO has been credibly accused of fraudulent activity, that CEO would be deemed “high risk,” and that CEO’s Integrity Score would be lowered significantly. Candidate companies led by CEOs assessed as high risk would be excluded from consideration for addition to the Fund’s portfolio. If Fund’s portfolio includes a company whose CEO thereafter is assessed as high risk, that company’s security will generally be sold. However, if the Fund retains the holding, the Sub-Adviser will subject that holding to elevated monitoring and possibly seek direct engagement with the company.

Composite Character Scoring

The Sub-Adviser uses a complex statistical analysis methodology to weight each CEO’s Integrity Scoring and Supplemental Assessment score. Using that statistical methodology, each CEO from the initial universe is assigned a Composite Character Score. Thereafter, the Sub-Adviser analyzes the Composite Character Score holistically, reviewing available inputs, the recency of available data, the trends of the data (e.g., is a CEO’s score improving or declining?), and other factors that the Sub-Adviser deems appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may modify a CEO’s Composite Character Score based on the foregoing process. The top 75 to 150 companies, as measured by CEOs with the highest Composite Character Scores, are then included in the Fund’s portfolio.

Fund Portfolio Construction

As noted above, the top 75 to 150 companies with CEOs that have the highest Composite Character Scores are included in the Fund’s portfolio. Generally, on a quarterly basis, the Sub-Adviser will reallocate the weightings of the Fund’s portfolio holdings based on their general corporate attributes (e.g., market capitalization, sector (like health care, consumer discretionary)) so that the composition of the Fund’s overall portfolio is roughly consistent with that of a Sub-Adviser-selected traditional, broad-based U.S. securities index. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio holdings will likely have significant weightings in several economic sectors, including information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, finance, and communication. As of January 31, 2023, the Fund had significant exposure to the following sectors, information technology (26.1%), healthcare (14.4%), consumer discretionary (11.3%) and finance (11.1%).

On an annual basis, the Sub-Adviser will conduct a complete reevaluation of the Fund’s portfolio using the multi-step process described above. In addition, the Sub-Adviser may recommend that the Fund sell a particular position when (i) a CEO of company held by the Fund announces that they will exit their company, (ii) a particular CEO’s behavior results in a high risk assessment, or (iii) a quarterly reallocation removes a company to maintain the Fund’s broader weighting composition profile (as described in the paragraph above).

Because high-character CEOs tend to remain high-character and tend to stay at a single company for substantial periods, the Fund’s portfolio turnover level is expected to be modest to low.

Character science is a nascent area of research. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser expects to continue to refine its proprietary methods over time.