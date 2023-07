The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests primarily in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies that primarily own or operate assets used in the development, generation, production, transmission, storage and sale of alternative and renewable energy such as solar power, wind power, biofuels, hydropower, nuclear or geothermal power (collectively, “Renewable Energy Infrastructure Companies”). The Renewable Energy Infrastructure Companies in which the Fund may invest may range from small- to large-capitalization companies. The Fund also may invest in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) of Renewable Energy Infrastructure Companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in Renewable Energy Infrastructure Companies.

Eagle Global Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, selects investments for the Fund’s portfolio from a universe of Renewable Energy Infrastructure Companies by utilizing a fundamentally-driven investment process which includes the analysis of global macro-economic and geo-political factors, fundamental company analysis, internal valuation methods, and the projected rate of return from the investment given its expected level of risk.

The Sub-Adviser may sell a security when it no longer meets the criteria for inclusion in the Fund’s investment universe, when the security has not met or exceeded its projected rate of return or when a more attractive investment becomes available.

The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or smaller number of issuers than diversified funds. The Fund will concentrate ( i.e. , hold more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of companies in the Utilities Industry Group within the Utilities Sector, as classified by the Global Industry Classification Standard.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to invest at least 40% of its assets in the securities of issuers that are tied economically to a number of countries throughout the world.