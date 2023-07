The green energy sub-theme includes companies involved in generating power through environmentally friendly sources that can replace or supplement traditional fossil-fuel sources and that may reduce the global carbon footprint, including power derived principally from bio fuels (such as ethanol), wind, solar, hydro and geothermal sources. Green energy is also referred to as renewable or low carbon energy because its sources are naturally replenished and it produces less carbon emissions than fossil-fuel. Investments may be made in companies that produce biogas, biomass or similar energy sources from household or other wastes.

The green transportation sub-theme includes companies focusing on the sustainable use of energy resources by creating environmentally friendly travel solutions and modifying the conventional transportation system to an eco-friendly one. Investments may be made in companies that are involved in the manufacture of ecofriendly transport solutions or in the provision of support for the implementation of a green transport system, including hybrid/electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging stations, lithium-ion batteries, and compressed natural gas (“CNG”)/liquefied natural gas (“LNG” ) gas stations.

The green fuel sub-theme includes companies involved in the production and distribution of clean fuels such as biodiesel fuel, hydrogen fuel, fuel cell, ethanol fuel, LNG, and CNG. Investments may be made in companies utilizing the various technologies that support the production, use and storage of these power sources.

The green infrastructure and equipment sub-theme includes companies involved in the transmission, distribution, and provision of infrastructure for the transmission and distribution of electricity generated using clean energy sources, including smart grid operators, manufacturers of smart meters, turbines, solar panels and other equipment required for the successful deployment and maintenance of clean energy.

The pollution control sub-theme includes companies seeking to reduce the negative effects of any kind of pollution, such as waste-water treatment, manufacture of pollution control equipment like emission control systems for automobiles, sedimentation tanks for sewer systems, and any other product or service that reduces pollution or the harmful effects of pollution on air, water, or soil.

The waste management sub-theme includes companies that are involved in the safe disposal, recycling or treatment of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes such as industrial effluents and radioactive wastes.

The green construction sub-theme includes companies that are engaged in the development, management and maintenance of green buildings or engaged in the construction of systems that help to efficiently use energy and other natural resources with the aim of reducing the degradation of the environment. These systems can be dams, green streets and alleys, green roofs, permeable pavements, rainwater harvesting, man-made wetlands and sustainable drainage.

Green infrastructure companies may include small- and medium-capitalization companies, including micro-capitalization companies. As of September 30, 2022, the Index included 48 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $74.36 million and $831.15 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $62.121 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to track the Index.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of September 30, 2022, the industrials, utilities, energy, information technology and consumer discretionary sectors represented a significant portion of the Index.

