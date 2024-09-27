The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income exempt from federal income tax and seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in municipal bonds.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance and under current tax law, exempt from federal income tax (“Municipal Bonds”). Municipal Bonds generally are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

The Fund expects to typically invest at least 50% of its total assets in Municipal Bonds that have an investment rating of BBB+/Baa1 or lower (which includes high yield or “junk” bonds) by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by Rockefeller Asset Management (“RAM”) to be of comparable quality at time of purchase. If ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, RAM will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may also invest, without limitation, in higher rated securities.

The Fund may invest without limitation in “private activity” bonds whose interest is a tax-preference item for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). For shareholders subject to the AMT, distributions derived from “private activity” bonds must be included in their AMT calculations, and as such, a portion of the Fund’s distribution may be subject to federal income tax.

The Fund invests in securities across various maturity ranges and can hold both short-term and long-term securities. However, the Fund expects to generally focus on longer-term securities to seek higher yields.

The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate bonds, commonly referred to as “Inverse Floaters.”

The Inverse Floaters in which the Fund may invest are a type of tender option bond issued by a trust. Effectively, the Fund will deposit municipal securities into a Tender-Option Bond Trust (“TOB Trust”) administered by an unaffiliated third party. The TOB Trust then issues two types of securities, one a short-term floating rate security with a fixed principal amount that is typically sold to third parties, such as money market funds. The proceeds from the sale of those floating rate bonds is delivered by the TOB Trust to the Fund in payment of the deposited municipal securities and is a form of borrowing, allowing the Fund to invest those proceeds in other municipal securities. The second type of security issued by the TOB Trust is an Inverse Floating rate security that is also delivered to the Fund (along with the cash received from the sale of the floating rate security) in payment of the deposited municipal securities.

When interest is paid on the underlying municipal bonds which have been deposited into the TOB Trust, such proceeds are first used to pay interest owing to holders of the short-term floating rate securities, with any remaining amounts (less other fees associated with the TOB Trust) being paid to the Fund as the holder of the Inverse Floater. Accordingly, the amount of such interest paid to the Fund is inversely related to the rate of interest on the short-term floating rate securities. Inverse Floaters produce less income when short-term interest rates rise (and, in extreme cases, may pay no income) and more income when short-term interest rates fall. Thus, if short-term interest rates rise after the issuance of the Inverse Floater, any yield advantage to the Fund is reduced and may be eliminated.

As owner of the Inverse Floater, which has a value less than the total value of the underlying municipal bond, the Fund has full exposure to the underlying bond’s market opportunity and risk, creating a leveraged investment. Accordingly, the Fund bears substantially all of the underlying bond’s downside risk, and also benefits disproportionately from any appreciation of the underlying bond’s value.

For example, because the principal amount of the short-term floating rate security is fixed and is not adjusted in response to changes in the market value of the underlying municipal bond, any change in the market value of the underlying municipal bond is reflected entirely in a change to the value of the Inverse Floater. Upon the occurrence of certain adverse events, a TOB Trust may be collapsed and the underlying municipal bond liquidated, and the Fund could lose the entire amount of its investment in the Inverse Floater and may, in some cases, be contractually required to pay the negative difference, if any, between the liquidation value of the underlying municipal bond and the principal amount of the short-term floating rate securities.

The Fund may invest in TOB Trusts on either a recourse or non-recourse basis. TOB Trusts are typically supported by a liquidity facility provided by a third-party bank or other financial institution (the “Liquidity Provider”) that allows holders of the floating rate securities to tender their securities in exchange for payment of par plus accrued interest. When the Fund invests in a TOB Trust on a non-recourse basis, and the Liquidity Provider is required to make a payment under the liquidity facility, the Liquidity Provider will typically liquidate all or a portion of the municipal securities held in the TOB Trust and then fund the balance, if any, of the amount owed under the liquidity facility over the liquidation proceeds (the “Liquidity Shortfall”).

If the Fund invests in a TOB Trust on a recourse basis, the Fund will typically enter into a reimbursement agreement with the Liquidity Provider where the Fund is required to reimburse the Liquidity Provider for any Liquidity Shortfall. As a result, if the Fund invests in a TOB Trust on a recourse basis, the Fund will bear the risk of loss with respect to any Liquidation Shortfall.

The Fund has the ability to expose up to 35% of its total assets to the effects of leverage from these investments. Inverse Floaters are considered Municipal Bonds for purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy described above. The Fund’s strategy in using Inverse Floaters is to enhance its tax-exempt income and improve overall returns. See “Additional Information About the Fund,” for information about how Inverse Floaters are structured.

The Fund may be the initial sponsor of a TOB Trust. The TOB Trust will engage an administrator to provide operational and transactional support, which may give rise to certain additional risks including compliance, securities law and operational risks.

The Fund tends to invest heavily in Municipal Bonds with higher issuance volumes. As a result, the Fund may invest significantly in Municipal Bonds of specific projects, including those that finance education, health care, housing, transportation, utilities and other similar projects, and industrial development bonds. Likewise, the Fund may invest significantly in California, New York, and Puerto Rico Municipal Bonds, reflecting its focus on areas with substantial bond offerings. In addition, the Fund may invest in tobacco settlement bonds, as well as land-secured or “dirt” bonds, which issued to support the development and redevelopment of residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

The Fund may invest in other types of fixed income instruments, which include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis (i.e., securities transactions that involve a commitment by the Fund to purchase or sell particular securities with payment and delivery taking place at a future date, thereby allowing the Fund to lock in price or yield at the time of the transaction). The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls, which are financing transactions involving the sale of a security with an agreement to repurchase a similar security at a later date).

Subject to the Fund's policy of investing at least 80% of its net asset, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in Municipal Bonds, a portion of the Fund's net assets may be invested in securities that pay taxable interest, including interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. These investments could generate taxable income for shareholders.

RAM makes decisions to buy and sell securities based on several factors, including:

1. Relative value considerations: Assessing the value of securities compared to others based on expected return relative to risk. Factors that influence these considerations include macroeconomic conditions, credit-related fundamentals, shape of the yield curve, and credit spreads.

2. Market supply and demand: Evaluating the availability and demand for securities in the bond market.

3. Market dislocations: Identifying situations where market prices deviate significantly from their expected values.

4. Situation-specific opportunities: Recognizing unique chances to buy or sell securities based on specific circumstances. For example, if there is a significant downturn in the stock market and investors seek safer investment options, municipal bonds from financially stable municipalities may become more attractive. In that case, RAM might identify this as an opportunity to purchase such bonds at a relatively lower price before their value potentially increases further due to heightened demand.

RAM’s purchase and sell decisions may involve:

● Adjusting the Fund’s exposure to macro risks like duration, yield curve positioning, and sector exposure.

● Limiting or reducing the Fund’s exposure to a specific security or issuer.

● Responding to changes in an issuer’s credit quality.

● Meeting the Fund’s general liquidity needs.

RAM does not prioritize potential capital gains or losses resulting from interest rate changes. Additionally, the frequency of portfolio turnover is not a significant limitation if RAM determines it is otherwise beneficial to buy or sell securities. As a result, the Fund is expected to have a high annual portfolio turnover rate over certain time periods. For example, the Fund may have higher portfolio turnover during periods of rising interest rates and/or widening credit spreads that potentially allow for investment in higher yielding securities and tax loss harvesting.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.