The Fund is an actively-managed “fund of funds” and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in other investment companies, including other actively managed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and index-based ETFs (collectively, “Underlying Investments”), that provide exposure to a broad range of fixed income asset classes. The Underlying Investments may invest in investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, floating rate debt securities, treasury inflation-protected bonds (“TIPS”), foreign corporate debt securities (including those of emerging markets), high yield (junk) bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in cash, cash equivalents, or money market funds.

Grimes & Company, Inc. (“Grimes” or the “Sub-Adviser”) identifies income-producing Underlying Investments and then uses (a) a proprietary analysis that quantifies and evaluates each Underlying Investment’s short-term (approximately one quarter) and long term (approximately one to two years) price change and volatility trends (the “Price and Volatility Trend Factors”), and (b) with consideration to the Price and Volatility Trend Factors, a discretionary approach to selection of Underlying Investments (the “Yield Review”). The Sub-Adviser ranks Underlying Investments with positive Price and Volatility Trend Factors by their current yield and generally selects, for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio, the Underlying investments with the highest yield in the Yield Review.

In seeking to manage risk, during an environment of unfavorable Price and Volatility Trend Factors, the Fund seeks capital preservation by investing in Underlying Investments with higher quality and lower income-producing assets ( e.g. , investment-grade bonds, TIPS, floating rate bonds, or money market instruments), and cash or cash equivalents. Such

unfavorable Price and Volatility Trend Factors generally occur in periods of market downturn ( e.g. , recession, persistent inflation, war).

In an environment of favorable Price and Volatility Trend Factors, the Fund seeks to maximize income by investing in Underlying Investments with high income-producing assets ( e.g. , junk bonds, preferred equities, or emerging market bonds). Such favorable Price and Volatility Trend Factors generally occur in periods of a rising market ( e.g. , low interest rates, economic stimulus).

The Fund’s average weighted portfolio duration and credit quality (through its Underlying Investments) vary over time, generally between 0-10 years, and rated AAA-B, respectively. However, there is no limit on the weighted average duration or the average credit rating of the Fund’s portfolio. Duration is a measure of a fixed income security’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates ( e.g. , higher duration indicates greater sensitivity to interest rate changes). Credit ratings are issued by independent third parties ( e.g. , Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.).